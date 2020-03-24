Armageddon Bargain Hunting: Kirkland Lake Gold

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

As the stock markets enter panic mode, the furious sell-offs tend to impact the whole spectrum of companies, notwithstanding their market position, financial health or future growth prospects. As a result, the panic times can, besides huge losses, also lead to some extremely attractive long-term opportunities. As Baron Rothschild said: "Buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own." And there is a lot of blood in the streets right now.

In this series of articles, I want to present several companies that experienced huge share price declines, although their longer-term prospects are very good. In other words, companies that represent a very attractive buying opportunity at their current prices. However, I must stress that the current market situation is very complicated, and there is no warranty that the companies, although cheap, won't get even cheaper before they start to recover. A bargain today may become an even bigger bargain tomorrow. This is why investors should be very cautious, not bet all money on one card, and not bet them at once.

The previous articles of the "Armageddon bargain hunting" series were focused on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) (you can read it here), RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) (you can read it here), Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) (you can read it here) and Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF) (you can read it here). This one is focused on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), a star of the gold mining industry, that was hit by the market panic heavily.

Kirkland Lake Gold is one of the most successful gold mining companies of recent years. As the company was able to manage strong production growth while maintaining very low production costs, its share price increased from sub-$2 levels in the summer of 2015, nearly to $50 in the summer of 2019. Between 2016 and 2019, it increased gold production from 313,700 toz to 974,600 toz gold, while the AISC declined from $930/toz to $564/toz gold. Kirkland Lake has been long known as a low-cost gold producer, due to the low production costs at its high-grade Macassa and Fosterville mines. And only several months ago, it added another major asset, the Detour Lake Mine. The company is in great financial condition, it is able to generate huge cash flows at the current gold prices and it is nearly debt-free. Despite it, Kirkland Lake's share price suffers heavily during the current market sell-off.

The Macassa Mine is located in Canada, Ontario, near the town of Kirkland Lake. It is a high-grade underground gold mine that produced 241,297 toz gold at a gold grade of 23.6 g/t in 2019. The AISC was $695/toz. The 2020 production is projected at 240,000-250,000 toz gold. Right now, another shaft is being sunk at Macassa. In 2023, after it is fully developed, it should boost Macassa's production to more than 400,000 toz gold per year. Macassa contains reserves of 2.3 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 22 g/t, and measured, indicated and inferred resources of 1.27 million toz gold at a gold grade of 15.1 g/t. In order to grow the reserves and resources further, Kirkland Lake will expend $40-50 million on exploration at Macassa in 2020.

The Fosterville Mine is located in the Australian State of Victoria. It is an underground mine that has gold grades even higher than Macassa. In 2019, Fosterville produced 619,366 toz gold, at a gold grade of 39.6 g/t. The production grew by 74% in comparison to 2018, mainly due to a significant increase in gold grades (from 24.9 g/t to 39.6 g/t). The AISC was only $291/toz. A similar production level should be reached also in 2020 when the mine is expected to produce 590,000-610,000 toz gold. The reserves contain 2.1 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 21.8 g/t and resources contain further 3.8 million toz gold, however, at a much lower gold grade of 5.8 g/t. A nearby Robbins Hill deposit contains reserves of 218,000 toz gold at a gold grade of 5.5 g/t and resources of 769,000 toz gold at a gold grade of 4 g/t. It will be extremely hard to maintain the current level of production at Fosterville, as a decline in gold grades seems to be inevitable. However, some exploration success may help to make the production decline less rapid. This is why Kirkland Lake plans to expend $70-80 million on exploration at Fosterville in 2020 alone.

The Detour Lake Mine is the latest addition in Kirkland Lake's portfolio. The Ontario mine acquisition was completed only in late January. Unlike Macassa and Fosterville, Detour Lake is a low-grade open-pit mine. It produced 601,566 toz gold at a gold grade of 0.92 g/t in 2019. The 2020 production is projected at 520,000-540,000 toz gold (the guidance applies for the 11-month period from February to December). However, Kirkland Lake wants to expand the production over the 700,000 toz gold per year level and to suppress the AISC below $850/toz by 2021. The Detour Lake pit contains reserves of 12.6 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 0.99 g/t and resources of 3.86 million toz gold at a gold grade of 1.07 g/t. However, there is also the West Detour pit, the North Pit and Detour Low-Grade Fines, with combined reserves of 2.2 million toz gold at a gold grade of 0.89 g/t and combined resources of 1.16 million toz gold at a gold grade of 0.9 g/t. Detour Gold is not only Kirkland Lake's asset with the longest mine life, but it has also significant exploration potential that may help to expand the mine life further.

