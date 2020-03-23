Smartsheet: Looking Like A Smart Buy Heading Into FY 2021

Valuation has pulled back quite a bit over the past few weeks with the stock now trading at a more attractive ~12x FY21 revenue.

Management provided FY21 revenue guidance of 38-40% growth and seems to imply little to no levels of impact from the Coronavirus.

Smartsheet (SMAR) reported a strong Q4 of revenue growth and EPS above expectations. In addition, billings growth during the quarter showed some levels of acceleration as the company seems to be seeing more success in larger contract deals.

The company's initial FY21 revenue guidance was slightly above expectations and represents growth of 38-40% for the year, which could be slightly conservative considering the company is coming off a 52% revenue growth year. Operating margin expectations seemed to fall a little short of consensus as the company is a few years away from producing meaningful levels of profitability.

The stock has gone up ~15% since the company reported earnings last week as investors were pleased with the billings performance on top of FY21 revenue guidance that seems to imply minimal levels of impact from the Coronavirus. While guidance represents quite a bit of deceleration from FY20, I believe the company could be slightly conservative on top of setting themselves up for another year of beat and raise quarters.

Valuation has pulled back over the past several weeks from the previous levels of above 20x forward revenue down to ~11.9x FY21 revenue. At these levels, I believe valuation risk has largely come down, and at this point, the stock could work out assuming execution remains strong and consistent.

With the stock trading at ~$42, I believe investors should opportunistically pick up shares. Given the market volatility we have seen in recent weeks, I would not be surprised if the stock remained range-bound, but long-term investors should remain confident in their holdings.

SMAR is one of the leading cloud platforms enabling more efficient work execution by helping employees plan, organize, manage, and automate their work tasks. Customers are able to access their accounts online via a web-based interface or through a mobile application. As businesses continue to grow and develop more complex data files, the need to properly store, organize, and manage these becomes all the more important.

SMAR has been able to rapidly grow revenues because of the underlying transition from on-premise methods of data organization to cloud-based applications. By moving these efforts to the cloud, customers have more optionality and flexibility in how they manage, organize, and present their data. In addition, the transition to the cloud means customers will spend less on internal infrastructure building and more on third-party application providers, such as SMAR. This trend is likely to continue, and as companies continue to grow in size, complexity, and global reach, SMAR's TAM will expand with additional revenue following.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

During Q4, SMAR reported another strong quarter with revenue growing 51% to $78.5 million and was slightly above expectations for ~$77.5 million and above management's previous guidance of $77-78 million. Even though revenue growth has decelerated over the past several quarters, the law of large numbers has started to kick in and revenue growth above 50% remains very healthy. With the company recently receiving their Fed RAMP authorization, this opens up a new end market for the company to continue to grow.

Typically, investors look for fast-growth software companies with a high amount of subscription revenue, which tends to be highly recurring and visible. During the quarter, the company continued this strength with subscription revenue growing 53% to $71.1 million, which represents over 90% of total revenue. The remaining portion of revenue, services, grew 31% during the quarter. While this revenue stream is not as recurring, it generally ebbs and flows in correlation with subscription revenue and the number of users.

Even more impressive than the consistent revenue growth is the company's billings growth, which came in at 58% during the quarter, which was well above expectations for ~46% growth. In addition, the Q4 billings growth showed some acceleration compared to previous quarters. The strength during the quarter seemed to come from larger deal wins, as the company's addressable market remains large and scalable.

SMAR has a great opportunity to further penetrate into large deal customers, as this part of the market remains relatively untapped. For example, during Q4, the company increased the number of customers with >$100k annual contract value by 138%, accelerating from 120% last quarter. As the company further penetrates into the higher end of the market, I believe the revenue streams will be stickier and more recurring, thus potentially giving investors more underlying confidence in SMAR's revenue growth.

Not shockingly, the company's gross margin remains healthy and consistent at 82%, which was largely driven by the 88% gross margin in subscription revenue. However, as the company continues to grow and invest heavily into S&M and R&D, their operating margin remains deep in the red, coming in at -22% during the quarter, lower than the -16% seen in the year ago period.

SMAR is still in a position where they are afforded the flexibility of having negative operating margins as the company invests in both S&M and R&D in order to gain scale and rapidly grow their revenue base. Once the company starts to see their revenue growth decelerate to a more stable longer-term growth rate, the company will be able to leverage their scale and quickly expand margins.

Despite the lower operating margins, the better than expected revenue led to an EPS loss of $0.13 during the quarter, slightly better than the expectations for a $0.10 loss.

For Q1, guidance includes revenue growth of $82-83 million, which represents 46-48% growth and continues on the company's slight deceleration given the law of large numbers. Operating margin is expected to remain in the red at -29-32% while billings expectations of $97-98 million represent 40-42% growth.

For FY21, the company is expecting revenue of $373-378 million, which represents growth of 38-40%. Given SMAR just grew revenue 52% during FY20, there seems to be some level of conservatism in their initial guidance, which could possible reflect some headwinds related to the Coronavirus.

Billings for the year are expected to be $450-455 million, which represents 35-36% growth and seemed to be slightly above expectations. However, operating margin for the year is expected to be a loss of -18-20%, which would only be a slight improvement from the -23% margin loss in FY20.

Even though there are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the global economic environment over the coming quarters, I believe SMAR's initial FY21 guidance set themselves up in a position to potentially beat and raise guidance throughout the year.

Valuation

As the market remains quite volatile, investor have moved away from higher-valued software names, given these companies generally have low levels of operating profit. SMAR is a company that falls into this category as their valuation has fallen from over 20x forward revenue to now under 12x forward revenue.

Since reporting earnings last, however, the company has seen their stock go up ~15%, which bodes well considering the broader market is experience high levels of volatility and was done ~15% last week. Nevertheless, investors will increasingly pay attention to valuation during volatile times.

SMAR has a current market cap of ~$5.0 billion, and with ~$550 million of cash/investments and no debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$4.45 billion.

Using the current FY21 revenue guidance of $373-378 million, which represents growth of 38-40%, the company currently trades at ~11.9x FY21 revenue. Even though management's initial revenue guidance could be conservative, many investors will likely take a "wait-and-see" approach rather than prematurely assuming revenue beats.

However, I believe this name remains even more insulated from current market conditions surrounding the Coronavirus. Management noted that 90% of their sales force remain inside-sales reps, meaning they largely communicate through digital methods and have little travel or in-person risk. This helps the company as they already have a strong work from home protocol and is able to efficiently execute on their sales, regardless of any travel restrictions.

With the stock still under $45, I think investors are pricing in another strong FY21 revenue growth year on top of little to no business disruption resulting from the Coronavirus. Valuation has pulled back quite meaningfully in the past several weeks as the market remains volatile.

Valuation is only ~11.9x FY21 revenue and I believe investors should opportunistically pick up some shares. Over the long term, SMAR is poised to retain their market leader title and deserving of a premium valuation.

Risks to SMAR include revenue growth or operating margin missing guidance, which could send the shares down a lot. Companies with fast revenue growth tend to trade poorly if they miss expectations. While I believe revenue growth expectations are slightly conservative, if they were to miss, we could see shares trade down quite a bit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.