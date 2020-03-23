Autodesk: Too Much Cyclical Exposure

Though Autodesk is a subscription business, the underlying cyclicality of its end-customers (and the fact that many go belly-up in a recession) means churn may be higher than at other SaaS companies.

This is despite the fact that Autodesk has plenty of exposure to coronavirus-impacted markets and industries.

Shares of Autodesk have been among the better-performing large-cap stocks. Though the S&P 500 has fallen ~30% since the start of the year, Autodesk has fallen less than 20%.

Every bear market creates winners and losers. In a sell-off as steep as this one, the notion of "winning" means that, at the very least, you're not losing as much as the average, and in this respect Autodesk (ADSK) has been one of the biggest successes in the software sector. Despite a market that has crashed nearly 30% since the start of the year, shares of Autodesk (ADSK) have only lost under 20%, outperforming the market by a cool ten points.

Data by YCharts

Autodesk's relatively strong performance would seem to suggest that the company is well-equipped to weather the current downturn. And usually, software companies - SaaS subscription software companies in specific - tend to make for perfect defensive positions in uncertain economic times. When the whole world is collapsing, typically the last thing companies are thinking about is ripping out their core essential software. IT departments are busy figuring out how to make remote working easier for their global workforces; not sorting through RFPs or implementing new tools during this time.

Perhaps the sole exception here, however, is indeed Autodesk. Perhaps more so than any other software company, Autodesk is heavily exposed to cyclical industries and geographies. For investors unfamiliar with the company's products, Autodesk's flagship software helps engineers and architects design their projects in a virtual environment. Construction, however, is a notoriously cyclical industry that is prone to the slightest shocks in the macroeconomy. When business as usual is humming along, it seems like new buildings go up on every street; when times are bad, funding dries up and projects get thrown into a standstill.

In my view, investors are being overly optimistic on Autodesk's prospects during this difficult time. Autodesk's guidance for fiscal 2021 seems to barely incorporate any uncertainty owing to the global coronavirus pandemic. It's calling for 20-22% y/y revenue growth, with the high end of that range showing barely any deceleration from the 25% y/y growth that Autodesk exited at in Q4.

Figure 1. Autodesk FY21 guidance Source: Autodesk Q4 earnings release

If Autodesk was more of a "horizontal" software company - that is, a company like Salesforce.com (CRM) or Workday (WDAY) whose broad-use applications are used by a variety of industries with varying correlations to the broader macroeconomy, I'd feel much more confident in this revenue forecast. But when the lion's share of Autodesk's revenue comes from such shaky industries, I'm rather surprised that the stock hasn't seen the wild trading we've seen in other cyclical stocks.

Be careful of Autodesk at this point. The stock may undergo a shock when the company releases its first quarter of results impacted by the coronavirus. Divest of this name and buy into other software names instead (I particularly like Workday and Splunk (SPLK) among the large-caps).

Exposure on two fronts: industry and geography

One simple chart, taken from Autodesk's most recent quarterly earnings release, should strike fear into the hearts of the company's investors:

Figure 1. Autodesk revenue mixes Source: Autodesk Q4 earnings deck

As can be seen on the left-hand side of the chart above, the lion's share - 42% of Autodesk's FY20 revenues - comes from its "AEC" division, which comprises Architecture, Engineering, and Construction clients. Another 22% comes from the company's manufacturing vertical.

Autodesk also called out FY19 as a "landmark year" for the Construction vertical. Given how cyclical we know these industries to be, investors should be incredibly uncomfortable with Autodesk's exposure to a deep recession in these industries.

The second chart, highlighting Autodesk's revenue by geography, illustrates another equally important problem. Autodesk has far more international exposure than most other software companies. A whopping 66% of Autodesk's revenue is sourced overseas; with 7% of the overall business in the Americas ex-U.S., 19% in Asia, and the remaining 40% in Europe. For comparison - Workday (WDAY), a similarly-sized SaaS company with ~$3 billion in annual revenues, only sources about a quarter of its revenues overseas.

We all know China and South Korea have been rocked hard by the coronavirus in the first calendar quarter of 2020; but the impacts of the pandemic to Europe are still building. Entire countries have entered total lockdowns (Italy), hampering an economy that has already been weaker than the rest of the world for the past several years - and unfortunately for Autodesk, Europe is its largest market by far. Autodesk's international revenue exposure has already prompted downgrades by some Wall Street analysts.

When Autodesk reported fourth-quarter earnings in February, the company's leadership downplayed the impacts of the coronavirus. Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk's CEO, responded to a Wall Street analyst's question on the Q&A portion of the earnings call as follows:

First off, the whole coronavirus situations like the human situation, it’s kind of a human tragedy. And the best thing that can happen here for all of us is that it just gets resolved and contained relatively quickly and there’s a vaccine next year for the next flu season. But from a business perspective, how it impacts you depends on your business. And we’ve looked pretty deeply at our business and here’s kind of a lay of the land I’ll give you. If you are a software vendor that’s exposed to big deals from especially large industrial that has kind of global supply chain disruption, you’re going to feel some effects from this, all right. That’s not us. In addition, if you’re in the travel industry, obviously, you’re going to feel some effects from this. But here’s what’s different about Autodesk and here’s why I want to help you understand how we look at the business and why we took into account from took into account some China FX in Q1. But we don’t see longer term effects at this point. Okay? Now I will say if this becomes a pandemic, all bets are off and we’ll have a different discussion."

In the weeks that have passed since Autodesk's management made this statement, the coronavirus has indeed evolved into a global pandemic that has forced shutdowns across most developed economies including the U.S. and Europe. Anagnost's comments suggest that the cyclicality triggered by the coronavirus has not been baked into Autodesk's guidance for 20-22% y/y growth, and investors should be prepared for either a guidance cut or quarterly misses in the near term.

Another potential risk: conversion of maintenance contracts

One other near-term risk on the horizon is Autodesk's decision to stop supporting its maintenance accounts. As most investors are aware, Autodesk has been on a push to convert its entire revenue base to subscription and end the practice of selling license deals with maintenance/support contracts.

To a large extent we can say Autodesk has succeeded. As of the end of 2019, Autodesk had an ARR base of $3.43 billion - about 87% of its guidance for 2020 (though we expect some churn due to Autodesk's exposure to cyclical sectors).

Autodesk is still determined, however, to convert the remaining swath of its old-school customers into its new subscription packages. As a way to force existing maintenance customers to convert into subscription, the company has announced that it will stop supporting certain maintenance contracts in May 2020, as detailed in the chart below. If customers don't switch to subscription, their maintenance support prices will jump by 20%.

Figure 2. Autodesk contract change Source: Autodesk Q4 earnings deck

Hardball strategies like these may work during normal times, but as businesses are belt-tightening in order to offset the economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus, Autodesk's abrupt contract changes may backfire and drive more churn than the company originally expected.

Subscription companies are such valuable assets to own during a recession because, if they "keep their head down," enterprise customers will continue to pay their bills - especially if that technology is already deeply ingrained into a customer's operations and difficult to replace. Unfortunately, Autodesk may trigger unwanted consequences by rocking the boat too much.

Key takeaways

Despite the fact that Autodesk has outperformed major indexes since the coronavirus scare began, the company has several key risks that the market may be underrating at the moment:

Heavy exposure to cyclical industries, many of whom may cancel projects, cut spending, or go completely bankrupt during difficult macroeconomic conditions

High concentration of overseas revenue, especially in Europe, where the status of countries like Italy and Spain remain bleak

Ending a maintenance contract that may drive high churn in the install base

To me, Autodesk has far more downside risk than the market seems to think. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.