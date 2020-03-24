STAG Industrial: A 'Cash Flow Is King' Pick

It remains one of our highest-quality picks in the industrial REIT space.

It has one of the highest dividend yields among its peers in the industrial REIT space.

This article was co-produced with Nicholas Ward.

At iREIT, we recently launched the “Cash Is King” portfolio. It’s focused on sleep well at night (SWAN)-type companies with SWAN-type dividends.

That way, we can rest as easily as possible during the continuing COVID-19 selloff.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen far too many income-oriented investors chasing yield (as described here). In today’s low-interest rate environment, we understand that high yields in the equity space can be appealing.

However…

A dividend yield is only as good as its dividend safety.

To be clear, equities are risk assets. And no dividend is ever completely secure. There’s always the potential for a black swan event like COVID-19.

As such, it should be clear by now that black swans can completely change the economic environment. They can disrupt and even derail the operations of even the highest-quality companies.

That isn’t said to chase you out of the markets altogether, for the record. Hardly. After all, personal black swan events can destroy the money under your mattress as well.

Life just isn’t guaranteed, no matter how you spin it. The best we can do is evaluate it wisely and act prudently.

That’s why we’re sticking to our proverbial guns. We’ll continue to focus on the highest-quality companies with broad moats, defensible cash flows, and top-notch management.

Historically speaking, that’s the best way for income-oriented investors to seek shelter in the equity space. And that’s what the “Cash is King” portfolio is all about.

Which is why STAG Industrial (STAG) is one of its holdings.

The Dividend

First and foremost, let’s start with STAG’s dividend. Its monthly dividend, for that matter.

That’s without a doubt one of its most appealing aspects.

We’re well aware that retirees love those payments. But longer-term investors love them too because of the rapid re-investment opportunities they provide.

What more could you ask for?

Now, STAG has been paying a dividend since June of 2011 – though that was with the standard quarterly payment schedule up through late 2013.

But one way or the other, it hasn’t missed an annual increase. And, according to the CCC List, it’s on a 10-year annual increase streak.

Furthermore, it hasn’t missed a monthly payment since making that change.

It’s true that STAG isn’t in Realty Income’s (O) league in this regard. But we do find its dividend reliable, which is exactly why it’s included on the “Cash Is King” list.

The chart above shows how STAG has one of the highest dividend yields among its industrial REIT peers. And while its payout ratio is on the higher side, it’s not so high that we’re increasingly worried about sustainability.

The company still has a fund from operations (FFO) payout ratio of less than 80%.

It’s worth noting that STAG isn’t a very fast dividend grower. Its most recent increase was just 0.7%, from a monthly $0.1192 to $0.12. And its prior bump also was roughly 0.7%.

Therefore, its dividend growth isn’t keeping up with inflation. If that’s a major concern of yours, this might not be the best stock to pick.

However, if you’re not as interested in growth – or if you’re already well covered in that regard – this relatively safe and stable 6.67% yield could be attractive.

The Operations

At the end of its most recent quarter, STAG owned 450 buildings with 91.4 million square feet of space. Those were distributed throughout 38 states with an overall portfolio occupancy ratio of 95%.

Its average lease term was 5.2 years.

We’ve liked STAG’s property portfolio for years now. Roughly half of its revenue comes from fulfillment centers, which means it stands to continue benefiting from the e-commerce trend.

To put this into perspective, STAG’s top overall tenant is Amazon (AMZN), which makes up roughly 1.9% of its tenant portfolio.

That’s a big deal, to say the least.

Yet we also like its diverse industry exposure. As you can see in the graphic below, no one industry makes up more than 11.1% of its sales. And no one market makes up more than 8.5% of its ABR.

Source: Q4 CC Slide Show, page 17

Then there’s its more value-oriented properties in secondary industrial markets.

History has shown that they have similar occupancy ratios and warehouse rent growth trajectories as primary markets. However, by avoiding the biggest cities in the U.S., STAG also avoids associated high premiums.

