Simon Property Group: Liquidity Is King

SPG is well equipped to weather the COVID-19 for many quarters ahead, and the current valuations warrant a once in a lifetime opportunity for a long-term investor.

Both operating and financial leverage are the key elements to look at when determining the viability of the SPG's business.

The TTM P/FFO of 4.5x indicates that the market is discounting an enormous decline in rents, and perhaps even questioning the SPG's going concern principle.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is increasingly forcing investors to examine the level of financial risk in their portfolios. The social distancing, plunging consumer sentiment and decreased propensity to consume are creating massive challenges to the whole economy. Travel, leisure and retail in particular have been suffering extra hard from the crisis.

The graph above captures the story perfectly. The spread between the decline of Simon Property Group (SPG) (i.e. retail factor) and the overall market has reached ~ 30%. SPG has lost almost $30 billion of its market cap.

It is clear that the market has been discounting a dramatic pressure on the SPG’s rents. In fact, a $30 billion loss of the market cap, which constitutes about two thirds of the SPG’s market cap prior to the COVID-19, implies that the cash flows will be affected negatively for many quarters ahead.

Anyone who has done a DCF model for a going concern business knows that one or two years cannot impact the value by two thirds. It has to be either a steep change in discount rate or a massive reduction in cash flows to render such result.

I would argue that the discount rate (i.e. WACC) has perhaps moved up a bit, but not to a level, which could justify the decline. The reduced cost of debt amid FED interest rates cuts should to some extent offset the increased equity risk premium.

My base case scenario is that we will go in a similar lock down as in Italy that is going to last 4 – 8 months. This will be a real life stress test for SPG in which the rents will get hammered. There will be some bankruptcies and compressed margins. Most probably it will not be a pure V shape recovery. It will take many quarters for supply chains to recover and for consumers to start spending again. The business will inevitably become more leveraged as they draw notable amounts of liquidity (i.e. credit lines) to weather this crisis. The debt-saturated balance sheets will force the companies to pay off some loans before any marginal lender would become willing to lend at acceptable rates.

In my previous article, in collaboration with Jussi Askola, we defined 5 key reasons why SPG will thrive in the prevailing retail apocalypse:

It’s all about property and location – highly occupied class A properties in perfect locations. A portfolio packed with trophy malls is more countercyclical than other lower quality malls in not as appealing locations. SPG’s portfolio should exhibit greater lag of retailers closing their stores, and it should experience a faster rebound once the crisis is over. The best balance sheet among sector peers – one of the two A rated REITs. The investment grade rating proves the underlying strength of the SPG’s balance sheet and allows SPG to access cheaper financing (elaborated below). Resilient cash flows and growing dividends – a great track record of increasing FFO despite the headwinds in retail sector. SPG has been growing FFO very consistently at 5-10% per year for the past decade. That is one of the best growth rates of all property types - showing no signs of “retail” crisis. Seasoned management team with outstanding track record – globally recognized management winning various awards, including the “best-performing global CEOs” by Harvard Business Review. Historically low valuations – the current 4.5X FFO multiple provides an even steeper discount relative to historical 5 year period. It implies that SPG is trading at a discount of ~85%.

While these points remain intact for a long-term thesis, the bigger question now is whether and for how long SPG is capable to survive in a scenario of significantly decreased rents. Think this way, if SPG is going to manage this crisis without filing for chapter 11, the bounce in SPG’s share price is going to be tremendous. The COVID-19 will abate, the question is whether SPG will exist by then or not.

One has to assess both the operating and financial leverage to properly address this concern. It is vital to understand how SPG can adjust its cost base to match the declining rents as well as to assess the level of available liquidity and borrowing capacity to cover the significant cash outflows.

Operating leverage

In short, operating leverage is a financial efficiency ratio used to measure what percentage of total costs are made up of fixed costs and variable costs to determine how a company uses its fixed costs to generate profits. The degree of operating leverage (NYSEARCA:DOL) assists here to quantifying the underlying operational risk (i.e. the risk arising from its mix of fixed and variable costs). DOL measures how the operating income is to changes in demand (sales). It is the ratio of the percentage change in operating income to the percentage change in sales.

At first, let’s have a look on the SPG’s consolidated income statement to see what percentage from total costs is attributable to fixed costs.

While it is almost impossible to arrive at an exact number of fixed costs by looking just from the income statement figures, the highlighted items above should do a fine job to provide a high-level estimate.

If we include the depreciation and amortization expense, then the fixed costs constitute ~ 71% of SPG’s total operating expenses (based on the 2019 figures). This is quite a big number and theoretically indicates a very sticky cost base.

However, there are two important numbers to consider:

First, the depreciation and amortization expense is a non-cash item, which does not explicitly put a negative pressure on the cash flows. Of course, in the assessment of a long-term value, one should factor in these costs as well. Eventually, buildings will get old and require heavy maintenance capex. Yet, in this circumstance in which SPG has the risk of experiencing zero cash flows for a limited period, one can safely assume that SPG will not deploy notable amounts on property maintenance during COVID-19 outbreak.

