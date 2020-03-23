Down More Than Half, Shake Shack Is Still A Sell

However, it was so unbelievably overvalued to start with, and it is still way too expensive.

I have been a fan of quick service chain Shake Shack (SHAK) at times in the past, but recently, I’ve just been in awe of the valuations the shares have been assigned. I say that, not in a good way, as I’ve felt for over a year that Shake Shack’s earnings multiples were assigning way too much growth to a company that simply isn’t capable of delivering on huge implied growth rates. I still feel that way, and even with shares down well over half since their February peak, Shake Shack is too expensive and should be sold.

Less growth, and other problems too

Shake Shack has posted some enormous growth numbers in the past, and surely, this is why investors have been enamored with the stock. The problem is that enormous growth rates for any company must come down as the base from which growth is calculated becomes larger. This is an inescapable fact of life, and while Shake Shack continues to post big numbers, they are slowing.

Below, we have revenue in millions of dollars and year-over-year growth for the past five years.

Source: TIKR.com

Shake Shack has done a really nice job of boosting the top line over time, the vast majority of which has come from new stores. Shake Shack is still a relatively small chain so it can theoretically open a large number of new stores for many years to come. Comparable sales have, at times, been strong as well, helping to boost top line growth over and above the new store rate.

Analysts believe this will continue indefinitely as well, as we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Consensus is for revenue to roughly double in the next five to six years, with further growth after that. These are strong rates of growth, but nothing like what Shake Shack has experienced in recent years. Still, I don’t think revenue growth is Shake Shack’s problem.

The first problem the company has is that, despite its torrid revenue growth in recent years, it hasn’t been able to turn that top line expansion into profit growth.

Below, we have operating income in millions of dollars and the growth rate from the prior year.

Source: TIKR.com

Operating income was $36 million in 2018, just $2 million higher than the prior year, despite revenue that was $100 million higher in that same year. The story is even worse for last year, as a $136 million gain in revenue resulted in a $7 million decline in operating profits. Year-over-year growth in operating income has declined each of the past four years, with last year’s growth coming in solidly negative.

Source: TIKR.com

Shake Shack’s margins have deteriorated for years, a fact that I think investors have simply chosen to ignore. Any company with a margin profile like this will have a tremendously difficult time growing earnings because this level of margin deterioration is basically impossible to overcome with revenue growth. Shake Shack has tried, but it hasn’t worked. With no end in sight for margin pain, I can’t just blindly assume margins will improve in the coming years. There’s simply no evidence for that.

Further, Shake Shack continues to issue lots of new stock each year for various purposes, leading to significant dilution.

Source: TIKR.com

New shares have been issued at a 10%+ rate for each of the past three years, meaning that EPS has that uphill battle to contend with, as if plummeting margins didn’t make life difficult enough. Until Shake Shack stops diluting shareholders at a double-digit rate each year, EPS growth will be more and more difficult to come by.

Cash may become a problem during the virus outbreak

Since Shake Shack is still in its relative infancy with store growth, it spends a lot of money each year on capital expenditures. Below, we can see the two components of free cash flow – operation cash flows and capex – in millions of dollars for the past five years.

Source: TIKR.com

Shake Shack has spent roughly all of its free cash flow in recent years on capex, including last year, when it spent $107 million, but generated just $90 million. That deficit of $17 million must be generated elsewhere, with typical sources being cash from the balance sheet, new debt, or new shares.

Shake Shack has no long-term debt, and it has no short-term borrowings outstanding. That means Shake Shack’s cash needs must come from the balance sheet and/or share issuances, both of which it has employed in recent years.

Given the current situation with temporary store closures and lockdowns across the country, I have to imagine the cash situation will get worse before it gets better, particularly as Shake Shack’s margins aren’t that good in the first place. Margins and cash generation will have to suffer as revenue is temporarily reduced, so this isn’t a good situation.

The bottom line

Even through all of this, Shake Shack has maintained a huge earnings multiple. Granted, it is less huge than it was prior to the massive selloff, but it is still untenable given all the issues I raised above.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS estimates are for 45 cents this year, but this year isn’t a normal situation, obviously. I’m more interested in normalized earnings, which the following years provide a clue into. If we use next year’s estimate of 57 cents in EPS, Shake Shack is still trading for 61 times that level. Keep in mind shares are down by more than half, and still trade for 61 times earnings that may or may not occur for another year.

Even bullish analysts who think Shake Shack will nearly triple earnings by 2025 still have the issue of shares trading for 29 times that number, which is hard to fathom.

Given that Shake Shack’s margins deteriorated under good conditions for restaurants last year, and the fact that its cash generation and usage could face pressure during the virus outbreak, I can’t imagine paying 61 times next year’s earnings for this stock.

Shake Shack continues to dilute shareholders at double-digit rates annually, its margins are way too thin, and revenue growth has to slow down as the comparable base becomes larger over time. This is not the recipe for a stock I’d pay 60 or 70 times earnings for, and Shake Shack is a sell, even after falling by more than half.

