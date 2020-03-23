Keeping Perspective On The Market And Capital Allocation

"A pessimist sees the difficult in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty." – Winston Churchill

We take time each week to review our impressions and analyses of what has transpired in these rapidly changing times, to try to keep some perspective on the situation and our resulting capital allocation. Each investor will have entered this coronavirus-triggered downturn with their own capital allocation and investment needs, but perhaps the below discussion can help some direct capital effectively in this unique and challenging time. Those following Oyat and reading our reviews of the current investment landscape will remember that we have been conservatively invested with elevated cash and gold levels as well as partially hedged positions in high-quality equities. The discussion below covers our plan for capital allocation, albeit with a backdrop that requires constant adaptation. We hope it is helpful.

We will structure the article as follows:

The virus and the public health response Impact on the real economy & society The monetary & fiscal response Impact on financial markets Impact on our investment strategies and capital allocation

1. The virus and the public health response

Last week saw a major shift in the public health policies of most countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This was partially the result of a serious scientific study conducted by Imperial College London, which was shared with governments last weekend and made public on Monday. This article by the FT summarizes the study’s conclusions, and here is the actual study. It focuses on the UK and the US, but its conclusions are broadly relevant.

The main conclusions are:

COVID-19 represents the most serious respiratory virus seen since the H1N1 influenza pandemic (otherwise known as the Spanish flu of 1918).

An unchecked epidemic would be devastating. 8 out of 10 people would be infected, and deaths would amount to about 0.7% of the total population (i.e. 510k in the UK, 2.2m in the US). The peak in mortality would be in May/June.

While a vaccine is developed (a process that would normally take up to 18 months, but could be faster under current circumstances), politicians face only terrible choices in the battle to save lives. They can either employ ‘mitigation’ or ‘suppression’ strategies.

Mitigation focuses on slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread - reducing peak healthcare demand while protecting those most at risk of severe disease from infection; while suppression aims to reverse epidemic growth, reducing case numbers to low levels and maintaining that situation indefinitely. Each policy has major challenges.

Throughout the week, governments worldwide started implementing mitigation strategies, and then quickly moved towards suppression strategies as the situation quickly worsened. As of today, ‘quarantine’ orders exist in many countries. The good news is that this is expected to have a very meaningful impact on the spread of the virus. The bad news is that as long as the virus is circulating in the human population, or until a vaccine becomes available, these measures will have to be maintained to a large extent, otherwise there is a high risk of a second wave of infections.

The researchers conclude that suppression is ‘the only viable strategy’ at the moment, while there is no doubt that it creates profound challenges. ‘No public health intervention with such disruptive effects on society has been previously attempted’, the paper concludes.

A few observations of our own to add:

On the negative side, it is important to realize that thus far, the virus has only spread to countries with fairly strong healthcare systems. The epidemic is yet proliferate in places like India and Africa, where it would likely wreak havoc.

On the plus side, the severity of this virus and mortality rates for people under 50 appear to be very low. Infections among children, in particular, appear to result in very few fatalities (0.002% fatality rate for age group 0-9).

This virus is mutating as time goes by. This can be either good or bad news depending on which direction mutations go.

It is very difficult to track the evolution of this pandemic. Number of cases is not a good metric as different counties have vastly different levels of testing. Fatalities is also not perfect. Number of hospitalizations would be the best metric, but there is no reliable reporting of this data.

2. Impact on the real economy & society

Our base case scenario right now is that suppression strategies like quarantines will not only spread in terms of the number of countries imposing them, but will also last much longer in duration than current expectations. At best, they might devolve toward mitigation strategies over time. But let’s be clear, the end game here is either a vaccine (likely 6-12 months at the earliest), the virus to mutate into something less severe (unknown), or humans to slowly build up their immunity to it over time (approx. 2 years judging from the Spanish flu experience).