Besides the three abovementioned large operations, Kirkland Lake Gold owns also the Holt Complex situated near Madson, Ontario and some assets in the Australian Northern Territory. The Holt Complex consists of three mines and a mill. It produced 113,952 toz gold, at a gold grade of 4.4 g/t in 2019, and it should produce 120,000-140,000 toz gold in 2020. The Holt complex has reserves of 702,000 toz gold at a gold grade of 4 g/t and resources of 2.3 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 4.3 g/t. The Northern Territory assets contain reserves of 128,000 toz gold at a gold grade of 4 g/t and resources of 2.7 million toz gold at a gold grade of 2.5 g/t, however, the mining operations ceased back in 2017.

To sum it up, Kirkland Lake Gold has two big high-grade underground mines, one large low-grade open-pit mine, one mediocre mining operation and one mining operation on care and maintenance. According to the 2020 production and costs guidance (table above), the company should produce 1.470-1.540 million toz gold at an AISC of $820-840. Given that the exploration costs should be at least $150 million, it is possible to expect free cash flow around $800 million, at the current gold price.

Over recent weeks, Kirkland Lake's share price declined significantly. The shares traded around $40 in late February, however, after the coronavirus-crisis infected the financial markets, Kirkland Lake's share price dived to the low of $18.02. And although it bounced up to $25, the shares are still well below its recent highs. Kirkland Lake's market capitalization is below $7.3 billion right now. As of December 31, the company held cash and cash equivalents worth $707 million, while total debt equaled only $15.3 million, which leads to an enterprise value of $6.6 billion. This is definitely not high value for a company that should produce 1.47-1.54 million toz gold at an AISC of $820-840, is virtually debt-free and holds a nice cash buffer. Moreover, Kirkland Lake has recently increased its dividend from $0.06 to $0.125 per quarter and announced an automatic share purchase plan under which up to 7 million shares can be repurchased by May 28. Moreover, under normal course issuer bid, further 20 million shares may be repurchased over the next 12-24 months. The current share count is around 286 million, which means that the volume of outstanding shares may be reduced by nearly 10%.

The main risks associated with an investment in Kirkland Lake Gold is a gold price decline and the ability to maintain current production levels. A potential gold price weakness doesn't endanger Kirkland Lake too much. As it is one of the lowest-cost gold producers, it can keep on producing gold profitably much longer than the majority of its peers. At lower gold prices, the cash-flows will decrease, but they will be still pretty robust. A bigger problem is the question of Kirkland Lake's ability to maintain the current production level in the long-term. Especially at the Fosterville mine, the current high-grade reserves should be depleted over the next three years. If Kirkland Lake doesn't manage to find more high-grade ore, it will have to start to mine the ore with gold grades around 5 g/t (contained in the resources right now), which will lead to a much lower gold production and much higher AISC at the Fosterville mine. However, Kirkland Lake has at least 3 years to solve this problem and find more high-grade ore. And even if it doesn't, the Fosterville mine will keep on producing gold, however, in much lower volumes and at much higher costs. The good news is that regardless of the future developments at Fosterville, Detour Lake and Macassa alone, after their expansions, should be able to keep the gold production above the 1 million toz per year level.

Kirkland Lake Gold's share price is well below its recent highs. However, the company is in very good shape. Although the Detour Lake mine acquisition will increase its overall AISC, it will also increase its overall gold production volumes. Moreover, Detour Lake's remaining mine life is over 15 years, with a significant potential for further expansion. In 2020, Kirkland Lake should produce 1.47-1.54 million toz gold, at an AISC of $820-840/toz. At the current gold price, it is possible to expect free cash flow over $800 million. The company is debt-free, it recently increased its quarterly dividend from $0.06 to $0.125 (the annualized dividend yield equals 1.96% at the current share price) and it intends to repurchase shares aggressively. At the current share price, Kirkland Lake is a very attractive investment. It has less upside potential than the other gold miners included in the "Armageddon Bargain Hunting" series, such as RNC Minerals or Gran Colombia Gold, on the other hand, it is also significantly less risky. However, once again, it is important to note that the financial markets are extremely volatile right now and it is possible that Kirkland Lake Gold's share price will decline to even lower levels before it starts to grow again. The best strategy is to build a position only slowly, not by investing all the dedicated sum of money at once.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVPAF, RNKLF, TPRFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.