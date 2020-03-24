Aurora Cannabis: Tough Times Ahead

The cannabis producer faces the risk of international and domestic revenues shrinking, and it might also have to incur inventory impairment charges due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis are down by about 90% over the last year but the downtrend could still continue.

Companies around the globe are severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) isn’t spared either. The cannabis producer currently faces the risk of inventory impairments, international sales drying up, domestic sales hitting a bottleneck and as a precursor to things turning bad, analysts have begun lowering their revenue forecasts. In light of these new risk factors, and lowered estimates, investors may want to remain on the sidelines as the scrip could still fall further. Let’s take a closer look.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

Drying Up of Revenue

Let me start by saying that Aurora Cannabis’ bold plans for global dominance might have actually worked in stable macroeconomic and health conditions. But with the coronavirus outbreak, the same plans now pose a threat to the company’s financial health and they might as well be its undoing.

For starters, the company has its presence in 25 international markets. The plan originally was that Aurora would be there to capitalize as and when demand for Cannabis and its derivative product picked in each of the markets. The company ramped up its production capacity in a bid to cater to this future blockbuster demand. After all, what could go wrong in its perfect plan?

But things aren’t quite materializing per its management’s plans. Aurora’s international revenues accounted for over 20% during Q4 but eventually shrank to just about 4% in the latest quarter. Now with the closing international trade routes for non-essential goods due to the coronavirus outbreak, Aurora’s international revenue may remain abysmally small over coming months or it might even shrink further.

(Source: Business Quant)

A similar trend of channel disruption is emerging in Canada as well. Canopy Growth has temporarily shut down all of its company owned stores and all the cannabis stores in Prince Edward Island have also been shut for the foreseeable future. Given how companies are taking precautions to prevent the further spreading of the virus, I suspect some (if not all) of the other Canadian cannabis stores may follow suit as well.

Aurora’s management has acknowledged in prior earnings calls (like here) that retail-side bottlenecks have limited its retail sales growth within Canada, and so, store closures are only going to further worsen the problem for the company and its peers. It may be able to produce its cannabis just fine, but if it faces difficulty in selling it to end-customers, then it’s bound to register a drop in revenues.

Certain informal surveys floating on the internet suggest that there has been a surge in online orders during the Coronavirus outbreak. While that seems like an encouraging sign for Aurora and its investors at the first glance, the problem here is that none of these surveys actually quantify the growth in dollar terms. So, it’s unclear if the online sales will be able to completely offset the decline in retail sales caused by the closure of brick and mortar stores.

So, I’m expecting Aurora’s international and domestic recreational revenues to drop in the ongoing quarter.

Other Risk Factors

Unfortunately, for long-side investors at least, the problems for Aurora Cannabis don’t end with its revenue streams drying up. There’s the risk that Aurora and its peers would engage in price wars so they’re able to move their product through whatever stores are still open. This will negatively impact ASPs across the board and it might as well further compress Aurora’s already shrunken gross margins.

(Source: Business Quant)

Next, our database reveals that Aurora Cannabis is already over-producing cannabis compared to sales. A further drop in its sales would further increase this disparity, and it might as well encourage management to shut a part of its production facility to maintain optimal inventory levels. Also, a significant drop in its volume sales poses the risk of incurring inventory impairment charges.

(Source: Business Quant)

The risk factors don’t just end there. Per this article on Marijuana Business Daily, about 90-95% components that comprise a cannabis vaporizer are manufactured in China. Although some of the production facilities have started to function again in China, their factory utilization rates are still not where they used to be. Altogether, this vaping hardware-related supply hiccup could translate into weeks and maybe even months of delays for companies such as Aurora Cannabis, which may just mean lost revenue.

What should you do?

It’s probably too early to reliably forecast the full extent of the damage that’s being done by the coronavirus outbreak. However, one thing is for certain -- Aurora Cannabis and its peers are now surrounded by risk factors that didn’t exist till a few months back.

This dynamic calls for lower revenue revisions and, consequently, lower price targets for Aurora Cannabis and its impacted peers. Analysts have already started lowering their revenue estimates for Aurora Cannabis and I suspect that continued store closures may trigger a flurry of analyst downgrades.

Data by YCharts

So, for now, risk-averse investors shouldn’t try and find a bottom to Aurora Cannabis’ plummeting shares. From how things stand, shares of the Canadian cannabis producer may fall further over the coming days and weeks to factor in the newly emerged risk factors. Stay on the sidelines and stay safe!

Good Luck!

Author’s Note: I’ll be writing another report on Aurora Cannabis next week, you can stay updated by clicking the “Follow” button at the top. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.