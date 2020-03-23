Five Below: Don't Miss Your Second Chance

Image source

The recent market disruption has caused once high-flying stocks to come crashing down to earth. One such stock is Five Below (FIVE), a general retailer of low-priced discretionary and consumables with about 900 stores across the US.

I’ve been a big fan of Five Below for many years, but was turned off by the excessive valuations of the past year or two. Today, however, valuation is no longer an issue, and I think Five Below has staying power, and represents great value for long-term holders.

A clean balance sheet is key

In these challenging times, liquidity matters above all else. After all, if a business cannot fund itself through the crisis, nothing else matters. Thankfully, Five Below has a very clean balance sheet and ample ability to create more liquidity, should the need arise.

Source: TIKR.com

Above, we have Five Below’s net debt position in millions of dollars for the past five years. The first four are negative, meaning Five Below had more cash than debt, while there is a large spike for fiscal 2020. However, that spike is due entirely to capital leases being held on the balance sheet as long-term liabilities, which is a relatively new accounting rule, and isn't debt in the traditional sense.

Five Below has $838 million in capital leases on its balance sheet, and $686 million in net debt, implying that without capital leases, net debt would be -$152 million. In other words, it has a pristine balance sheet with no long-term debt and plenty of short-term assets to fund itself. Having such a clean balance sheet also means that Five Below could go to the capital markets if things get really tough, because it has essentially zero leverage at this point.

This point is key because it means that Five Below has a much, much better shot at surviving this crisis than a company with huge amounts of leverage. Five Below has no debt to service, and can add debt if needed, which is critically important if this crisis drags on.

Long-term earnings prospects

The reason I’ve liked Five Below for a long time fundamentally is because it has strong margins, and it has a very long runway for store growth. Five Below has more than 900 stores in the US at this point, having opened 125 in 2018 and a further 150 last year. The company has maintained its goal of ~2,500 stores in the US long-term, and at the rate it is opening new locations, it won’t be all that long until it reaches the goal.

The current store base should be increased by ~150% in the coming years, which will provide an ample top line tailwind that will then help drive earnings higher.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue estimates have obviously come way down for this year, but for Five Below, that just means revenue should be around flat to last year. The company withdrew guidance, as just about every retailer has at this point, but we know that revenue has been growing at rates near 20% for a long time, and management said during the Q4 earnings release that were it not for COVID-19, it would have hit its longer-term goals of 20% revenue growth.

All of that is to say that once this crisis passes, Five Below has a very strong chance at resuming its outstanding top line growth, as consensus estimates currently price in, shown above. Five Below is slated to hit $3 billion in revenue in two years, and I have no reason to doubt this will occur.

Source: TIKR.com

Margins are obviously in focus for any company today, but in the past, Five Below has proven it can operate with very high profitability levels. Above, we can see the two main components of operating margins – gross profit and SG&A costs – as well as EBIT margin, which is one way of measuring operating profit.

Five Below has managed to ever so slightly tick its gross margins higher over time. It has achieved this through buying scale with its inventory, as well as certain supply chain efficiencies. These things should continue to accrue as the store base grows, as more stores on the same supply chain should offer lower support costs per store, which can drive up margins. Buying more of the same inventory allows Five Below to drive down costs as well, in the same way that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or any other large retailer would.

Five Below’s profitability is already outstanding with EBIT margin at ~12%, so it doesn’t necessarily need to grow margins. However, I think there is an opportunity to continue to see incremental improvement in operating profits given the company is still so far away from its ultimate store goal. We’ve seen this playbook for other retailers where scale is king, and Five Below is well on its way.

The bottom line

We’ve established that Five Below has the liquidity and balance sheet strength to make it through this crisis, barring some sort of apocalyptic scenario. We’ve also established that Five Below has very strong margins and plenty of growth runway in front of it. The last piece of the puzzle is the valuation, and the recent share price decline has put that back into favorable territory as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Estimates for this year have obviously come way down, and rightfully so. We have no idea how long this crisis will last, or what its ultimate impact will be on the economy. However, this year’s earnings don’t matter nearly as much as what the company should be able to do on a normalized basis, which is what we should all be paying attention to.

Looking two years out, Five Below should see ~$4.50 in EPS, based on new store growth and a return to normal in the economy. Are these things certainties at this point? No, and that is a risk for Five Below. I’m operating on the assumption that this painful event in human history will end at some point in 2020 and that we’ll see a return to some sort of normal. If that doesn’t happen, all bets are off, so please don’t go mortgage your house and buy Five Below with the proceeds.

However, if we assume $4.50 in EPS in two years, and a multiple similar to what Five Below was being assigned before the virus outbreak of ~30 times earnings, we get a projected share price of $135. That’s nearly three times higher than today’s share price and while this carries some assumptions with it, and of course, the risk that the virus-driven shutdown drags on, I think the risk/reward equation is quite good today.

Five Below has plenty of balance sheet strength to navigate this very challenging period, it has the growth runway to make it attractive long-term, and it is very cheap on normalized earnings. Given all of this, I think it is a buy for those investors that can stand the volatility we are sure to see in the coming months, and have a long-term horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FIVE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.