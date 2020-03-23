BSR REIT: Aligned Management Surfacing Value For Investors

One of the positive aspects of a major market dislocation such as that we have been experiencing is that many good companies see depressed valuations as a result of technical factors, such as index selling or illiquidity. One such opportunity today is BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF), a Canadian-listed owner of US sun belt apartments, which trades today at a significant discount to existing Net Asset Value ("NAV"), with significant opportunity over time to grow that NAV as a result of a skilled management team with extremely high insider ownership.

Why Apartments

Everyone needs a place to live. However, that is not the only positive aspect to apartment investing. First, in the US, financing is always available through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (and yes, because BSR is buying properties in the US, it is available to BSR), which significantly limits the refinancing risk that can be present in other forms of real estate. One risk to leveraged business models such as real estate or pipelines is that if capital markets close, such as they did in 2008, a REIT will run into liquidity issues if they cannot refinance debt. Second, apartments provide an attractive rent profile. As I said above, everyone needs a place to live, so lower income rental apartments in particular provide a defensive tilt to a portfolio. In a recession, those that lose their jobs may also lose their homes, and those that rent more expensive apartments are forced to downgrade. Both provide a tailwind to lower income apartments in recessionary times. Because rental apartments typically have leases structured as 1-year terms, the potential for higher turnover actually benefits them in more inflationary growth environments as they are able to roll leases faster at higher rates. Normally, fast lease rollovers in recessions is not a positive. However, as I outlined above, if one is concentrated in more affordable rental housing, there are demand tailwinds that keep rents fairly stable. More specifically, there are two long-term tailwinds that apply to rental apartments today: baby boomers and millennials.

Source: BSR REIT November 2019 Investor Presentation

As most will be familiar with already, there are two large population cohorts that dominate the US: millennials and baby boomers. Both of these cohorts have seen increasing propensity to rent over time.

Source: BSR REIT November 2019 Investor Presentation

For millennials (which I count myself among), many are graduating college with record amounts of student debt, coupled with a job market that is wonderful for the top few that are able to get jobs in technology or finance, but for those elsewhere is lackluster. The result is that millennials do not have the resources, even at age 30+, to afford the houses that their parents had at their age. I can speak from personal experience on this. I was fortunate to graduate without student debt, but my parents purchased a home (the house I was born in) in 1990 for $180,000 or so, roughly 2x their combined income at the time. Today, that house would go for ~$1.2 million, which is significantly above 2x my income today. In short, in many desirable markets where millennials want to live, housing prices have often eclipsed income growth, leaving many younger people stuck between high student debt loads and unaffordable ownership. They are left with one choice: to rent. The second tailwind worth mentioning is seniors. Many draw from their retirement savings and portfolios regularly to fund their lifestyles. Those portfolios today are now down significantly, which will likely place immense stress on many seniors, and I suspect increase the incidence of renting among seniors.

Why The Sun Belt

The second aspect of BSR to understand is the concentration in the sun belt. The short answer is that most of the growth in jobs and population growth in the US is occurring in the sun belt. Cheaper real estate, coupled with a pleasant climate, makes it an attractive place to live. Source: BSR REIT November 2019 Investor Presentation

Indeed, for many cities such as Austin Texas, there is a large young (with high incidence of renting) population driving vibrant growth in many areas. Indeed, we can see the results of this in elections in the US: Texas has notably swung more democratic in recent years due to the growth of the young, urban, and immigrant population. Indeed, it is worth noting: immigrants often rent! Supply and demand are key in real estate, and the Sun Belt has solid long-term demand drivers that are particularly favorable to renting. In terms of supply, markets vary neighborhood by neighborhood, but broadly speaking, larger cities have reasonable constraints on supply due to zoning or pre-existing development. More specifically, as I’ll go into later, one should leave a more exacting study of supply and demand to BSR’s management.

