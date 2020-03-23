Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Is Looking Awfully Nice

One of the greatest yield-offering opportunities today is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). After a slide in the share price over the past year, but with the distribution having been raised yet again for the current fiscal year, the REIT's yield today stands at 11.64%. Such a high level is often a sign of trouble ahead for unitholders. After all, what must transpire eventually is either a resurgence in the share price or a cut to the distribution as a changing reality for the firm sets in. Often, what comes to pass is the latter. In Tanger's case, though, the picture may very well be the former. In its 2020 guidance, released when the company reported 2019's financial results in late January, the REIT made clear some very big troubles it is facing, but when you drill down and look at its cash flow, you come to realize that the business is still stable… for now.

An ugly transition

Source: Tanger Outlet

Tanger has a long history of boasting strong financial results. To see this, we need to only consider the image above. In it, you can see the high occupancy rates the business has been able to maintain over the years. Last year, for instance, occupancy ended at a robust 97%. In the image below, you can also see another encouraging metric boasted by the firm: tenant sales per square foot. In 2019, tenants at the REIT's properties generated sales per square foot of $395. This was up $10 from the $385 per square foot seen in 2018.

Source: Tanger Outlet

Looking solely at these results, you might think everything is great for Tanger, but that would be where you're wrong. As part of the retail space crumble, management has done well to ensure that the firm's exposure was limited. But any firm inexorably tied to the retail market can only maintain that stability until things worsen to a certain point. It is possible that, at least temporarily, that limit for Tanger is coming this year.

According to management, 2020 is not going to be a fine year for the business. Management is already forecasting for NOI (net operating income) at the REIT to tank by between 6.75% and 8.25% compared to what was reported in 2019. Earnings per share for the year should be between $0.65 and $0.73 for a mid-point of $0.69, while FFO (funds from operations) will range between $1.96 and $2.04 per share or $2 at the mid-point.

To put this in perspective, 2019 was a far better year. The company managed to generate FFO of $221.74 million and AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) of $226.08 million. These translate into per-share amounts of $2.27 and $2.31, respectively. If all goes according to plan here, this will translate to a year-over-year decline of 11.9%. Based on the data provided, the company has accepted that it will see 303,000 square feet of closures during the year beyond any doubt. These are due to tenant bankruptcies and restructuring activities. The company is also bracing for a further 322,000 to 372,000 square feet of potential additional closures. This all should result in an average occupancy rate for the year of between 92% and 93%. It is uncertain what this will translate to for the end of 2020, but given the firm's current occupancy rate of 97%, it stands to reason that the picture will worsen throughout the year. If so, it might not be unreasonable to expect a rate at or below 90% by the end of the year.

Opportunity exists

I cannot stress enough one simple fact: Tanger is not looking great right now. Over the years, I have stressed concerns about the company's situation. In my first article about Tanger, in January of 2018, I said that falling sales per square foot and occupancy concerns were worrisome. At that time, units were trading for $24.75 apiece. By July of 2019, shares had fallen to $16.30, and I stated that the company was starting to look attractive enough given the risks. In my third article on it, published in August of last year, shares were at $15.36 apiece. I said at the time that the company was getting harder to say no to, but I expressed that it was a double-edged play.

Had I bought anywhere during that timeframe, I would have been quite unhappy right now. That's because, at this moment, shares of the REIT stand at $6.96. The yield of 20.5% is attractive, but not enough to offset a decline of between 54.7% and 71.9%. My concerns do still persist about the business, and I want to state that if continued occupancy declines occur after 2020, then investors should consider stepping out of the firm entirely. But at the moment, the yield is very hard to pass up. Not only that, but it's probably stable for at least this year. At the mid-point, the firm should see FFO in 2020 of around $195 million. Last year, capex for the firm was $47.89 million on a cash basis. This year, management thinks it will be between $44 million and $48 million. I don't like punishing the firm for growth-oriented capex, and that probably is somewhere between $10 million and $20 million, but in lieu of certainty, let's not make a distinction between growth capex and maintenance capex.

If you take this capex spending out, FFO for Tanger for this year should be around $149 million. Its distribution per share should cost around $133 million during 2020. This leaves wiggle room for the company's distribution of $16 million, translating to a true distribution coverage ratio of 1.12 with capex factored in, and 1.47 if you ignore capex. On the low end, this is not a particularly large amount of protection, but it's enough to keep the payout intact if management wants it. The real test will come once 2020 rolls around.

This isn't to say that recent events don't deserve attention. The recent major economic slowdown caused by the spread of COVID-19 is worrisome. Ultimately, the impact this will have on Tanger could range from negligible to severe. If we deal with this slowdown for a quarter or less, the long-term impact on the business might be insignificant. But the longer this affects the firm, the more likely it will be that additional bankruptcies in the space will harm the firm. Even if the distribution is cut some, it could still be an attractive long-term play, but whether or not now is the time to buy is dependent on your perception of how long COVID-19 will remain a major issue.

Takeaway

Right now, Tanger makes for a really interesting prospect. Based on my math, the firm's distribution for this year should be just fine, and being able to hold onto the firm and collect that kind of payout is nice. Ultimately, the company could end being a great investment pick for long-term investors here, but only for those who believe (and are right in believing) that management can, at worst, stabilize the business, and at best replace outgoing tenants with attractive new ones. Even if the firm ends up cutting its distribution some, it could still be a nice play, but if the bleeding continues beyond 2020, or if the recent hit to the economy lasts for an extended period of time, investors would be wise to consider stepping away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.