Buy CSQ Now Instead Of AT&T

However, based on total return, there are better safe income opportunities that compare well to AT&T's performance over the past decade.

As markets have tumbled since the highs in late February, many equities and other investments have sold off moderately or more. Among them is AT&T Inc. (T), the $226B integrated communications services company, which has declined -23.8% (from the high in mid-November to March 18). T is also a Dividend Aristocrat with a long history of increasing dividends, making it a favorite for income investors and longer-term buy-and-holders.

While T has tumbled recently, its bull market high was actually in July 2016, when it reached $43.89. The chart below is a monthly chart for T for the past 10 years, or the period just after the beginning of the March 2009 super-cycle level bull market.

(Source: chart created by author from TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' platform.)

The weakness for T in the past three years is the main reason why I would recommend entering other investments instead. Yes, I would expect T to improve in price going forward, and I expect that it will continue to slowly increase its dividends, but it has clearly been stuck in a flattish price (trading) channel for most of this past decade. In addition, there is the classic "single stock risk," which should always be considered. Perhaps T competes well in the future telecom technology field or perhaps not.

There are simply other investments from which I would expect to earn as much or more return than from T. One of my favorites is the closed-end fund, Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ). Like many CEFs, CSQ is smallish, at $1.2B in assets.

CSQ has several things going for it that makes me as an investor willing to buy this on the market dip instead of T. First, CSQ is more diversified. According to data from CEF Connect as of 1/31/20, CSQ is primarily comprised of stocks (65.8%) and bonds (17.6%) and other preferreds and convertibles, in more than 700 companies. The leading holdings are universally well-known large-cap stocks, as presented below:

(Source: CEFConnect.com)

Many of these stocks have been market leaders and, while they have sold off heavily this past month, I expect that they will also lead the markets back to new highs when this correction has passed.

Investors like T for its dividend growth, but, while steady, T's dividend growth has been slow. Over the past decade, T's dividend grew from $0.42/share to $0.52/share, paid quarterly, for a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 2.21%. By comparison, CSQ's 10-year CAGR was actually a bit higher, at 2.38% (data from Seeking Alpha's Dividend Growth charts). Its current payout ratio is 66%.

So why would income investors choose CSQ instead of T? Because the Total Return (price appreciation plus dividends) is higher for CSQ. And the returns for CSQ are especially higher for the past 3 years, the period for which T has flat-lined and recently declined. CSQ has sold off very heavily these past few weeks to be sure, which is the reason that CSQ is a far more compelling buy now than T for the bounce and growth going forward.

The charts of Total Return for T and CSQ are very telling for the points made above. First, the 10-year chart shows that T and CSQ were performing fairly in tandem for the first part of this period. This is evident for a hypothetical growth of $10k invested and for normalized percentage change for the period.

(Source: YCharts created by author).

You may also notice that while CSQ has outperformed T for the past 3 years, the recent sell-off has actually dropped CSQ below T for these measures, making it an even more compelling choice now. While T is a fine company, I would place higher confidence in the combined growth and returns from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and the others.

Readers probably know that some of the companies in CSQ do not pay dividends, such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and for others the dividend rates are lower than for T, so the question is how the income/distributions for CSQ outpace those for T. The answer is in the structure of CSQ, which as with many CEFs, uses leverage.

Do I have confidence in the stability of CSQ's payout? The chart below from CEF Connect shows that CSQ has not missed a monthly distribution throughout the bull market since 2009 and that those distributions have periodically increased. CSQ's current distribution is $0.0925/share/month, which is 14.74% based on the 3/18/20 closing share price of $7.53.

(Source: CEFConnect.com)

A final winning point for choosing CSQ is that the current price is a very large discount to the actual value of the investments in the fund, the Net Asset Value or NAV. The chart below shows that the discount as of 3/18/20 was -17.61%. The current discount is also significantly below the 52-week average discount and share price. This makes CSQ a great fund to buy now.

(Source: CEF Connect.com)

As readers likely know, CEFs trade the same way as stocks and ETFs. Regarding performance, the 10-year annualized NAV return for CSQ through 3/18/20 was 10.48% and for price return was +12.2%.

Summary

When the market sells off and investors look to buy the dips, stocks such as the Dividend Aristocrat AT&T are popular choices. But in this case, T has lagged in the past three years, making other candidates worth considering. There are many stocks and funds from which to choose. Based on the concept of Total Return, the closed-end fund CSQ is a solid pick for reliable dividend income and price growth going forward.

As always, do your own due diligence.

Best to investors/traders!

=Green=

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.