BSR REIT

Reasonably priced sun belt apartments represent an attractive asset class, particularly for the current environment that we are in today with mounting job losses and small business closures. BSR REIT specializes in this exact asset class. Currently, the majority of BSR’s assets are located in key growth markets in Texas.

Source: BSR REIT December 2019 MD&A

Since the IPO, the REIT has taken advantage of the low spread between class B and class A apartment valuations to sell assets in non-core markets such as Tulsa, Shreveport, and Hot Springs in order to move into more core markets such as Austin, Dallas, and Houston. According to BSR management, this valuation spread is the lowest in 15 years and represents a significant opportunity to high-grade the portfolio efficiently. The result of this move has, understandably, been an increase in the average rent on in-place leases throughout the portfolio. Source: BSR REIT December 2019 MD&A

While this may seem to undermine the “reasonable price” aspect of the lower income apartment thesis outlined earlier, one must remember that $942/month in Dallas is a significantly more sustainable price point than $942/month in Shreveport. Indeed, the average apartment rental cost in Houston is $1,110/month; in Dallas, $1,245/month; and in Austin, $1,431/month. All significantly above BSR’s average rent per unit in each respective location: Source: BSR REIT December 2019 MD&A

These assets despite their lower cost, are still what I would describe as pleasant places to live with pools, fitness centres, landscaped gardens and other amenities. Source: BSR REIT IPO Presentation

BSR’s properties have also seen relatively attractive same property NOI (SPNOI) growth of 6% year-over-year in 2019. Source: BSR REIT December 2019 MD&A

Given that rent escalators are only 2-3% annually, a reasonable question to ask is how has BSR achieved this performance.

Value-Add Platform

BSR management has significant experience in identifying and executing value add renovations to properties.

Source: BSR REIT IPO Presentation

The math behind these activities is quite attractive.

Source: BSR REIT IPO Presentation

In the above example, on $1.8 million in capital deployed, between the mix of higher occupancy due to nicer suites, and higher average rent per unit (though note that the majority of the NOI increase comes from occupancy, not raising prices), this created $6.3 million in value, a return on invested capital of 3.5x, and an annualized return of 11% on the property, and ~ 20% assuming 50% loan-to-value (LTV). We can also run through an alternative example on a per suite basis. Assuming an investment of $10,000 per unit, and an increase in rent from $800 to $900, this represents a year-1 return on capital of 12% ($1,200 in additional rent on $10,000 in investment), and value creation at a suite level assuming a 5.5% cap rate of $21,818 ($1,200/5.5%), or a return on invested capital of ~2.2x. As an equity holder, of course, we do care about returns on equity. Assuming 50% of the $10,000 is financed with debt at 4.5%, then year 1 returns are $1,200 less $225 in interest, so $975 on $5,000 in capital, or a return on equity of 19.5%.

In short, BSR’s attractive ability to surface value results in strong shareholder returns on acquired properties.

External Growth

The ability to surface value is only so good as the ability of the REIT to find opportunities. To that end, there is a significant runway for BSR to expand. Source: BSR REIT IPO Presentation

As outlined earlier, BSR is able to take advantage of this runway by recycling capital from class B apartments to Class A which, according to their most recent MD&A, are the lowest in 15 years. This allows BSR to transition into higher growth markets, while also moving into newer buildings which tend also to have lower maintenance capital needs, enhancing adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) margins.

Management Alignment

An external growth platform and value-add platform are not particularly useful if management is not aligned with shareholders. Many REITs fail to create value because either they have external management platforms that are incentivized to simply grow the dividend because they receive incentive distribution rights to do so. Similarly, many REITs have compensation structures which reward management for NOI growth, without factoring growth in the share count into the picture. The result is that many REITs grow for growth’s sake alone, without considering returns. They often suffer lackluster share price performance. BSR, fortunately, is not likely to suffer from this misalignment of interest. The REIT’s CEO takes no salary and takes no incentive pay.

