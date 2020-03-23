Sinopec Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 13.0%

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP), commonly known as Sinopec, has plunged 57% in the last six months. The collapse of the stock has resulted primarily from the fierce sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has been caused by the outbreak of coronavirus. Due to this sell-off, the stock is now trading at a 10-year low and is offering an all-time high dividend yield of 13.0%. In this article, I will analyze why Sinopec has become attractive.

The reasons behind the plunge

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused an unprecedented slowdown in the global oil market, particularly in China. According to Chinese energy executives, oil consumption in China is estimated to have plunged 25% in February. Due to this development, Sinopec reduced its refinery throughput by approximately 600,000 barrels per day (12%) last month. To cut a long story short, Sinopec is now facing two major headwinds in its business, the collapse of the oil price and the unprecedented slowdown in the Chinese economy.

However, it is important to note that Sinopec is different from the well-known oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). While the oil majors generate most of their earnings from their upstream segments, Sinopec generates the vast majority of its earnings from its refining segment. To be sure, in the first nine months of last year, the operating income of the refining segment of Sinopec (RMB 22.5 billion) was nearly three times the operating income of its upstream segment (RMB 8.7 billion).

This is a key characteristic of Sinopec, as the collapse of the oil price is actually a positive for the refining segment, which uses crude oil as input and hence it benefits from the depressed price of oil. In the previous downturn of the energy sector, in 2014-2016, the collapse of the oil price from $100 to $26 greatly enhanced the demand for refined products and thus led to abnormally high refining margins. In the current downturn, refiners are not likely to benefit from the collapse of the oil price as much as they did in the last downturn due to the impact of coronavirus on the global demand for oil products. On the other hand, refiners are still likely to benefit from the collapse of the oil price thanks to the positive shift in the demand at depressed oil prices.

Moreover, it is unreasonable to expect coronavirus to condemn the global oil market to a permanent recession. Many pharmaceutical giants are doing their best in order to identify an effective treatment for the virus. Gilead Sciences (GILD) has already posted promising results while a vaccine is likely to be developed within the next 12-18 months. It is also worth noting that China has shown great improvement in the containment of the virus in the last few days, as it has reported much fewer new incidents than in the previous weeks. This is certainly a promising development but in any case the pharmaceutical giants are likely to identify an effective treatment in the next few weeks. As a result, it is reasonable to expect the global oil market to return to growth mode the latest from next year.

Valuation

Sinopec has not reported its full-year results for 2019 yet. The company is expected to post earnings per share of $6.90 for 2019 and only $3.45 for 2020 due to the aforementioned headwinds. Sinopec is thus expected to post 10-year low earnings per share this year. However, it is not reasonable to rely on this year's P/E ratio, as the earnings will be depressed this year due to the non-recurring headwind from coronavirus. Instead, as the effect of coronavirus on the global economy is likely to fade the latest from next year, Sinopec is likely to return towards its normal profitability from next year. As a result, it is much more reasonable to calculate the P/E ratio based on last year's earnings.

In such a case, the stock is now trading at a P/E ratio of 6.2 (43/6.90), which is much lower than the 10-year average earnings multiple of 10.0 of the stock. As soon as the market begins to look beyond coronavirus, the valuation of the stock will head towards its historical average. Consequently, the stock can offer capital gains of 61% (=10/6.2) merely thanks to the normalization of its valuation level.

Dividend

Due to the collapse of its stock price, Sinopec is now trading at a 10-year low and thus it is offering an all-time high dividend yield of 13.0%.

Data by YCharts

Based on last year's earnings, the payout ratio is 81%. On the other hand, if the payout ratio is calculated based on this year's expected earnings, it is 162%, which is unsustainable. However, it is important to realize that the depressed earnings of this year will be caused by a one-time headwind and hence they are not representative of the ability of the company to pay dividends.

Moreover, Sinopec has a healthy balance sheet. Its net interest expense consumes only 9% of its operating income while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) of$97.4 billion is 12 times the annual earnings of the company and hence it is manageable. Consequently, Sinopec has the financial flexibility to maintain its current dividend as long as the coronavirus crisis does not extend beyond this year.

Even if the company decides to preserve cash and cuts its dividend, it is likely to restore its dividend near its current level from next year thanks to its healthy balance sheet and an expected recovery in the global economy from next year. Investors should thus take advantage of the ongoing sell-off and lock in the all-time high dividend yield of 13.0% that Sinopec currently offers.

Final thoughts

The stock price of Sinopec has collapsed to a 10-year low level due to the indiscriminate sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has been triggered by the outbreak of coronavirus. However, the coronavirus crisis is not likely to extend beyond this year. Thanks to its markedly cheap valuation and its exceptionally high dividend yield, Sinopec is likely to highly reward those who have the courage to buy the stock with a contrarian view amid the ongoing fierce sell-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.