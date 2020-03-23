3 Reasons To Remain Long Berkshire Hathaway B

I have been a longtime Warren Buffett fan and also longtime shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway B shares (BRK.B). While my number of shares has gone up from time to time, it has been a core holding and currently my only "green" position due to how long I've held the original shares. While both classes of Berkshire Hathaway are down with the market presently, I am remaining long and considering adding to my position. I have three reasons, which will be outlined in this article. Nothing earth-shattering, but useful as all positions are being evaluated for long-term impairment and future potential presently.

Reason #1: Broad, Diversified Portfolio

Buffett, Munger et al have built a large holding company inside Berkshire Hathaway. While the name comes from a poor (and likely Buffett's only emotional) purchase of a textile company, Berkshire holds everything from property and casualty and re-insurance companies to railroads to See's Candy. Most of these assets were bought at a good price-a famous Buffett-ism is to buy good or great companies at a fair price, not fair companies at a good price. Additionally, they famously leave talented management in place and use Berkshire as an asset allocator to growing parts of the portfolio. Fellow contributor Michael Rivers does a nice quick breakdown of the major sectors of the portfolio in his recent article. What struck me as I read his article was many of these holdings are not easily replaceable even if we suffer a recession from COVID-19. Railroads, energy plants, major banks, and other parts of the "conglomerate" take years to build up and will be needed as economic activity restarts and returns later this year or early next. Even if some need capital over the short term, Berkshire has the ability to do this internally. Which brings up my second reason.

Reason #2: Dry Powder (i.e. Cash, Cold Hard Cash)

One complaint about Buffett, and by Buffett, is Berkshire has been sitting on an ever-growing cash reserve for the past few years. Part of this is required by the insurance businesses that also generate much of this cash, but the amount has been well in excess of those required reserves. This cash gives Berkshire and the managers great flexibility. First, capital can be allocated to portions of the company that need shoring up, like banks. Secondly, the "elephant" acquisition Buffett has mentioned in his famous annual report may be available now, and a multi-billion dollar acquisition (or two, or three) may be made at multiples more to Berkshire's liking. Third, as in the Great Recession, Berkshire may become the "lender of last resort" and put this cash to use at very favorable terms. Some of the loans made in that crisis had very high fixed rates and convertibles or covenants that all but guaranteed double digit returns. It is likely these investments won't be known for a few months, as if not in place in the next two weeks, they won't show up in quarterly reports until late summer. By then (hopefully) the worst will be behind us, and some normalcy and stability will have returned to the market. By then these great opportunities will likely have passed, but Buffett, Munger and their team will have surely made a few and the cash stockpile reduced. And that leads me to my third reason.

Reason 3: The P&C Cash Machine Will Keep Printing

While certain parts of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) will suffer slowdowns due to America (and much of the world) being "closed for business" right now (I'm working from home indefinitely as a Californian), one of the main cash generators won't. GEICO has long been a cornerstone of the cash generation at Berkshire, and it and other insurance/reinsurance portions of the company will keep going. Auto insurance is required by law, and while not a monopoly, GEICO is a leading provider. While many will be driving less miles, it is unlikely there will be mass cancellations or defaults, especially among quality carriers. While some reinsurance business and other types of P&C insurance issued by subsidiaries of Berkshire may slow, the cash spigot won't be completely turned off, and as economic activity picks up, so will this business. Another possible cash engine could be the recently built real estate franchise. If the economic impact is not as severe and many jobs survive, the extremely low mortgage rates and likely reset in high valuations may spur sales and refinance activity. Conversely, weakness may drive smaller offices and independent realtors either under or seeking a larger agency to "backstop" their practice. This would allow growth without paying a premium and future cash flow as the market improves.

Conclusion

Just as Warren Buffett looks to make opportunistic purchases of good companies and leave strong management in place, I believe now is an opportunity to consider buying more Berkshire Hathaway B shares, and definitely hold onto shares already owned. The inverse of "a rising tide lifts all boats" has occurred in our markets-the drops of the past weeks were mirrored in BRK.B with the stock price falling to the mid-160s, a very fair price for a good if not great company. While we are likely facing at least a recession, there are at least three good reasons to continue holding and possibly buy more of one of America's great companies.

Best wishes for investing success!