Source: BSR REIT 2019 Proxy

Furthermore, the rest of the management team is compensated based solely on total unitholder return relative to peers. This, while not my favorite metric (I would prefer some measure of return on invested capital, along with a clawback or bonus denial if the total return of peers is negative, so as to incentivize positive returns, rather than relative returns), it at least covers the risk that the management team is simply growing distributions or empire building.

Source: BSR REIT 2019 Proxy

The reason Mr. Bailey is not taking a salary or any other form of compensation is because he is the largest owner of BSR REIT stock. Source: BSR REIT 2019 Proxy

This alignment of interests is key. Because Mr. Bailey is not drawing a salary or bonus from BSR, his compensation and his income are entirely dependent on BSR’s stock price and distribution. Needless to say, he is among the most aligned executive in the real estate world. Other notable holders include board member Hughes, who owns some 3.75 million shares of BSR. Source: BSR REIT 2019 Proxy

Because of the level of management alignment, we as shareholders can take some faith that BSR’s external growth platform and value add platform will actually add value to shareholders. Because these are the two main avenues for growth, ensuring that management will execute intelligently on these programs is key to understanding why BSR is likely to be attractive from a total shareholder return standpoint.

Valuation

BSR owns attractive assets (moderately priced apartments), in attractive locations. The REIT has a significant growth runway ahead of it, coupled to a management team that is extraordinarily well-aligned with shareholders, and has evidenced their ability to surface value in acquired and owned property. There are three ways to value BSR. The first is relative to apartment peers, the second is looking at their IFRS Net Asset Value (which is required to be updated every quarter), and the third is its value in a private market scenario.

Comparables

There are a few moving parts for BSR. They sold their properties in Tulsa, and Hot Springs during Q4, and shortly after quarter end, sold their last asset in Shreveport. Total proceeds were $90 million. On March 16th, they announced the acquisition of a property in Austin for $55 million. The result of the dispositions is some FFO and NOI dilution in the short term, but it allows BSR to continue their capital recycling into higher growth markets. A such, I am using 2021E net operating income (NOI) and funds from operations (FFO) to value BSR against peers. As such, it is notable that BSR’s implied 2021 FFO multiple is below peers, as is their cap rate.

Source: S&P Capital IQ, Company Filings

In the current selloff due to COVID-19, most apartment REITs have been hard hit, and so implied cap rates have expanded from ~5% to the over 6% yields found today.

Precedent Transactions

In recent years, there have been two major transactions for Canadian REITs with primarily US apartment assets: the Starwood acquisition of Milestone REIT in 2017 for a 9% premium to NAV, and the Cortland acquisition of Pure Multifamily REIT in 2019 at an 11% premium to NAV. BSR’s NAV as of their last annual report is $12.77 USD per unit (taking shareholder equity, recalling that property assets are marked to market, and then dividing by shares outstanding).

Source: BSR December 2019 Financial Statements

One note to add is that BSR has ~16 million class B units outstanding which are exchangeable 1:1 into common shares. The reason I do not count them is that they are already accounted for at market value in NAV as a liability on the balance sheet. The other way to run the NAV analysis is add the value of the Class B units back to NAV, and then divide by the higher shares outstanding, but the result is functionally the same. A 10% premium to this $12.77 figure would imply a 5.3% cap rate for the underlying real estate (which is roughly in line with where apartment REITs traded before this selloff), and ~$14 USD per unit in value.

Valuation Summary

Below is a summary of the valuation methodologies and their outputs, and I simply take an equally weighted average of the methods to get my expected share price upside.