Second, it would be prudent to include interest expense and deem them to be somewhat fixed. An argument could be made that SPG will refinance some of the existing loans to take an advantage of the recent FED interest rate cuts. This could significantly lower the amount of interest expense. However, some headwinds could have the potential to increase the interest expense (e.g., banks’ unwillingness to lend and elevated credit risk premiums).

By adjusting these numbers, the SPG’s fixed costs now comprise ~ 50% of the costs. While this is a very rough estimation, which could deviate by some percentage points depending to the underlying constituents of each category and categories not included in the calculus, the key takeaway is clear. One can assume that SPG will have to incur approximately half of the total expenses even if no rents are coming in.

Following a similar logic (i.e. excluding depreciation and amortization, and including interest expense), SPG’s DOL was ~ 1.1x in 2019. Hence, if SPG suffered a 15% decline in sales, its operating profits would fall by ~ 16.5% (1.1. x 1.15). Again, this confirms the conclusion above that SPG has some embedded cost stickiness.

Now, let’s combine these facts with some important assumptions pertaining to the suffering rents.

It is expected that during 2020 about 9.6% of all rents are going to expire. There is a high probability that a large part of these retailers will wait and see how the COVID-19 crisis turns out before signing new long-term contracts. The bargaining power is certainly on the retailers’ side. SPG makes most of its money from two key sources. One is the stipulated base rent (fixed part) and the other is overage rents (variable part which kicks in when a retailer’s sales exceed a pre-defined benchmark level). In 2019 SPG received 18% of the total sales in overage rents. This part of the sales is most definitely at risk. It would be prudent to assume that SPG will not collect any overage rent during the subsequent quarters. It is impossible to quantify this, but there will be many bankruptcies coming from the retailers. As a result, occupancy rates will suffer. All this will be magnified with the many retailers postponing their trade payables. SPG will have to make enormous allowances for overdue receivables. Lastly, there are some retailers in Europe that have already negotiated a complete deferral of their rents.

Adding these three points together, I would not be surprised if SPG’s rents declined 20 – 50%. Perhaps, the top-line will not decline at such rate due to some underlying GAAP principle, but the cash flows will definitely be hammered.

Finally, if we want to be very conservative in predicting the consequences of the COVID-19, we have to assume 50% revenue decline, which could translate into 65% loss in operating profits considering the DOL above (adjusted for depreciation and amortization).

Financial leverage

The most important thing when it comes to financial risk and COVID-19 is liquidity. It is critical for business to have either sufficient amount of cash on hand or an access to meaningful credit facilities. A large chunk of companies does not receive any income at all in this relatively unprecedented crisis. To continue service the debt expenses and cover both the fixed and variable costs, SPG will need a considerable amount of dry powder.

As of December 31, 2019, SPG had more than $7.1 billion of liquidity consisting of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and available capacity under its revolving credit facilities. Most of $7.1 billion liquidity was attributable to the revolving credit facilities, as only $ 467 million were held in the bank account (~6%).

However, in March 16, 2020, SPG announced an amended and extended $6.0 billion revolving credit facility and term loan. According to David Simon, CEO and President of SPG:

"The newly refinanced $6.0 billion credit facility and term loan enhances our already strong financial flexibility, and when combined with our existing $3.5 billion senior unsecured credit facility provides us with $9.5 billion of total credit capacity. The closing of this facility is a continued endorsement and reaffirmation of the strength of our Company,"

Provided that cash in the bank account has remained flat, SPG has an access to approximately $10 billion of liquidity.

If we assume that there will be a ~ 65% loss in operating profits (adjusted for depreciation and amortization to warrant a rough proxy for the underlying cash flows), SPG will generate about $2.5 billion less compared to the year-end 2019 figures. Given that SPG ended the 2019 with a net neutral cash flows (adjusted for net new debt issuances), we can estimate that on average SPG will require these $2.5 billion funds to close the cash flow gap. Theoretically, SPG has enough liquidity to survive years, not just a couple of quarters.

Moreover, SPG has structured its debt maturity profile very favorably. Only 2.62% or ~ $3.2 billion of the current debt is expected to mature in 2020. This will allow SPG to not worry about the potential re-financing problems while COVID-19 is peaking. Also, the ~ $3.2 billion of maturing debt could also be covered from the existing credit facility. In short, SPG is placed in a great spot to avoid the risk of suffering significant near-term cash outflows due to struggling credit markets.

The bottom line

SPG is trading at dramatically low valuations. The TTM P/FFO of 4.5x provides a once in a lifetime opportunity to buy the business at a so attractive price.

The most important thing now is that the risk of SPG going bankrupt is extremely low. The ~ $10 billion liquidity is more than enough to withstand this crisis. Even if SPG suffered a 65% drop in the collected rents, it could cover its fixed costs and service debt expenses for more than a year. Once the COVID-19 disappears and the consumer sentiment normalizes again, SPG's share price will skyrocket.

To open a position here, it's critical to have a long-term thinking. It's totally possible that SPG cuts its dividend, experiences a considerable reduction in the occupancy rates and recognizes major allowances for bad-debt. However, SPG will survive.

Once again - SPG is a great buy for a long-term investor who is able to keep the position despite some potentially more negative news emerging in the following quarters.

