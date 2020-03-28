The Income Method: Bear Market Survival Guide

Co-produced with Treading Softly

At High Dividend Opportunities, we are long-term minded immediate income investors. We historically find opportunities where others don't, but this can mean those picks can remain out of favor for periods of time. In a bear market, those out of favor picks can be subject to extra abuse.

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 index fell sharply into bear market territory - it must fall 20% from its most recent high to be a bear market. We believe the markets will continue to be in an extremely volatile timeframe until the recovery comes. This means bottoms will be tested multiple times before a sharp movement upward.

Investors who are new to income investing though may panic whenever the price of their securities moves lower.

"Oh no!" they scream "Its dropping!"

We understand those concerns and we do not ignore total returns. Total return is, after all, calculated by taking the return generated from dividends and adding in price movement at the time you sell. Often growth investors or traders who like to swing trade beat the same drum:

"Total return is all that matters!"

It's the same drum we hear beating anytime one of our picks has a temporary drop in price. They are quick to swoop in and try to scare novice investors. Traders like to do this and frequently sow panic into the market to capitalize on it. They all seem to forget one point. We are investors, not traders. While we aim for high total returns, we focus on the long-term view, not a single quarter's price change. The longer we hold a security that pays a healthy dividend, the higher our total return climbs. Sometimes our thesis takes more time to play out, and in the interim, the securities price might fall, it might trend sideways or it might climb. We are there through it all, collecting our dividends.

Why does that matter? It matters because we are income investors. We take the half of the total return equation we can control - yield - and we invest in solidly covered dividends. You can generate a 9% total return from 9% price appreciation, or 9% dividend yield, or a combination of both. Historically, HDO has generated 16% annual total returns from our 9%-10% yield portfolio. This means we historically see 6-7% price appreciation on top of our dividend income.

This bear market has hit hard and fast

This bear market moved swiftly, powered by fears about COVID-19 and shifted into overdrive when Russia and Saudi Arabia started fighting over oil prices. Why? When playing value picks whose price already has declined before buying in, selling during a bear market run by fear is exceptionally strong. This historically leads to a strong rebound once the correction has ended. Hunkering down and not panicking is a strong must to avoid selling at the most inopportune time.

We frequently remind all investors and all retirees who invest for income to look at their income stream. If you picked solidly-covered dividend picks, your income stream won't get cut. It won't collapse because of a bear market. You could literally walk away and return months later and it would be the same, or higher if you have some dividend growth stocks sprinkled in. If you're stuck panicking whenever the price of your securities or value of your portfolio gyrates and you're an income investor - you're missing the whole point.

Temporary losses are hard to look at, but just like unrealized gains can rapidly appear and disappear, so too can unrealized losses. For an income investor, every dividend payment reduces losses and builds gains as they come in. Those dividends, when reinvested (especially at lower prices), continue to produce a growing income stream that rapidly produces improving returns.

So when others are panicking, what should you do to survive a bear market?

The Flight to Safety Has Been Swift

Investors, when a panic occurs, move from riskier positions to havens of safety. This means a move from common equity, to preferred securities, to bonds, to Treasury notes, and finally to cash.

Data by YCharts

As this bear market hit, investors largely skipped over preferreds and bonds and moved straight into Treasury notes and cash. We had advised members to a 20% cash position and before the end of last year were pushing our members to build up a strong fixed income allocation. Meanwhile, this correction, investors skipped going to preferreds on the way to cash. This is not typical nor indicative of what would occur in a long-term recession. Those preferred positions will be anchored by their liquidation value, typically par $25.

Note: We are using iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), PIMCO Active bond Fund (BOND) and iShares Preferred ETF (PFF) as sector examples and not buy recommendations

Step One: Get Your Head on Straight

The first step is to look at your portfolio correctly. A correction isn't forever. It might feel like an eternity, but it realistically only lasts on average one year. These bear markets end with swift, strong recoveries and only officially end when the market moves 20% higher than its lowest low. As income investors who use the dividends for required minimum drawdowns or to live, your portfolio value changing temporarily should mean very little.

Humans have a nature to focus on the immediate and the temporary and worry like it's going to last forever. A child asking for a drink of water freaks out when they're told to wait. Why? Because they haven't fully grasped the concept of time. Likewise, investors and retirees naturally trend toward thinking like traders when selling hits. They worry about price movement instead of keeping a calm perspective.

If this is you, take a few steps back and get an eagle-eye view. How has your portfolio performed over the last year? How did it react in the last bear market? Most importantly, how has its income production increased year over year?

Long-term issues must be addressed, but if a bear market has you going crazy, changing your perspective is important. Income investing will calm you greatly when you shake off the perspective of a trader and get your head in the game you are investing in.

Step Two: Verify Your Income Stream

Like we mentioned above, those self-evaluation questions will reveal issues in your income stream. Make sure your securities have strongly covered dividends so they can keep paying them out to you! Pass-through vehicles likes CEFs and REITs have requirements as to how much they must pay out to avoid getting taxed themselves. Monitoring their quarterly filings is important to ensure you have no issues.

Likewise, maintaining a proper allocation to fixed income securities will ensure that your income stream can continue unabated or at least provide a big buffer. We have been highlighting multiple preferreds for just this very reason. Companies would have to stop paying common dividends before stopping their preferred payments. This gives you added protection against a cut, and also more warning time!

We have seen the energy sector taking extra blows from the drop in the price of oil. We are monitoring this sector closely and advising investors to resist investing in those common equities until the price of oil rebounds and stabilizes. Various companies are cutting their dividends in worry over the price of oil. Ee think they are being preemptive and we do not like seeing these cuts but expect dividends to be increased once the price of oil recovers.

Currently, we strongly encourage investors to maintain a 40%-50% portfolio allocation to fixed income. Having a diverse set of bonds, baby bonds and preferred securities can increase your safety and keep your income stream strong.

Step Three: Buy The Opportunities

Bear market-based selling allows an investor or retiree to lock in losses to offset gains. This drives prices down further, often producing excellent opportunities across the market. The rebound in prices occurs when the correction ends. Fallen angels strongly rebound in value and yields offered to the market shrink as prices rise.

So what should you as an income investor do? Buy if you have cash to allocate. As others mindlessly sell, income investors buy to lock in more income. We live for income flowing from our investments, and when a perfectly sound company sells off, we can capitalize on that drop. We have done so multiple times on irrational selling in the bond space and preferred market and you can do so also.

We remain invested in the market with a 10% cash position, but many income investors will set aside dividends throughout a correction to capitalize on new positions when the end appears to be near.

Step Four: Take a Break

If you find this bear market too stressful and you've captured the opportunities you can, take a break. This time of year is filled with unique opportunities to spend with friends and loved ones. The market will be here when you get back. Life is much more than tickers on a screen. If you need to take a breather, remind yourself that financial freedom and security means the freedom to be able to walk away and know your income stream won't fall apart. Taking some time for you is essential to a happy healthy life.

Conclusion

A bear market can be a stressful time but this survival guide is designed to simply reset your thinking. The Income Method is our proven means to invest in the market and see solid returns. This bear market has caused the strongest volatility in our market prices we have seen for quite some time, but our income is a ballast against the craziness. Stop stressing. To quote an old Persian adage that even Abraham Lincoln used: "This too shall pass."

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Methodgenerates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.