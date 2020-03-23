Lazard: There Are Better Opportunities Out There

In a vacuum, we're neutral on the stock. However, in the broader scope, we are bearish due to the vast number of more attractive opportunities in the market.

Overview

Lazard (LAZ) operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm for its clients all over the world. The firm’s $2.5b of operating revenue is essentially split 50/50 between asset management and financial advisory. Because of this, Lazard’s earnings are cyclical, and an economic downturn negatively impacts both sources of revenue. The firm’s share price has already lost over 40% in the last month due to these fears. Lazard is not the only one that has seen 40% erased from its market cap over the last month; many companies have seen the same move but are partially, or even fully, isolated from the impact of COVID-19. Because of this, we believe that there are better opportunities in the market other than Lazard.

Data by YCharts

Preference For Active Asset Management Continues To Shrink In Favor Of Passive

The continuation of the ongoing shift from active to passive products has impacted all asset management firms, not just Lazard. This is due to a multitude of factors: poor active investment performance relative to passive and the continued creation of low-cost indexed products being two primary causes. This ongoing shift has made it increasingly difficult for asset management firms focused on active management products to generate organic growth.

Source: Lazard's Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

As you can see in the graphic above, net flows have been decreasing after reaching a peak in 2017. We see this trend continuing on throughout 2020 and beyond. Larger firms like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) that are able to provide both passive and active products with reasonable fees should continue to be much better off.

Further, given the recent market selloff, assets under management (AUM) will likely take a substantial hit this year. Once again, this is nothing specific to Lazard; asset management firms everywhere will feel the impact of the current economic conditions. However, Lazard’s asset management business has global ties and is not solely concentrated in the U.S. The U.S. economy is generally more resilient than others, and strictly U.S. focused asset managers may be better off. Additionally, if the U.S. economy were to come back faster than other foreign economies, a stronger dollar could further negatively impact the firm’s reported AUM.

One positive for the firm is that the company is more focused toward institutional investors. This is especially important in a downturn, as institutional investors' funds are much stickier than retail investors, and the firm should be able to retain more of the funds that they currently manage compared to a firm that is more retail oriented. The issue remains, however, that a declining stock market will lead to lower AUM.

Financial Advisory Revenues Will Likely Suffer From The Impacts Of COVID-19

Lazard is one of the leading financial advisory firms, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and restructuring. On the M&A front, we believe that the impact of COVID-19 will weigh heavily on the business. As confidence in the economy continues to weaken and social distancing becomes the norm, we believe that M&A activity will fall considerably.

However, one could always look at how the financial advisory business fared in the last recession (which is shown below). 2007 and 2008 (especially 2008) were on the historical low-end of revenues. Eventually, this led way to 2009 and 2010 that produced record revenues for the financial advisory business. Given the current economic climate, we believe that revenue will continue to decline throughout 2020. COVID-19 is something unlike anything that we've seen before, and we believe that social distancing will play a large role in decreased M&A activity. The explosion in revenue after the last recession is certainly possible, but past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Source: Lazard's Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

The Bottom Line

Lazard currently has a P/E ratio of 9.5x and is on the low-end of the 10-year historical range. As a recession seems more and more imminent, we believe that the current share price is close to fair value.

Data by YCharts

In a vacuum, we're neutral on the stock. In our view, there is nothing fundamentally wrong with the business and the current selloff has been justified. It's just the nature of a cyclical business and future revenue will likely recover in the future. The company is a leading advisory firm and is well situated to capitalize on opportunities given its overall size and global reach.

However, in the broader scope, we give the stock a sell rating due to the vast number of more attractive opportunities in the market. Other stocks have seen similar hits to their market cap in businesses that will be largely unaffected, or completely unaffected, by the impacts of COVID-19. Because of this, the risk vs. reward presented with Lazard doesn't seem as attractive as other opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.