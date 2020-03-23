Cisco: A Great Opportunity To Buy

We believe at current levels, Cisco has very compelling valuations which are below the sector median and their own 5-year historical measures.

The market is presenting us with a great opportunity to purchase shares in Cisco (CSCO).

The company reached a 52-week high of $58.26 in July of last year. Since then, its share price has been hit by what the market perceived as a weak Q2 2020 earnings report and the most recent Coronavirus global pandemic. With shares now trading at $35.60, the company has lost $100B in market value from the highs reached in July. That is a 39% drop:

Source: finviz.com

We believe at current levels, Cisco has very compelling valuations which are below the sector median and their own 5-year historical measures. This could be an excellent opportunity to buy shares in an excellent business and at cheap prices.

We estimate intrinsic value per share of $45.

Quick Overview

Source: cisco.com

The company is the leading provider of networking hardware used for transporting data, voice, and video across local-area-networks, metropolitan-area networks, and wide-area networks. Their products allow their customers to manage more users, devices and things connecting to their network. The company also has a growing service and software business.

Cisco is one of the companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It is a gigantic tech company with a market cap of $159.9B. In their last annual report, which has a July fiscal year-end, Cisco reported $51.9B in revenues, $14.2B in operating income and $11.6B in net income.

Is Cisco a good company?

We believe that is a resounding yes. What we like about Cisco is their very predictable margins and return measures:

Source: quickfs.net

By looking at the returns and profitability measures, there is one very broad clear takeaway: Cisco has competitive advantages protected by barriers to entry.

Just to be clear, we are not technology experts. We don’t understand the science behind Cisco products. But we think one doesn’t need to understand the intricacies of the business to know, by looking at the numbers, that Cisco is an excellent business.

What we like a lot, is how their gross margins, operating margins, and FCF margins are very stable and predictable.

If the bear thesis around Cisco was that because they are a hardware company selling switches and routers, operating in the fast-paced technology sector, the competition was going to erode their margins and return measures, we don’t see that thesis playing out in the numbers.

In 2010, Cisco's gross margins were at 64%, today they are at 62.9%. Operating margins have expanded from 22.9% in 2010, to 27.4% today. By keeping their gross margins at very steady levels, Cisco demonstrates that they have some sort of pricing power, they are optimizing their efficiencies or a combination of both. At the same time, they have been able to increase their revenues at a 10-year CAGR of 3.7%:

Source: quickfs.net

Cisco’s return measures are also very high. They have achieved 10-year median returns of 38.8%, 15.9% and 8.6% for ROIC, ROE, and ROA, respectively. High returns of invested capital are indicative of competitive advantages as they are the product of profitability (demand and cost advantages) and turnover (efficiency advantages). The stability of their returns also gives us a clue that Cisco has a franchise value. That occurs when their returns on invested capital are greater than the cost of capital for a long period of time.

The sheer size of Cisco is also an advantage as they can outspend competitors in areas such as R&D and marketing:

Source: company filings

In the table above, we could see how Cisco spends far less in R&D and marketing as a % of total sales compared to its competitors. However, on a dollar basis, Cisco spends more than 6 times and 10 times in R&D and marketing, respectively, if compared to Juniper Networks (JNPR), one of their biggest peers. We believe this allows Cisco to be ahead of the curve in terms of innovation and marketing power, allowing them to protect their markets.

Strong balance sheet and liquidity

Cisco has $27.1B in cash and investments and $16B in debt as of their last quarterly report. That puts them in an $11.1B net cash position. They have paid-off $5.2B of debt in their first six months of their fiscal year 2020.

The company has the following maturities:

Source: company filings

Cisco should not have any liquidity problems. The company generates plenty of FCF to cover debt maturities. In FY 2019 alone, they generated $11.5B in FCF. The amount of cash the company generates plus its huge cash balance should provide a safety net to weather any storm

Is Cisco cheap?

If we look at how Cisco compares with their sector median, it is trading below in almost every single metric as shown below:

Source: seekingalpha.com

We find Cisco selling at very cheap prices on EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, P/FCF and forward P/E multiples. Just looking at their P/FCF ratio, by purchasing shares at these prices we could get a FCF yield of 10%, not counting any potential growth. Valueline estimates FCF can grow at a 7% rate for the next five years. In the last past 5 years, FCF has grown at a 5.5% rate.

The reason why we think Valueline analysts are predicting such high growth rates in FCF can be attributed to the growth of their software business. The company is transitioning into a negative working capital situation:

Source: company filings

Their growing balance of deferred revenue means Cisco is receiving cash upfront and then amortizing payment received as revenue when the services are performed. That allows the company to free up cash that would otherwise be locked in accounts receivable and inventories. This would result in an increase in operating cash flows and FCF if the company keeps the same percentage of CAPEX.

How confident are we about those estimates? The competitive position of the company gives us the confidence that Cisco can achieve such growth rates.

Valuation

For us, it is impossible to estimate what the effects are going to be of the coronavirus in the economy. We can be 100% certain, however, that Cisco’s revenues and profitability are going to take a hit. How severe? We just can’t know.

We need to base our valuation on a normalized environment. We believe Cisco has enough liquidity to survive any economic slowdown and is not threatened by financial risk. The strong moat around the business also gives us the confidence that Cisco could rebound and return to growth. It is not the first time they have been in troubled times.

To estimate an intrinsic value for Cisco, we are using a 5-year FCF average of $2.65 per share, a cost of capital of 8% and a conservative growth rate of 2%. In doing so, we get an intrinsic value per share of $44.17 ($2.65/ 8%-2%). This gives us an upside of 26%.

Takeaway

We believe Cisco is a buy at current prices. The market sell-off is giving us the opportunity to start a position in this tech giant at very attractive valuations.

The biggest risk is the uncertainty about the impact the coronavirus is going to have on business, and the effects it's going to have on the economy on a long-term basis.

Our confidence in an investment in Cisco relies on its competitive advantages. This is a great opportunity to buy an excellent business at a cheap price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.