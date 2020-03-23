Circling Around On Cerecor

"I always cheer up immensely if an attack is particularly wounding because I think, well, if they attack one personally, it means they have not a single political argument left." - Margaret Thatcher

Today, we look at a "Tier 4" biotech concern with multiple "shots on goal". Like so many small-cap stocks, it has been hit hard recently due to the equity meltdown triggered by the Covid-19 outbreak. A full investment analysis on this intriguing small-cap name is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Cerecor (CERC) is a Rockville, Maryland-based biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to treat rare pediatric and orphan disease conditions. The company's clinical-stage, rare disease pipeline consists of six early-stage assets. CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803 originate from Cerecor, and CERC-007, CERC-006 and CERC-002 hail from the recent acquisition of Aevi Genomic Medicine. Also, the company has a neurological pipeline that currently consists of one clinical-stage asset called CERC-301. Furthermore, the company has two pre-clinical, rare disease assets and one pre-clinical, neurological asset. Cerecor has a market capitalization of roughly $220 million and trades for around $2.60 a share.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

As of late, the company's pipeline has undergone some major change. On October 10th, 2019, the company entered into an agreement with Aytu BioScience to sell its pediatric portfolio in a deal valued at $43 million plus. The pediatric pipeline included five product lines: Aciphex Sprinkle, Cefaclor for Oral Suspension, Karbinal ER, Flexichamber, and Poly-Vi-Flor/Tri-Vi-Flor. Most recently, on December 5th, 2019, the company announced that it acquired Aevi Genomic Medicine in an all-stock transaction valued at roughly $16.1 million, plus contingent value rights, for up to an additional $6.5 million in subsequent milestone payments. This brought about a change in the C-suite of Michael Cola becoming the Chief Executive Officer and Garry Neil becoming the Chief Medical Officer. The acquisition was completed recently on February 3rd.

CERC-801

CERC-801 is an ultra-pure oral formulation of D-galactose currently in development for the treatment of phosphoglucomutase 1 (PGM1) deficiency, commonly referred to as PGM1-CDG. PGM1 deficiency is caused by loss of function mutations in the PGM1 gene encoding an enzyme responsible for the interconversion of glucose-6-phosphate to glucose-1-phosphate. CERC-801 works as a substrate replacement that fosters vital metabolic intermediates, which support glycoprotein synthesis, maintenance, and function. The company views the drug's value proposition to be 5-fold: high purity/quality, easy administration, good safety profile, effective, and the potential for insurance reimbursement. The drug possesses Orphan Drug, Fast-Track, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations.

In July of 2019, the company enrolled its first patient in the CDG FIRST trial, which is designed to evaluate the natural course of disease and current treatment approaches for Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation. The study is expected to be used to support regulatory filings for the entire CERC-800s series.

Source: Company Presentation

CERC-802

CERC-802 is an ultra-pure oral formulation of D-mannose that is currently in development for the treatment of Mannose Phosphate Isomerase deficiency, commonly referred to as MPI-CDG. MPI deficiency is due to the loss of function mutations in the MPI gene encoding an enzyme responsible for the conversion of fructose-6-phosphate to mannose-6-phosphate. CERC-802 acts as a substrate replacement that restores the ability to produce mannose-derived glycans. Like CERC-801, the value of the drug comes down to its high purity/quality, easy administration, safety, effectiveness, and the potential for insurance reimbursement. The drug possesses Orphan Drug, Fast-Track, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations.

The company has completed its Phase I safety study of CERC-802 in healthy volunteers. The trial is a single-center study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of CERC-802. Pharmacokinetic data should be available in the near future.

Source: Company Presentation

CERC-002

CERC-002, previously called AEVI-002, is an anti-LIGHT, fully human, monoclonal antibody being developed as a treatment for Pediatric Onset Crohn's Disease. Pediatric Crohn's disease is a rare, inflammatory bowel disease. The disease is characterized by severe, chronic inflammation of the intestinal wall and/or gastrointestinal tract. In pediatric Crohn's disease, sustained and abnormal immune system activity causes chronic inflammation and irritation of the tissues of the gastrointestinal tract. Crohn's disease affects roughly 780,000 people in the United States. The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America estimates there are 80,000 children in the United States with IBD.

CERC-002 is currently in a Phase I trial in adult Crohn's patients. The trial has recently dosed the first patient. The Phase 1b trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and short-term efficacy of the drug in adults with moderate to severe active Crohn's disease who previously failed treatment with an anti-TNFα agent, with and without loss of function mutations in decoy receptor 3. The Initial data is expected in the first half of 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Leadership had this to say during the press release around fourth-quarter results:

"Cerecor significantly improved its working capital from a negative $4.3 million as of December 31, 2018 to a positive $5.6 million as of December 31, 2019, largely as a result of the Aytu Divestiture. Additionally, the Company avoided future cash outflows by eliminating long-term debt and contingent consideration, also as a result of the Aytu Divestiture"

The company is sparsely followed on Wall Street despite a decent size market cap. Oppenheimer reiterated its Buy rating and $11 price target on Cerecor on March 12th. Maxim Group downgraded the name from Buy to Hold a day later. That is the only analyst activity on CERC I can find so far in 2020.

Verdict

Cerecor certainly has lots going on and an expanding pipeline. Analysts also seem positive on its recent acquisitions. That said, I have several concerns around the company at the moment. First, it is going to have to integrate those acquisitions. It is also likely the company will soon do a capital raise that is likely to be significantly dilutive. Cerecor also had a couple of trial failures in 2016 (CERC-501 for smoking cessation and CERC-301 for major depressive order). Other than CERC-801 which the company plans a NDA around in 2021, its pipeline is mostly early stage and years away from commercialization. Given that, other than a very small "watch item" position at best, we can make no other investment recommendation at this time.

