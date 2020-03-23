Freeport-McMoRan: Dividend Suspension Won't Lead To Additional Downside

The company also states that it will review costs and that some production cuts are possible.

The recent stock market downside has put a lot of pressure on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares, which are down roughly 60% year-to-date. In my previous article on the company, I stated that its stock will not be immune from additional downside despite the increasingly attractive valuation, but added that I did not have worries about any potential liquidity crunch in the ongoing crisis.

However, the company decided to be proactive in liquidity management and suspended the first-quarter dividend. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan announced that it was undertaking an aggressive review of operating plans to reduce costs, and that the resulting measures may lead to temporary reductions in copper and molybdenum production at operations in the Americas.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q4 2019 presentation

The company is going through its last transition year as it prepares for increased production from the Grasberg underground mine. Importantly, Freeport-McMoRan stated that any production reductions may take place "in the Americas", which means that the Indonesian Grasberg will not experience any changes. Grasberg is located in a remote area which decreases COVID-19 risks for the operation. However, it does not exclude them: Kinross Gold (KGC) workers at Kupol mine in Russia have been recently hospitalized with suspected coronavirus, and Kupol is located in one of the most remote places on our planet - Chukotka.

Anyway, it looks like the company's ambition is to fully execute its plan in Grasberg despite the ongoing turmoil: "We are also building on momentum to establish large scale, low-cost production from our underground ore bodies at Grasberg which will position us to generate substantial cash flows beyond 2020".

With a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, Freeport-McMoRan was spending $290 million on the dividend per year. When presenting the fourth-quarter results, the company stated that it was expecting to see $2.4 billion of operating cash flows in 2020 if copper prices averaged $2.85 per pound. Currently, copper trades below $2.10 per pound, and the company's previous copper price estimate will not be achieved. As per Freeport's estimates, each 10-cent change in the price of copper leads to a $350 million change in operating cash flow. Back before the coronavirus crisis hit copper prices, Freeport-McMoRan expected to have a $2.8 billion capex budget for 2020, but now it looks like this budget will be cut materially.

On the positive side, the company had $2 billion of cash on the balance sheet and as much as $3.5 billion available under the credit facility, so the shock from low copper prices will not lead to liquidity problems - a major differentiating factor for the company at times when many other firms in various industries will find themselves starved for cash.

In my opinion, the company's management is making the right move by prioritizing near-term liquidity since no one knows how long it will take for coronavirus crisis to be resolved. Currently, there's great uncertainty regarding the duration of virus containment measures and their ultimate impact on demand for basic materials like copper. China is another big factor in play, since the world's biggest copper consumer starts to get back to work as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country is miniscule compared to what's happening in the rest of the world.

In my opinion, the suspension of the dividend will not lead to additional sell-off in Freeport's shares because the stock was not favored by yield hunters and also because the shares have already had plenty of downside in 2020. At the same time, the stock will still need stabilization in the general market before it has any chance for sustainable upside.

