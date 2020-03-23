Inflated Stocks Deflate

Equities will still be preferable to bonds with historically low yields. The market should bottom out as it has already hit 2016 levels. A further drop is possible but unlikely as some shares now have interesting prices and low P/E ratios.

Market Downturn

It was common knowledge that share prices were extremely high, that is, overvalued, with an average P/E ratio of 20x for the markets instead of 14x. Bullish sentiment, loose Fed monetary policy and share buybacks helped to buoy up the markets.

Fed Interest Rates

Stock Buybacks

Various market observers noted that a 5% correction was more than likely. To a certain extent, therefore, it should not be a surprise that markets have undergone a downturn. What is surprising is the extent of the downward trend and its speed.

S&P 500 Index

Dow Jones Industrial Average

NASDAQ

At the present time the gains of three years have been wiped out in three weeks. The markets are practically back to where they were at the beginning of the Trump presidency.

The Coronavirus has been taken to be the catalyst that unleashed panic selling that pricked the bubble that the Fed and share buybacks had swollen to extreme proportions. So we have a “black swan” event that has still play out in the US and which may disrupt the economy to a great extent. The government emergency measures may assuage the pain of the crisis but will push up the Fed deficit.

Oil Prices and Corporate Debt

The oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia will make financing difficult for US shale oil producers that need an oil price of at least $50 a barrel and are deep in debt.

Shale Oil Producer Debt

The danger of a corporate debt crisis is real.

Corporate Debt

Executives that receive shares as part of their pay were more than content to espouse share buybacks for their companies while CFOs went ahead to issue bonds and take out loans to finance the share buyback programs. So companies went into debt with bonds and loans to buoy up share prices. The executives could sell their shares and pocket fat profits. The folly of such an exercise has now been exposed as companies are still deep in debt with share prices at the level where they were three years ago. Shareholders are no longer so happy.

The Fed Throws Money at the System

It would require a full article to examine in detail all the means by which the Fed is pumping money into the economy in order to shore up the financial markets. Billions for the repo market, 1.5% of rate cuts bringing the basic Fed rate down to 0% to 0.25%, QE5, the PDCF to keep primary dealers liquid to buy up government paper as well as a facility for commercial paper. The goal is to save the financial system in extremis and avoid a credit crunch. It is likely that the Fed will set up a facility to buy up all the BBB bonds that are downgraded in order to avoid a corporate debt crisis. The real economy will not benefit much as earlier QE has reduced the practical effect that such measures can have on the economy. It remains to be seen if such drastic moves will have much influence on inflation. If the US is headed for a recession or a depression in case the Coronavirus situation deteriorates, then there may be a danger of deflation rather than inflation. Then again hyperinflation might result. In that case the Fed target of 2% inflation will seem ridiculous.

The Market Bottom May Have Been Reached

It is difficult at this point to be sure that markets have bottomed out. What is clear is that the share prices of many companies are now attractive as the prices have become much lower. Investors were flocking in droves to bonds, and this has resulted in Treasury paper yields reaching historic lows.

10 Year Treasury Yield

30 Year Treasury Yield

At a certain point low bond yields are going to diminish the attractiveness of the US dollar as a currency for investment for foreigners. The fact that Treasury bills have an ROI that does not even compensate for inflation will most likely result in foreigners being less motivated to change their local currency into US dollars. It is the Fed that will be buying Treasury paper that has zero yields. The fact that the Fed buys Treasury paper through intermediaries, that is, primary dealers or banks, is not important. The Fed is going to have a very big balance very quickly.

Given that bond yields are so low, equities are going to be more interesting. It is therefore likely that the selling spree is soon going to end because there are still companies that pay dividends that are attractive. The week of 23rd to 27th March will show whether the markets have bottomed out or not. If they have, then investors can grab up some real bargains. If the markets continue to lose quota, then bargain hunters will have to bide their time.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

