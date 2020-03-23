Arbor Realty Trust: A Buying Opportunity

Introduction

In both 2018 and 2019, I wrote about the mortgage REIT Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR). On both occasions, I arrived at the conclusion that the company was an attractive proposition for investors. With the recent release of the company's results for the financial year 2019, I take a look at the company to identify what has changed since my last article and to determine if my conclusion remains the same.

The Business Model

Arbor Realty Trust was incorporated around the start of the century in 2003. The company has two main business segments - Structured Business and Agency Business.

Under its Structured Business segment, the company invests in a portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family and commercial real estate market, but mainly the multifamily market. The bulk of the company's assets are bridge loans, for borrowers who require short-term capital. The remaining assets in this segment include mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments.

The Agency Business segment was formed in 2016, when the company became internally managed. Through this segment, the company originates, sells and services a range of multifamily finance products through government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as well as the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (NYSE:HUD). The company retains the servicing rights and asset management responsibilities for the bulk of loans originated and sold under these programs. In 2019, the company also began originating and servicing permanent financing loans underwritten using the guidelines of existing agency loans sold to GSEs. The company intends to pool and securitize the loans and sell certain securities to third-party investors, while at the same time retaining the highest risk bottom tranche bond.

As with other mortgage REITs, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to maximize the difference between the yield on its investments and the cost of financing said investments (its main source of income is interest income from loans). The company also seeks to grow the servicing portfolio of its Agency Business. Through these, the company aims to increase the cash available for distribution and facilitate capital appreciation.

2019 Performance

The company had an excellent 2019 for both business segments. For its Structured Business segment, the company grew its portfolio by 30% to $4.28 billion, following on from a 20% growth the previous year. This was largely due to loan originations amounting to $2.8 billion, a more than 60% increase from the previous year's originations of $1.66 billion.

For its Agency Business, the company was able to grow its servicing portfolio by close to 8%, from $18.6 billion in 2018 to $20 billion in 2019.

Source: ABR 2019 Form 10-K

Perhaps the best figure which exemplifies the company's strong performance in 2019 comes in the form of its dividends; the company increased its quarterly dividend thrice in 2019, from $0.27/share at the start of the year to $0.30/share at the end of the year. In total, the company raised its dividend by 11% during the year.

Stable Earnings

One key strength of the company which I have stated in my previous articles is the fact that the formation of the company's Agency Business has allowed the company to diversify its income streams and this remains the case for the company. While the image below only shows the figures up to the third quarter of 2019, it still shows how the company has been able to shift its reliance away from interest income.

Source: ABR Q3 2019 Presentation

Apart from diversifying its income streams, the company has also been able to ensure the stability and predictability of its income. As the company's Structured Business segment is mainly for bridge and mezzanine loans, the weighted average life of the loans in this segment are fairly short, average slightly less than 2 years. Comparatively, the company's Agency Business portfolio has a much longer weighted average life of 8.8 years. This ensures the company has secured a significant amount of its income for the better part of the next decade, providing some measure of comfort to investors especially in these uncertain times.

High Dividends

As mentioned above, the company increased its dividends in 2019 by 11%, from a quarterly dividend of $0.27/share to $0.30/share. In fact, the company has been increasing its dividends almost every year, even paying out a special dividend of $0.15/share in 2018.

At its share price of $4.82 as of March 20, the company has a forward dividend yield of almost 25%. This high dividend yield comes with a caveat though. It has more to do with the drastic decline in share price over the past month rather than the company's increase in its dividends. That being said, the company's dividend yield based on its February 18 share price of $14.80 (before the stock market plunged) was approximately 8.1%, which is still a great yield.

While having a high dividend is great, this doesn't matter if the company is unable to sustain it. A look at the company's finances indicate its diluted funds from operations per share (FFO/share) and diluted adjusted funds from operations per share (AFFO/share) for 2019 stood at $1.29/share and $1.36/share respectively, both of which are able to cover the expected dividend payout of $1.20/share. In fact, the company has been able to cover its dividend payout each year.

Source: ABR 2019 Form 10-K

Risks

The most obvious and significant risk right now, and one applicable to all companies at present, is the risk posed by the coronavirus; more specifically, it is the impact the virus will have on the global economy. While many countries have been placed under lockdown and most businesses have been forced to close, the repercussions have yet to be fully felt. In fact, all bets are off the table right now as no one really knows how the situation will unfold. There are, however, several positives to look forward to. Firstly, as mentioned above, the company has already secured the better part of its income for the next decade. Next, the company has been building up its cash position; as at the end of 2019, the company had approximately $500 million available to it. While the company clearly did not anticipate for the outbreak of the virus, this additional cash can go a long way towards helping the company tide over difficult times in the short-term. Finally, and perhaps most crucially, the quality of the company's management team. The company's management team has shown its ability to manage the company even in a crisis, with the 2008 financial crisis a case in point.

One other risk the company faces is interest rate risk, given that a significant portion of the company's income is interest income. With such an obvious risk, it should come as no surprise that the company has taken steps to reduce this risk.

Source: ABR 2019 Form 10-K

The figures in the above table only show the impact a 50 basis point swing in interest rates has on the company's interest income. Clearly, with the Federal Reserve having cut rates to close to zero, the actual impact on the company's net interest income is going to be more significant than the above figures. Nevertheless, the company is poised to benefit from a decline in interest rates due to certain interest rate floors it has on its income in order.

The third risk faced by the company is the possibility of a dividend cut. While the company has been increasing its dividends in recent years, the current situation indicates it will be foolish for the company to raise its dividends. In fact, investors should be braced for the possibility of a dividend cut. However, as mentioned above, the company has accumulated approximately $500 million in cash. In contrast, the company paid approximately $150 million in dividends in 2019. Thus, I am faintly optimistic the company will be able to maintain its dividends, or at least not cut it drastically. For what it's worth, the company's dividends remain below the dividends paid out before the 2008 financial crisis, and the company has been careful with managing its dividends, raising them only when it is confident it is able to sustain it.

Valuation

As of March 20, the company is currently trading at $4.82/share, giving it a price-to-book ratio (P/B Ratio) of 0.49. This is undoubtedly a huge discount and the company's management seems to agree. Over the past few weeks, the company has submitted a flurry of Form 4s, as management seeks to purchase more of the company's shares at a discount. Additionally, the company recently announced a $100 million share repurchase program.

Put together, the above points show that management believes the company's shares are undervalued at the moment, and they have confidence in the company's long-term future.

Conclusion

Stock prices have gone out of whack in recent weeks, with many companies falling to multi-year lows, and Arbor Realty Trust is no exception. In fact, the company last traded at its current price of $4.82/share almost a decade ago. That being said, I believe this provides investors a unique buying opportunity as the reasons which made me believe the company was a good buy in the past couple of years remains the same. 2020 is not going to be a good year for the company, that is for sure. Moreover, I have no idea whether this is the bottom, and I have no interest in predicting whether it is. Rather, I have taken this recent sell-off to average down as I have faith in the management and in the company's success in the long-term.

