Are You Missing The Point? You Might Be - This Is How To Refocus

It's easy to say you follow an investment style until you pass through the flames.

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we utilize our Income Method. This means we have a plan, a means of investing and we follow it. No matter the market conditions. We know who we are, what we do best, and how to execute. We have seen however that two types of investors have emerged. Woodies and Buzzes.

Woodies are freaking out! Prices dropping! World ending viruses! I've lost everything! They may have panic sold their investments locking in actual long-term losses or are too frightened to actually do so but live their life under a bundle of fear. Many of these investors fell for the gimmick of SWAN investments - they never fall, never fail, so I can Sleep Well At Night. Now they're awake, afraid and worried they've lost it all.

In reality, they haven't. Sharp drops precede sharp recoveries. The economy actually is quite strong and there's no long term systemic risk here. Yes, we may hit a recession due to consumer demand dropping while in quarantine or sharp actions taken by governments to stop the spread of a highly contagious virus. This doesn't mean everything will fall apart, but it does spread some short-term pain around.

The other side of the coin is Buzzes. They are not panicking. They know their income stream is sound and safe. They are wisely keeping a steadfast hand on their investments and not changing course in a panic. They know that unrealized gains and losses will come and go very quickly. So they focus on what they can control - their income stream. They're highly diversified and knowledgeable. They also have learned and follow the Income Method.

They've looked at this as an opportunity. Not to panic, but an opportunity to lock in outstanding yields.

When an investor logs in on their brokerage account, they might see a sea of red. It's a bloodbath out there, but others' forced margin call selling is an opportunity to buy up those fallen angels.

Let's talk about how to act like Buzz, not Woody.

Buzz Knows that Preferreds Have Fallen Sharply Due to Liquidity

Consider a favorite of HDO for a minute - RLJ Lodging Trust CUM CONV Preferred Shares (RLJ.PA). The historic volume over the last three months on average is 71k shares. Lately, its volume has been more than doubling this amount. Investors are being forced to sell into market with lower volume.

This leads to sharper price swings. As large blocks of investments are sold, the bid prices to cover them all see it dropping sharply.

Meaning the RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) common shares have significantly more volume.

Data by YCharts

While its prices fell, they did not do so as hard as RLJ-A in a short time. It has more spikes and volatility instead of a seeming large swoop.

This can be seen across countless other preferreds. iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (PFF) is one of the largest preferred share ETFs in the space. When it re-balances, it can send ripples through the preferred market. As an ETF, investors can easily, and quite liquidly, buy into and sell out of the fund, but this can also create a vicious feedback loop.

Data by YCharts

As volume picks up and investors sell out of PFF, it must sell out of the basket of its underlying holdings. This causes those preferreds to drop in value, which then drops the overall NAV of PFF, which prompts more selling, which drops NAV more. See the cycle? A large wave of selling only drops the fund's value harder due to the illiquid nature of preferred equity.

The underlying company fundamentals in two weeks have not drastically changed. Solid companies may have to cut common dividends or adjust capex plans to deal with potential downtime. However, they don't have as many options to outright ignore their preferred holders. So buying preferreds creates an added layer of insulation from the short-term market.

However, panic selling sinks all securities, and preferreds have seen their fair share lately. Don't irrationally panic like Woody. See the opportunity like Buzz.

Buzz Knows that Preferreds Will Snap Back Quickly

Just like the epic fall in PFF and preferreds in general, buying back into PFF and preferreds can cause an equally fast rally. The loop works in inverse then. Buying raises the NAV, which prompts more buying. Investors see a rising price and feel confident to buy more. Again, the preferreds' illiquid nature help cause this more readily than with a S&P 500 ETF fund (like (SPY)) where the liquidity of the common shares is much higher.

Data by YCharts

At the end of 2018, the market saw a sudden, sharp sell off. A "flash crash" as many called it. Looking at PFF at the time, see how quickly it dropped and how it recovered even faster? This rapid drop and rise is part and parcel of the course when panic hits the preferred space.

We expect it to happen again here. We've seen the rapid fall and panic selling. When market sentiment is turned on some piece of positive news - really it could be anything - the recovery is swift as preferreds move back to their PAR or liquidation value.

Humans are by nature short-sighted, quick to forget creatures. We feel that what's happening to us now is the worst its ever been and quickly forget the trials we had before. Or we've forgotten the worst aspects of it. Now is the time to remember why you invest - for income - and where can you find amazing opportunities? The preferred space.

Buzz Finds a Yield He Likes, Buys it, and Stops Worrying

The biggest mistake investors make is buying a security, see it drop the next day and worry. The what-if game kicks in. What if I had waited? What if it jumps tomorrow and I miss this opportunity?!

Take a step back. When you bought it, especially for an income-first investor, you liked its yield and income generation. With preferreds' often rapid recovery, waiting forever will mean missing desired yields. This doesn't mean we're suggesting timing the market. No, we're suggesting knowing the yield you want and being happy when you have it locked. The yield might increase tomorrow due to more volatility. That doesn't mean you're missing anything if you are happy with the yield you got it for. Greed often leads to mistakes. Over allocating to something with a high yield will burn you. So remember to stay diversified. 2-3% allocations to any position, including preferreds, is wise.

You Can Decide How to View the Market

In the end, this market has been moving rapidly, driven by fear and panic. It's easy to get sucked in and forget how to invest. We invest based on facts and adjust accordingly as situations arise. Right now, the situation dictates that preferreds are the safest and best place to invest. I have been nibbling every time we see a big selloff in preferreds. If you don't know which preferred to buy, there are many good high quality preferred CEFs out there. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Fund (FFC) is one of them. I have been adding FFC to my portfolio too.

Don't panic and fret like Woody. Get your game on and focus on buying your income stream like Buzz.

