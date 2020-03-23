Northrop Grumman: Immunity From The Coronavirus With A Lower Valuation

Most of the defense-related companies have a positive future outlook. This is a result of the steady expected annual growth of about 3% through 2023 for U.S. defense spending. The company that I'm focusing on in this article is the global security firm Northrop Grumman (NOC).

Northrop looks like a solid investment due to its backlog growth of 21% in 2019 over the prior year. Bookings increased at a strong pace at 66% over the same time period. Northrop tends to be awarded lucrative contracts on an ongoing basis, which drives this growth, leading to revenue and earnings increases.

The defense companies are considered essential businesses even in the face of the Coronavirus according to the U.S. government. So, if you are looking for companies that have some protection from the Coronavirus shutdowns, Northrop Grumman is one to explore.

Northrop's Recent Large Contract Awards

Northop has been awarded significant contracts recently, which can help drive long-term growth. The company specializes in autonomous and manned aerospace systems; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance [ISR]; cybersecurity; and sensors processing. Northrop provides key solutions for the complex defense needs that are demanded in the modern world.

In February 2020, Northrop was awarded a $13 billion deal for research spending to last through 2025. The money is coming from the Air Force for R&D to find a nuclear weapon to replace the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM]. Northrop was chosen to be the only contractor for this project.

This project has great long-term prospects. This money was stated to be used for R&D spending - not the actual production of the new nuclear weapons that will replace the Minuteman III. So once a viable replacement is found, Northrop has a good chance of obtaining contracts for the actual production of the new weapons.

In September 2019, the U.S. Defense Department awarded Northrop two contracts with a value of $1.89 billion for the Embedded GPS Inertial Navigation System and for another project. About $1.39 billion of that is to be used for the production and support of the Embedded GPS system, while $495 million is for upgrades and maintenance of the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft.

The GPS navigation system is for helicopters and other aircraft as replacements for outdated equipment. This system has improved capabilities over the older technology.

Earlier in 2019, Northrop was awarded a $3.2 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to produce 24 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. The contract is for 5 years for an important part of the Navy's airborne surveillance strategy. The Hawkeye has the ability to detect, track, and link sensors to shooters.

source The E-2D Hawkeye

At the end of 2018, the U.S. Air Force gave the company a $3.6 billion contract for Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure systems/support. This system protects air fighters by detecting, tracking and jamming infrared threats. It does this without any interaction from the fighters.

These are some examples of the recent large contracts that were awarded to Northrop Grumman. The company was also awarded smaller contracts over the past year. I just wanted to highlight the largest contracts to show what is behind the company's backlog growth. With steady annual growth expected for defense spending, it is reasonable to project that Northrop is likely to see future growth as the backlog converts to revenue as contracts are fulfilled.

Improved Valuation as a Result of the Market Plunge

Northrop is a company that is primarily immune to the impact of the Coronavirus. The company is not impacted directly like cruise lines or airlines. As I mentioned earlier, Northrop and the defense companies are considered essential and will continue to work during the Coronavirus shutdown. However, the stock declined because most stocks have dropped in this market correction, but not because there is something fundamentally wrong with Northrop Grumman's business. Therefore, a dip in Northrop's stock creates a buying opportunity for the long-term.

Northrop's stock is now trading about 26% off its 52-week highs as a result of the current market correction/bear market. This improved valuation provides a better entry point for a long-term position. Here's how the company compares to its peers:

Northrop Raytheon (RTN) Lockheed Martin (LMT) Boeing (BA) General Dynamics (GD) Forward PE 12.75 9.6 13 33 9.33 PEG 1.3 1.08 1.47 2.8 1.1 Forward Price/Sales 1.4 1.08 1.39 0.63 0.84

Source: Table created by author with data from Seeking Alpha

The table shows that the valuations for most of the large defense companies are attractive after the recent bear market plunge. Boeing is different since they are still sorting out the 737 Max issues. Northrop, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and General Dynamics were trading with forward PE ratios in the upper-teens before the sell-off.

Lockheed Martin is the only other large-cap among these companies to have a double-digit expected earnings growth rate for 2020. However, Lockheed's expected earnings growth rate of 11% for 2020 is still lower than Northrop's expected growth of 14% to 15% for 2020. Therefore, I see Northrop as a good combination of an attractive valuation with above-average growth.

The weekly chart above indicates that the stock is oversold with the RSI below 30 at 27.6. It may not be the bottom for the market or Northrop's stock, but this is certainly a better buying opportunity than it was in February. The green MACD line did not indicate a change in trend yet. We'll wait to see when the green MACD line crosses above the red signal line to confirm a change in trend. The money flow [CMF] has been chopping around the past few months without a clear direction. So, we'll see how things pan out.

Strong Cash Flow Supports the Business and Rewards Shareholders

Granted, Northrop isn't a high yielding dividend-paying company with a current dividend yield of 1.8%. However, the company does have above-average earnings growth and strong cash flow, which helps the stock appreciate at a strong pace. The stock's price appreciation should compensate for the low dividend yield.

Operating cash flow was about $4.3 billion in 2019. This was a 12% increase over the prior year. Northrop balances its use of cash flow to accomplish multiple things simultaneously. The company invested $1.2 billion in CapEx, paid $729 million in debt payments, repurchased $800 million in stock, and paid $880 million in dividends.

Northrop's cash flow gives the company the flexibility to invest in the business while paying down debt and rewarding shareholders. That puts the company in a strong position for the long-term.

Protection From Economic Weakness

Northrop depends more on government defense spending than it does on consumer spending. That gives the company protection against economic downturns like we are seeing right now with the Coronavirus shutdowns. The stock will still sell-off significantly during corrections and recessions, but the company itself should remain strong. That, of course, depends on the health of government defense spending.

The uncertain times and the high stakes of protecting such a large country creates the need and likelihood for continued defense spending. Strong defense spending will probably take place regardless of how consumers are spending. National security is important to preserve our freedom.

Northrop Grumman's Long-Term Investment Outlook

Northrop's growing backlog from steady lucrative contract awards creates a catalyst that is likely to continue on the quest for the long-term protection of the U.S. and our allies. It is reasonable to expect future backlog growth to drive revenue growth for multiple years. New defense technology will be needed to replace older, outdated technology on an ongoing basis.

The current bear market plunge has the stock trading at an attractive valuation below most of the company's peers and below the S&P 500. This provides a much better entry point for a long-term position as compared to the market's recent peak.

Any panic from the recent Coronavirus scare probably won't impact Northrop's business since the defense companies are not a part of the shutdown. The bear market may only beat the stock up a bit to create a better valuation. Northrop's above-average double-digit earnings growth has the likely potential to drive the stock to outperform the S&P 500 in 2020 and 2021.

The 2020s will see the transformation of the economy during the 4th Industrial Revolution. We are also running headfirst into a wave of demographic, pandemic and debt driven problems that will need solving. A cautious, but forward looking approach, will be required to thrive in what could be a lost investing decade for many, much like 2000-2009. Benefit from the insights of Kirk Spano, Dividend Sleuth and David Zanoni. Get exclusive investment ideas based upon in-depth and up close research that few others do. Sign-up now for a free trial and 20% first year discount.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI].

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.