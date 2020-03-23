Hawaiian Holdings At Dirt Cheap Valuations

It is unprecedented that not long ago (last August), we reiterated our opinion that Hawaiian Holdings (HA) was an attractive value play. Shares at the time were trading around the $23 handle and we were long at approximately the $25 level. What attracted us to Hawaiian at the time was its sustained sales growth as well as its financial strength. In early February, we exited many of our equity positions (including Hawaiian) but also kept some small deep-value positions. Fast forward just a short six weeks, Hawaiian Holdings is now trading at a mere $8.27 per share. The wealth destruction in the airline industry has been unprecedented. After witnessing such a destruction, there is every possibility now that Hawaiian Holdings has entered that deep-value area where the risk to the downside is small.

For one, any investor who is contemplating investing at these prices is going to be paid a 5.6% dividend yield while the situation irons itself out here. We are looking for companies that have the capacity to ride out the storm here with their financials. Although trailing figures are going to be so much different to 2020 numbers for example, they do demonstrate what type of buffer or shield companies have with respect to being able to ride out this volatility.

Airlines, as we know, have high fixed costs which many times can hurt cash flows. With respect to Hawaiian though for example, the dividend payment in 2019 came to $23 million. The airline did take on some debt in 2019 but this was primarily due to the investments the company made which totalled $405 million. Furthermore, Hawaiian purchased $69 million worth of stock which has subsequently been suspended.

The recent announcement that the airline drew down a revolver of well over $200 million will bring stability to the situation. The buffer is there if things were to get uglier over the next while.

If we look at a long-term technical chart, we can see that shares are now coming up against strong support. The last time the RSI momentum indicator was this oversold was in 2011 and the MACD indicator has never been this far away from the “zero” line.

In terms of profitability, Hawaiian earned $224 million in net income last year. The airline reported $1.08 billion of equity on its balance sheet in the same year. This gives the airline a trailing return on equity average of well over 20%. Remember the median in this sector is close to 11% so Hawaiian (assuming it can return to something like its former self) has a distinct advantage here. Obviously, these numbers are going be decimated in the quarters to come but we will be watching the averages compared to the industry.

In terms of earnings, Hawaiian earned $4.71 per share in its latest fiscal year. The share price as mentioned earlier at present comes in at just over $8 a share. Let those numbers sink in. One at present can buy the trailing earnings of the airline for close to $0.50 per share.

This brings us to intrinsic value. Investopedia's definition of intrinsic value is the following:

The intrinsic value is the actual value of a company or an asset based on an underlying perception of its true value including all aspects of the business, in terms of both tangible and intangible factors. This value may or may not be the same as the current market value

Hawaiian's price to earnings ratio of close to 2 at present has never been this low. Even from a sales, assets or cash flow perspective, the numbers look compelling compared to the industry averages at present.

Hawaiian Industry Average Price to earnings 1.88 10.26 Price to sales 0.14 0.6 Price to book 0.37 1.31 Price to cash-flow 0.82 5.98

Our objective is to put ourselves in positions where we have limited downside risk but significant upside potential. We just may have a candidate here. Hawaiian will have to bring its schedule to a grinding halt over the next while so it will be interesting to see how much of this does the market have priced in at this stage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.