Source: S&P Capital IQ, Company Filings

Of these methods, I would focus most on the cap rate and NAV analysis for the simple reason that the real estate market works in reverse. Unlike most markets, the private market for real estate is vastly larger than the public market, and as such prices for assets are set by the private markets not the public. IFRS NAV and cap rate analysis is the primary method that public market investors can use to effectively arbitrage public and private market values, because that is how private market investors are looking at the underlying assets. It is important to remember that REITs are simply a collection of assets which can be bought and sold. FFO and AFFO gives us a sense of the sustainability of the payout for the REIT itself, but ultimately, assets transact based on cap rates and growth in NOI. In some sense, this is similar to using liquidation analysis to value a company. However, unlike in many cases, where one has to answer “who would be the buyer”, for a REIT, there is such a deep pool of buyers, one can simply look at private market transactions to figure out the underlying net asset value. For those unfamiliar as well, under IFRS accounting, the REIT is required to update its valuations quarterly, and as I outlined before, this means that “book value” or NAV for a REIT under IFRS is a relatively useful measure of value.

Why Does This Valuation Gap Exist?

There are a few reasons that BSR trades at a discount to peers. The first is that it is a Canadian domiciled REIT. The Canadian market is smaller, and most large market participants, as well as retail investors (who are often the largest REIT shareholders) tend to focus on names with significant yield. Coming into this selloff, BSR had a relatively low yield and also had low liquidity due to a small float (as insiders and Vision Capital, a very highly regarded REIT focused fund, own a significant portion of the shares). One trend in recent years has been the creation of Canadian listed vehicles to own US real estate (including Milestone and Pure Multifamily) and these entities have usually traded at a discount to their US peers for some time. However, with the strong demand for real estate among alternative investors and pension funds, there are those who exploit these mispricings, and that has historically led to good returns and a higher probability of value realization via a takeover. While I expect that BSR’s team wants to grow this REIT for some time to come, if a valuation gap persists, I expect someone will likely approach them with an offer. Second, BSR REIT is a relatively new name with limited institutional research coverage. Most of the REIT analysts in Canada cover names which issue significant equity and pay large investment banking fees. As a young REIT that is more focused on recycling capital than issuing shares to grow, BSR has not yet caught the attention of a significant number of analysts. In short, BSR is your typical new, relatively illiquid, covered story that is idiosyncratic in the sense that it is a Canadian REIT which exclusively owns US assets. Finally, BSR has sold off because they own assets in markets that look to be hard hit by the oil price decline. However, management has already commented on this issue on their most recent conference call held March 11th.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

In short, BSR's management has significant expertise in these markets, and in the larger markets, not only are the economies well diversified and thus somewhat insulated from the impact of the oil collapse, but specifically, BSR's assets have broad appeal due to their lower price point. My view is that the impact on Texas' economy may be greater than what BSR is communicating. However, in a worst case scenario, people who have lost their jobs and their homes need somewhere to live, and BSR's assets present them with a nice place to live at a much lower price. There is potentially an offsetting effect on supply as well, as developers may delay or cancel projects, either due to the changing market or their own financial distress. This has the potential to support BSR's rents as well. Finally, BSR has 2 levers that it can use to grow, even if the going rate for apartments is flat for a year or two. First, it can engage in value-add opportunities that raise the going rate of the same suite, thus contributing to NOI growth; and second, the REIT can both recycle capital into better markets, as well as access financing from Fannie & Freddie and the equity market in order to acquire new properties in what may be a soft market. Overall, some of the decline in BSR's unit price is probably justified due to the current economic situation we are in. However, looking beyond the next quarter or two, I think the environment presents more opportunity than risk for BSR.

Conclusion

Ultimately, an investor in a REIT is going to have their returns determined by 2 factors: the current NOI, and growth in NOI. As outlined above, BSR has multiple avenues to grow NOI significantly over the coming years, both organically due to secular tailwinds and their move from Class B apartments to Class A apartments with higher rental growth rates, as well as inorganically through external acquisitions and value-add opportunities. In terms of current NOI, BSR today allows investors to acquire an attractive portfolio of portfolios significantly below current NAV, significantly below the likely value of a third party buyer, and below the value of peers. In short, BSR presents a highly attractive opportunity to acquire shares in a high return situation with attractive current NOI yields with the opportunity for significant growth over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSRTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.