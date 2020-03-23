Discounted Dividend King Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric (EMR) is vulnerable, as all other companies are, to the impact on the global economy that the coronavirus outbreak has had. More specifically, it is particularly vulnerable to the oil price war that the Saudis and the Russians are engaged in within the context of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the share price decline that has resulted from that vulnerability does provide a value opportunity here.

That the coronavirus epidemic has had a deleterious effect on the global economy is not in dispute at this point. The outbreak has brought the world economy to a standstill, and in consequence there has been a decline in demand for crude oil, which saw oil prices declining before the oil price war broke out.

The ongoing dispute between the Saudis and the Russians came about as a result of OPEC negotiations regarding production cuts breaking down in early March. The failure of the talks stemmed from Russian opposition to the proposed production cuts, and the Saudis retaliated by lowering their own oil prices and hiking their oil production to undercut the Russians. The oil markets, already beleaguered by the coronavirus outbreak, plummeted in response.

Emerson Electric is adversely affected by these issues due to having so many customers in the oil and gas sector. At its analyst event in New York on 02/13/2020, the company declared that the deteriorating economic situation meant Q2 2020 sales would take an $88 million hit. While they subsequently raised that estimate to $125 million, the oil price war started after these announcements. This will likely raise the estimate still further.

However, while these circumstances are anything but positive for Emerson Electric, they do not warrant the sell-off that the stock has experienced recently. The St. Louis, Missouri-based technology and engineering firm does have a considerable portion of its customer base in the oil and gas sector, they are not confined to this sector.

Emerson Electric's operations are divided into two segments: automation solutions, which generated $12.2 billion in revenue for 2019; and commercial and residential solutions, which generated $6.2 billion in revenue for 2019. In addition to oil and gas, the firm also caters to industries from automotive and commercial buildings and construction to transportation and wastewater. This diverse customer base provides a hedge against the negative impact of low oil prices for Emerson Electric.

In addition, it should be borne in mind that the oil price war itself is not likely to be a long-term affair. The CIO of Probis Group, Jonathan Barratt, stated that neither the Saudis nor the Russians would benefit from this being a long-term dispute, despite what they may say:

Saudis and other Middle Eastern producers have their budgetary constraints [and] Russia is starved for cash...So the dynamics of all those put together will mean they will come to an agreement somewhere.

In short, the oil price war is likely to be a short-term headwind. The coronavirus outbreak, of course, is an entirely different matter. Emerson Electric has been upfront in stating that no underlying sales growth should be expected in 2020, and aggressive cost resets will be implemented to offset this. Consequently, the Q1 2020 results, with revenue of $4.15 billion and net income of $326 million, may not be equaled or exceeded in the remaining quarters of the current financial year.

Coping with headwinds is hardly anything new for Emerson Electric, however. Over the past five years, the company has undergone a rigorous transition, having divested its Network Power segment and its Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques business units - both divestments were made in August 2016. The same month, it acquired Pentair's (PNR) Valve & Control business for $3.1 billion, and also picked up cargo solutions providers Louis Traxx and PakSense for undisclosed amounts.

In October 2017, Emerson Electric acquired GeoFields, Inc., a solutions provider for pipeline operations management, and Paradigm, a software solutions provider for the oil and gas industry. In December 2017 it acquired Cooper-Atkins, a manufacturer of foodservice market technologies and in January 2018 acquired alarm management provider ProSys Inc. May 2018 saw Emerson acquire pneumatics technology leader Aventics, December 2018 saw the acquisition of valve technology provider A.E. Valves, and in September 2019 it acquired steam system solution product lines Spence and Nicholson from Circor International (CIR).

These divestments and acquisitions were made in the aftermath of the oil market downturn in 2015, sluggish economic growth rates in China, and the strength of the U.S. dollar - all of which dragged on Emerson Electric's performance in this period. Yet, the firm still managed to report steady revenue and net income figures in the same time-frame.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 16.25 billion 2.52 billion 2016 14.52 billion 1.59 billion 2017 15.26 billion 1.64 billion 2018 17.41 billion 2.2 billion 2019 18.4 billion 2.31 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Emerson Electric's investor relations page.

The diverse range of products that Emerson Electric offers and the diverse range of industries that Emerson Electric serves all help to keep Emerson Electric profitable, as evident from its 16.64% operating margin. Size is also a key competitive advantage for Emerson Electric - it employs 88,000 people across 200 locations worldwide, providing the firm with a strong, globally diverse supply chain. And because the products and solutions which Emerson Electric provide its customers with maximize efficiency and productivity, and are so integrated that it becomes difficult for customers to switch to alternative providers, Emerson Electric can count on revenue flow going forward.

St. Louis-based Emerson Electric has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for 63 years. Image provided by Invaluable.

Long-term shareholders have also been able to count on Emerson Electric for steady returns, as evident from its 26.02% return on equity. More striking has been the 63 years of consecutively rising dividends which Emerson Electric has rewarded shareholders with - a record that not only makes it an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat (NOBL), but a Dividend King. This streak is likely to continue, given the 55.82% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of $310 million.

Emerson Electric's ability to maintain its dividend streak and to withstand the current economic climate seems certain in light of how strong its balance sheet is. Its long-term debt of $4.38 billion is offset by a net worth of $8.46 billion, so its long-term finances are in decent shape. Its short-term finances are robust too, as its total current liabilities of $6.34 billion are offset by its total current assets of $7.2 billion, cash-on-hand worth $1.64 billion, and total accounts receivable of $2.73 billion. All told, current shareholders have little to worry about regarding holding Emerson Electric in their portfolios. However, all of the risk factors outlined above have put a cap on Emerson Electric's growth prospects, as earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be only 6.48%, so prospective investors would require a discount to fair value, which Mr. Market has provided in the current economic turmoil.

Emerson Electric traded at $44.09 per share at close of market on 03/20/2020. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 03/20/2020, Emerson Electric traded at a share price of $44.09 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, based on earnings-per-share of $3.51. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 19.97, and the current dividend yield of 4.54% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.18%. Moreover, Emerson Electric's P/E is lower than the computer and electronic product manufacturing sub-sector average of 33.88 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 20.40. Indeed, by almost every metric, Emerson Electric currently trades at a discount to both its sub-sector and to the broader index.

Metric Emerson Electric Sub-Sector Index P/E 12.56 33.88 20.40 P/CF 9.89 12.97 14.23 P/B 3.66 5.53 3.27 P/S 1.68 2.10 2.30

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

It seems like a fair bet that Emerson Electric is currently trading at a discount to fair value, but to be sure of this it is necessary to determine what fair value for Emerson Electric is. To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.84 (12.56 / 15 = 0.84) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $52.49 (44.09 / 0.84 = 52.49). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.63 (12.56 / 19.97 = 0.63) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $69.98 (44.09 / 0.63 = 69.98).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.70 (3.18 / 4.54 = 0.70) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $62.99 (44.09 / 0.70 = 62.99). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $61.82 (52.49 + 69.98 + 62.99 / 3 = 61.82). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 29% at present.

In summary, Emerson Electric remains, even in the current economic climate, a tough and reliable technology and engineering firm with a global presence that can withstand the current headwinds owing to the 'stickiness' of its products and solutions, its global supply chain, and its strong balance sheet. It offers income investors the likelihood of a continuation of its excellent dividend record, and its offers value investors a 29% discount to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.