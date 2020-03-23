Grab Bag Of Bear Market Long Ideas

I'm not calling bottom. But multiple countries already have this under control - Japan, Korea, Iceland, etc. I think developed countries will solve this problem.

Is this justified? The market implies we're going to enter a severe depression. If so, many companies will go bankrupt and the market will drop much further.

This is the fastest sell off from all time highs in US market history.

Unlike my other papers, I'm not doing deeper analysis. I'm just going to highlight companies and industries that are either absurdly cheap or great companies at great prices. If anyone sees a red flag, please let me know. I didn't have time to read all the fine print - instead, I wanted to find many ideas that seem obvious during this volatility.

<Time frame for these ideas is 1-2 years>

1. Travel

The virus' impact on travel is enormous. However, fuel costs plummeting helps a lot; oil briefly hit $20 a barrel. This allows planes to make money even with a significantly lower passenger load. And cheaper tickets will entice customers.

AerCap (AER) buys airplanes and leases them out to airlines with lots of leverage. This is like buying airplanes for 30 cents on the dollar assuming airplanes hold their value. AerCap has liquidity to last 1-2 years and is a lot safer than most airlines stocks themselves. Boiled down, the key question is, "Will people fly 80% of normal within a couple years?" This bet should either lose 100% or go up 250%. There's also a long/short play available here. BOC Aviation is a Hong Kong listed lessor (OTC:BCVVF) trading at double the price per airplane.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) owns Mexican airports, a strong monopoly. Debt and fixed costs are low, margins are high. This company should have no problem surviving even if the economy slows a long time. The main risk is regulatory but the Mexican government just extended concessions for 5 years. Ignoring that risk, OMAB should either go sideways or up 150%.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) (CUK) was the center of attention during this pandemic when their cruise ship Diamond Princess had an outbreak. I joked with a friend that in a list of countries by covid cases, Diamond Princess was briefly third. What a catastrophic headline. Shares dropped 80% from a historically cheap price and the company shut down operations for the time being. Ultimately, this bet is very similar to AerCap, "Will people want to cruise like normal within a couple of years?" Management ran CUK more conservatively than competitors so they should have liquidity to last that long. Shares should go -100% or +300%+. I like the CUK shares over CCL since they trade at a discount, but it's the same company.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) owns booking.com and agoda.com. I consider this a great business at a great price, rather than absurdly cheap. Margins are very high, and advertising expense can be cut during these hard times. They have plenty of cash to cover debt maturities for a few years. I think shares rebound 70%+ when this is over. I struggle to see significant risk related to the virus unless this goes on many years.

Airlines can probably entice customers by offering flights with mandatory masks given to passengers on check in, special cleaning between flights and empty middle seat policies. It might take them a while to figure this out, but it seems like a genuinely good solution to me.

Long term, I'm bullish on travel; it's deeply ingrained into the human spirit. I don't think people will be dissuaded from exploring the world when this blows over.

2. Restaurants and Hotels

Park Hotels and Resorts (PK) owns prized US hotels. They might trip debt covenants within a few quarters so this is my riskiest suggestion. PK started undervalued and was the cheapest hotel REIT I saw when it traded for $24. Now it trades for just $7. So the upside here is +250% but there's real risk of losing everything.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is a high quality restaurant concept. Shares are down 60% so the upside here is about +150% if things return to normal. There have no near term debt maturity and should have liquidity to cover lease payments for a couple years assuming they shut down most operations for a while.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) mostly runs Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse. Shares are down 70% so the upside is +200% from here. This bet seems similar to Cheesecake Factory.

Performance Group Food Company (PFGC) is a food supplier to restaurants. They have a long runway on debt maturity. Growth was really impressive and it seems like a high quality business.

Are we really at peak restaurant? Are Americans going to accept not eating out for a couple years? This just seems extremely far fetched.

3. Home Builders

Lennar (LEN) (LEN.B) dropped 50%. The B shares in particular seem attractive. They're the same as the regular shares, but currently trade at a 32% discount. Tangible book value - homes minus debt - is $38/share, so this is similar to buying homes for 65 cents on the dollar. This company has a wonderful long term track record through multiple crises.

M/I Homes (MHO) uses little leverage and has tangible book value of $34/share but currently trades for $13/share. This just seems like homes for 38 cents on the dollar. Century Communities (CCS) uses more leverage and also trades for the same 38 cents on the dollar.

Last week leveraged mREIT and home builder ETNs blew up. They liquidated causing a large, sudden sell off. I believe this created this anomaly/opportunity.

A subtle point here: It might be politically questionable to bailout corporations even if it's the right answer. However, it seems like political suicide to let home owners get wiped out on their home equity. I strongly expect politicians to boon up home prices through this crisis. Home builders will be an indirect beneficiary.

4. Misc

Herman Miller (MLHR) makes high quality office chairs. Shares briefly almost reached great financial crisis lows despite significant growth. I think this is a great company at a great price.

Industrias Bachoco (IBA) is a chicken farmer and consumer staple company. They have $1b of cash and just $80m debt on the balance sheet against a $1.5b market cap. I did a double take when I saw that. I also think their business won't slow whatsoever through this crisis. This is my safest pick.

Phillips 66 (PSX) is an oil refiner. Business will really hurt while gas and jet fuel prices are so low but eventually that should recover. When demand for fuel resumes, margins will be high with low oil prices. They also have businesses which benefit from cheap oil. Their storage and tankers can load up while prices are low. Eventually when prices rebound they'll catch the upside. If they're shrewd, they can also build more oil storage capacity which could pay for itself within a couple years, assuming oil returns to $50+. Their chemical business also benefits from a low oil price.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) is in the hospital business. It seems a little odd that this company would sell off in a crisis where ... hospitals are going to be overloaded. Margins might be lower treating covid but it's hard to see how the 50% drop is remotely justified.

5. Conclusion

I was partially hedged through this crisis. I realized this would be a big deal late February and remained bearish until the sp500 reached $2,400. That's when I started seeing some remarkable bargains like the ones listed here. As Buffett put it, "I'm not in the bottom calling business." So instead of getting greedy, I'll just load up here and hold on during this crazy volatility.

Final thought: Bill Gates predicted this could be a once in a century pandemic. However, he also predicted the US could overcome this within a few months. If he's right again, it'll sure seem silly when someone sold restaurants for 30 cents on the dollar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long every stock in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.