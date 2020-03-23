Laredo Petroleum: Keep Those Cheap Acquisitions Coming

The continuing soft conditions in the oil patch point to more distressed sales to a company like this positioned for such sales.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) announced another oily acquisition in Howard County. The market may not be impressed by the size of these acquisitions. But Mr. Market should be impressed by the relatively low prices paid.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Slide Presentation in February, 2020.

In yet another clear sign that the oil and gas market has cooled from the previous frantic sales pace, the cost of acquiring better acreage has dropped tremendously as shown above. Management has found an incredibly cheap way to materially increase the percentage of oil production. Those better leases can be purchased at prices unheard-of just a few years back.

Some of the purchases even come with existing production. This management is taking the low risk approach by making small purchases. However, it will not take many acquisitions to materially improve cash flow for this company. Howard County locations tend to produce a far higher percentage of oil than the established company acreage.

The latest oil price war and coronavirus challenges are pushing commodity prices down to levels not seen in years. However, this company is ready for the accompanying distressed sellers about to flood the market.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Slide Presentation in February, 2020.

Another small Howard County acquisition since the end of the fiscal year (in February 2020) has added some more locations as well as a higher oil percentage of production. This company has found another way to survive the current weak pricing environment by increasing the percentage of oil produced. That change in the production mix could maintain or even increase cash flow during a time of weak commodity pricing. Very few companies can grow in any way during a commodity price downturn. This strategy gives Laredo a chance to "beat the odds" and show both oil production growth and possibly cash flow growth.

The paybacks on the Howard County wells should be much faster than the paybacks on previously existing leases. Interestingly, management believes that they can keep operating costs the same despite the higher percentage of oil production. If management does achieve that goal, than these wells will be extremely profitable.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Slide Presentation in February, 2020.

Similarly, the Glasscock County acquisition also will produce a higher percentage of oil than the company acreage. These acquisitions have added about 3 years of drilling opportunities to the high graded existing acreage. So far, Mr. Market is not impressed by three years worth of superior profit opportunities.

However, the current oil and gas industry activity remains weak. Therefore, more distressed properties are likely to be available for sale at decent prices. Management may be able to acquire quite a few of these without materially affecting the key debt ratios because some are likely to be acquired with existing production.

The latest industry conditions could put a temporary lid on any drilling activities. Nonetheless, the industry should be recovering by the fiscal third quarter at the latest. Even in that scenario, any new drilling is likely to be in the most profitable areas. More importantly, the current industry atmosphere will probably enable the company to buy more cheap acreage in desirable areas.

A counter-cyclical strategy to expand and acquire more acreage should keep costs low in the long term. Many firms were paying top dollar for these locations as recently as 2 years ago. There could be a whole lot of industry wide "lower of cost or market" impairments as a result.

Mr. Market may begin to notice the changed future fortunes of the company once these acquisitions exceed about 25K acres. At that point the company would likely have 6 to 7 years of enhanced profitability drilling opportunities. Management will very likely achieve that threshold because the currently weak oil pricing is likely to last at least a few more months. Management already acquired more than half of that 25K acreage in about 3 months or so.

Debt And Liquidity

This management has the financial flexibility to continue making those acquisitions.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Slide Presentation in February, 2020.

Management recently refinanced the debt to the new debt due profile shown above. Interestingly, even though the company borrowed an "extra" $200 million, the bank only reduced the credit line by $50 million. Therefore, the result of those two events was an expansion of credit allowed. So far the lenders appear comfortable financing the lease acquisition strategy.

Some investors have noticed the higher interest payments. But those higher interest payments can easily be offset by the greater profitability of the new acquisitions purchased. Management has several ways to continue to make those acquisitions. They can use a combination of stock and debt, or they can completely finance the new properties with debt. As long as debt does not exceed 3 times cash flow from operating activities, this management can continue to use its credit lines. In fact the banks most likely would expand the credit line if the opportunity is good enough.

The Future

This management had a chance to alter its strategy for a more profitable future. Obviously management jumped at the chance. Even if the latest buying binge ends tomorrow and the current drilling opportunities only last three years, that will still be three years of above average profitability due to a higher percentage of oil produced. Mr. Market worries about the ability of this company to acquire more leases at the same time Mr. Market sees companies reorganizing at an increasing pace. It never ceases to amaze me what Mr. Market worries about and why.

The market also does not account for the continuing technology revolution that allows for additional intervals to become commercial from time to time in the various Texas Basins. Sometimes the current intervals increase the amount of reserves recovered through the improving technology. In any event the current acreage could keep this company busy for a very long time. The unconventional industry is extremely young and has a lot of growth prospects left.

It looks as though unconventional production will temporarily peak in the near future. But there is still a lot of oil we do not know how to produce at the current time. As long as those reserves exist, then oil and gas will continue to grow as long as the recovery technology continues to improve. There is always the risk that technology improvements can stop at any time forever. But that seems very unlikely.

In the meantime, this company is very cheap compared to the cash flow from operating activities and the reserves behind each share. A return to market favor could easily see this stock double from current levels. The stock could do more than that now that operations have become "leaner and meaner" thanks to at least one grumbling major shareholder.