Under this scenario, the economic and societal impact of forced quarantines for such a long time is nothing like we’ve ever contemplated. We’re talking about most of the world economy largely shutting down for anywhere from 6 to 18 months. Something completely unprecedented. For a bit of perspective, the global economy is approx. USD 88 trillion p.a.

Right now most economists appear to think that global GDP growth for 1Q20 will be somewhat weakened, and that it will be severely weakened for 2Q20. For instance, Goldman just came out with their new forecasts for US GDP growth: -6% in 1Q20, and -24% in 2Q20. They expect a bounce back in 3Q and 4Q, which appears optimistic to us. A more likely prognostic is that the entire fiscal 2020 will be severely impacted, with a slow recovery impacting subsequent years as well.

We’re already clearly seeing the impact of the public health response on the real economy. Businesses are struggling severely. Spending and investments are plummeting, so there is no cash coming in, while expenses remain. As a result, layoffs are starting and unemployment is expected to reach 9% in the US according to Goldman (again, optimistic we find). Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard predicted the US unemployment rate may hit 30% in the second quarter. Companies with weaker balance sheets are already in serious trouble, only weeks into this crisis. Many will go bust without massive governmental intervention. Companies have rushed to draw on lines of credit at a record pace these past few weeks.

As we all know, the world economy has many mutually-reinforcing positive feedback loops built into the system, so there is no doubt in my mind that an economic contraction of this magnitude (the largest and most rapid ever witnessed) will have both profound and lasting effects on the real economy. We will not discuss societal implications in detail here, but they will also likely be very significant. Many people will suffer considerable hardship, and it will be a time for solidarity, compassion, and charity.

3. The monetary & fiscal response

In this whole affair, perhaps the easiest of predictions to make was the likely monetary and fiscal response to this crisis. As expected, governments and central banks worldwide announced unprecedented stimulus measures (even by recent standards). They are too numerous to list. The main point is that the scale of balance sheet expansion by central banks and deficit spending by governments is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen. We’ve been extremely critical of this over the years, but in this case it is probably the right thing to do. It is essentially a necessity. It is too early to say how adequate this round of governmental/central bank intervention will be. But currently, there seems to be a belief that we can solve any economic problem in the short term with money conjured out of thin air. But there will be consequences, including unintended ones, which we touch on in the next section.

4. Impact on financial markets

As has been the case so far this month, this past week has been a memorable one. Volatility continues to be extremely elevated. But the overall trend remains to the downside. Both equity and commodity prices have continued to decline significantly. Even bond prices have experienced a modest decline, and such a dual decline in stock and bond prices is unusual for recent times and worrisome. Even precious metals declined modestly, in spite of unprecedented stimulus. In short, prices across the board are pressured downward by a panic move into cash at the moment. Even the announcements of the largest-ever monetary and fiscal stimulus measures could not support asset prices this past week. Take a moment to think about that.

As we noted in the past, liquidity stresses remain acute. Everywhere. The repo market (that’s the overnight funding market used by financial institutions like hedge funds, among others) is literally on life support by the Fed, with daily financing operations of up to USD 1 trillion. Corporate credit is under massive stress. Even the US Treasury and municipal debt markets are starting to suffer from liquidity stresses. Consumer credit won’t be far behind as people start losing their jobs. Last, the market for USD outside of the US (otherwise known as the Eurodollar market) is also experiencing liquidity stresses, contributing to a spike in the dollar.

Our sentiment is that we’re not just looking at a severe economic contraction but also a significant deleveraging event. This should come as no surprise given the amount of leverage that’s been created over recent decades, both in terms of debts/unfunded liabilities and derivatives in financial markets. Under this scenario, we’re potentially looking at something resembling the Great Depression. All macroeconomic indicators would go down sharply, and the price of all financial assets would collapse. The world economy would painfully purge itself from past excesses, and with the help of governmental intervention, things would eventually stabilize and a slow recovery from a stronger foundation would ensue.

