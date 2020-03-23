ServiceNow: Now, At A Much Better Price

There’s never been any question in my mind that ServiceNow (NOW) is an excellent business. Providing productivity tools to help make IT‘s job simpler and more automated has made ServiceNow a huge winner for investors. Assisting IT with such mundane tasks as asset management, IT ticketing and workflow automation has provided investors in the business returns of almost 26% annualized over the last five years. The company has grown revenues at a rate of 35% annually over the last three years while deriving a return on equity of just under 40% and a return on invested capital of almost 24%. Fears of an economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic have had a dramatic effect on ServiceNow’s stock price, resulting in a share price decline of almost 30% within the last two months.

ServiceNow’s critical role to IT will be enhanced rather than diminished

While businesses of all shapes and sizes will be re-prioritizing enterprise spending in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and potentially decreasing discretionary expenditures, I don’t believe that the spending which IT departments make on ServiceNow will be reduced in any meaningful way. ServiceNow has a retention rate amongst its enterprise IT clients of almost 99%. There is every reason to think that the demands on enterprise IT during this period of self quarantine and shut down are likely to be just as high and potentially more challenging to manage. IT departments will have to manage a variety of issues associated with remote access and distributed application management, all of which are still likely to lead to trouble tickets and support requests.

ServiceNow likely will play a far more important role to its IT stakeholders in helping them to productively sort through and manage what is likely to be elevated workflows over the next few months and allow enterprise IT departments to continue to be as productive as they were. Thus rather than retention of enterprise IT customers being reduced, ServiceNow likely enhances its stickiness, helping IT teams that are even more distributed to maintain higher levels of productivity in serving internal stakeholders.

Non-IT functional traction will also continue to remain strong

Part of ServiceNow’s success in recent years has come from steadily expanding its reach within an enterprise beyond IT departments into other areas such as human resources and customer service. ServiceNow has recently had considerable success with its customer service management module as well as a human resources management module in improving task management and productivity in each of these areas. The customer service management module assists employees manage customer service tasks including call handling and resolution, while the human resources management module provides assistance to HR departments to manage employee on boarding and recruitment.

Such has being the success of both of these new modules to Service Now that they account for almost 40% of new contract value today. In the near term, retention of these modules is likely to continue to remain high as the essential functions that ServiceNow provides to both of these departments will need to continue to be performed to simply ensure business continuity of existing operations. In fact, it’s highly likely that human resources department’s will need to continue to manage through employee on boarding while customer service operations will also continue to have a similar volume of customer call handling, with both groups needing to maintain essential operations and productivity in the presence of a more distributed workforce.

Sales cycles to close existing pipeline may slow

While I don’t expect Service Now to experience any adverse effects in its retention rate in either its core IT practice or in newer areas of HR management or Customer Service management, where it may see some impact is in sales cycles to close new business. With decision makers likely focused on disaster recovery and contingency planning, decision making for new licenses and productivity spend may slow temporarily. Key decision-makers action to green light new spending will lengthen given decision maker distraction and lack of focus.However, I expect this behavior to largely be short short term and resolve rather quickly as the coronavirus pandemic runs it’s course.

The bigger question will however be if there is a broader economic decline as a result of decreased activity brought about by the virus, sending the global economy into recession. In such an environment, while NOW’s growth may slow as companies reduce incremental spend, it’s important to realize that ServiceNow plays an important part in productivity management and potentially allowing internal groups to consolidate spend and make do with fewer functional staff in areas such as IT, HR or customer service. To that end, as a cost containment mechanism for the enterprise, Service Now expenditure may be evaluated more favorably in a time of more depressed economic conditions.

Looking At The 'Forest Through The Trees'

While in the near term ServiceNow’s rate of growth could be affected as far as onboarding new business due to lengthening sales cycles and conservatism among IT departments to commit new spend, this doesn’t change the strong long-term growth profile of ServiceNow and the massive markets that the business is chasing.

ServiceNow’s total addressable market across IT workflows, employee workflows and customer workflows is estimated to grow at a forecast growth rate of 8% to a TAM (total addressable market) of $165B in 3 to 5 years. While a slower economic environment may reduce the rate of growth of NOW’s markets short term, I don’t believe it will change the overall size or trajectory or underlying trends that ServiceNow will ride. Bringing increased levels of productivity and task automation to the critical functions of IT, customer support and human resources, in addition to new markets in the enterprise, is a need that won’t dissipate with time.

Valuation is now much improved

The only thing that’s really changed about the ServiceNow business in the last few months is that it is now available at a far cheaper price. Irrational fears about retention of existing customers and fears of a growth slowdown have served to slash the company’s share price by almost 30% since February highs. At current levels, Service Now trades at the bottom end of its historical price to cash flow and price to forward earnings ratio‘s when measured over the last five years.

While the stock is not at the bargain basement levels of October 2019, when John Donahoe departed the business and when cloud stocks generally were sold off, investors looking to position in an attractive growth business with a very steady core customer base couldn’t do much better than to look at ServiceNow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.