Lastly, a word about the unintended consequences of the monetary and fiscal measures announced. This is the hardest part to predict. Let’s be honest with ourselves, we have been, and are now certainly going to be, in an era of debt monetization. The old constraints of having to find a buyer, and having to sell debt at a progressively higher rate of interest, are gone. The central banks are now buying the debt, and they can set whatever rate they want. Make it 0%. Make it -1%. So deficit spending is no longer a problem like it used to be. The only problem with this new system of central banks monetizing debts is the potential destruction of the fiat currencies via inflation. Inflation is the last of our worries right now, but with very large fiscal stimulus underway, it might rear its ugly head down the line. That would be the very worst-case scenario: deflation followed by hyperinflation.

Gold obviously comes to mind when thinking about money and inflation. We expect that the USD price of gold will continue to track a combination of both the general price level (i.e. maintain its purchasing power over time) and the amount of monetary inflation (which can lead to an increase in the general price level). In short, gold may trend downward in price near-term, but over the mid- to long-term, it will fulfill its function. The curious may want to note gold’s significant drop early in the 2008 financial crisis, followed by it more than doubling. We have also taken note of gold acting scarce recently, with many gold dealers selling out and some Swiss banks limiting per-client gold purchases.

5. Impact on our investment strategies and capital allocation

From our conservative asset allocation, we already put some cash to work last week. We invested a reasonable tranche of cash into our quality-focused equity strategies as the S&P 500 dropped about 30% from its recent peak, a level we would consider being at the top end of “fair” valuation. We do not view the 30% drop as purely panic selling, rather a return to more reasonable levels, with plenty of room below before truly attractive valuation metrics are reached. Our capital allocation plan is ever-changing in this dynamic environment, but the graphic below gives a good idea how we view the equity market and when we intend to put addition tranches of cash into equities, as well as when we intend to exit our short positions on broad stock market indexes. We may slow the exit from our short positions if conditions continue to deteriorate, perhaps reducing them by half instead of completely exiting them at the point marked in the graphic. If the S&P 500 dramatically drops to about 1,020, we would likely reduce our gold position to fund more equity purchases as well as entertain the idea of leveraging our balance sheet for additional purchases.

Source: Oyat

It’s also quite fascinating to look at past equity market contractions to keep some perspective on the current situation and also to help support our current plan for asset allocation. The graph below shows the stock market corrections of 1929, 1987, 2007, and 2020. The Great Depression is the worst-case scenario, the crash of 1987 is best-case, and 2000 and 2007 are somewhere in the middle.

A number of observations can be made:

This is the most rapid correction ever witnessed.

The draw down is significant but not yet major. Valuation levels on aggregate remain at the high-end of ‘fairly valued’.

Recessions do not happen overnight. Neither do stock market crashes. This crisis will likely take many months to play out.

It is not unreasonable to think that there is a certain probability of further draw down.

Source: Macrotrends

Conclusion: Keep perspective and have a plan for capital allocation

As stressful as the current situation can be, investors may benefit from keeping some perspective and from having an asset allocation plan to help them make effective decisions despite trying times. For younger investors with some cash or maintained income, a large market crash may actually be one of the best opportunities to build wealth over the long term. As Warren Buffett might agree, truly attractive investment opportunities have been a rarity recently, and now that they are emerging, it’s not the time to panic.

On a practical level, we can mention some of the instruments we use to implement our strategy. We own primarily physical gold, but investors might consider the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) or the Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) if physical gold is not an option. Gold holdings can be complemented by positions in gold mining companies, and we have written on options such as Franco-Nevada (FNV) in the past. To short market exposure, we use futures contracts on the S&P 500 and historically also on the NASDAQ and the MSCI World, but these are not appropriate for all investors. Our equity exposure is largely based on our own equity strategies, which we have discussed in previous articles as well. Investors can consider broad market ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), but we view a focus on quality businesses with strong financial positions and scarce real assets as optimal for situations such as the current market downturn.

We are in unprecedented times with all the associated humanitarian and economic impacts. It will not be an easy period for society or investing, but it will present opportunities to express solidarity and to build wealth in the long term. We suggest having a plan for both.