We believe this value-oriented approach has played a major role in its long-term outperformance relative to both its peers, and the broader market.

The slide below should make it clear just how rapidly STAG has been transforming itself. Since its Q2-11 IPO, its market cap has increased from $290 million to the $3.26 billion it sits at today.

Source: Winter/Spring 2020 slide show, page 1

Still Building Upward, Outward and Onward

It’s also worth noting that growth doesn’t appear to be slowing down. During 2019, STAG’s revenue increased by roughly 15.6% to more than $405 million.

Its full-year FFO totaled $1.84 per share, which was 2.2% higher than 2018’s result. Meanwhile, its acquisition volume was $1.9 billion, with a stabilized cash cap rate of 6.4% and a straight-line cap rate of 6.9%.

STAG’s average rent increase was roughly 4.4%, and its same-store cash net operating income (NOI) was 2.4%. That was driven by a full-year retention rate of 76.7% and cash-releasing spreads of 10%.

It’s worth noting that two of its top 10 customers have leases that are set to mature in 2020. And management does expect them to vacate their respective spaces.

Solo Cup, for one, is set to leave its Hampstead, Maryland, location in July – which accounts for roughly 1% of STAG’s annualized base rent. And the General Services Administration (GSA) is expected to leave its Burlington, New Jersey, location in December – roughly another 1.8% of the company’s annualized base rent.

These departures do put pressure on management to either re-lease, re-develop, or sell the soon-to-be unoccupied properties. However, demand has been strong in recent quarters.

Plus, due to the buildings’ attractive locations, we don’t believe it will have too much difficulty finding an outcome that benefits shareholders over the medium to long term.

Looking Forward

During the Q4 report – published on Feb. 13 – STAG naturally released its 2020 guidance, calling for full-year FFO in the $1.86-$1.92 range.

Source: Q4 CC Slide Show, page 21

Granted, a lot has changed in the world since then. At this point, we’re taking most pre-coronavirus forward-looking estimates with a grain of salt.

This isn’t to say we don’t have confidence in STAG’s management team. We just believe that no one could have predicted this black swan event.

Therefore, coping with it requires some significant reassessment and revision.

Even, we’re pleased to see the confidence that STAG’s leadership expressed earlier this year. And we continue to believe in this stock’s long-term trajectory.

For further assurance in that regard, let’s take a quick look at its balance sheet and current liquidity.

Source: Q4 CC Slide Show, page 20

As you can see above, STAG doesn’t have significant debt coming due until 2023. This bodes well in a relatively uncertain present environment.

The company also had a couple of pretty timely equity offerings in recent months. For instance, there was its $31.40 equity offering, which raised roughly $311m for the company.

STAG’s 52-week high is $33.48, with shares currently trading for $21.60. So that timing couldn’t have been much better by management.

During the Q4 earnings call, management noted that their fixed charged-coverage ratio was 4.8x – the current $460 million in liquidity it has available at the moment.

At last check, they planned on being aggressive with these available funds in 2020. Their target is around $725 million to $875 million in stabilized asset acquisitions.

We suspect these plans may be tempered by COVID-19 and the perceived need for all companies to protect their cash. But we’re nonetheless pleased to see STAG’s continued flexibility moving forward.

The Valuation

As already noted, STAG has fallen quite a bit in recent weeks, down more than 35% from recent 52-week highs. Though it’s also worth noting that it’s more than 10% off its 52-week low (set on March 17).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Shares haven’t traded in the $20 area since 2016. Yet, as you can see on the FAST Graph below, the company’s FFO/share has increased steadily since then.

In other words, they’re the cheapest they’ve been in awhile.

Historically, the 10x-11x blended p/FFO range has served as strong support for these shares. It leads us to believe that STAG has limited downside potential from here, while offering investors strong potential upside as well.

Now, no one knows how long the virus-related headwinds will last. And no one knows how deep the economic pain might be.

However, we continue to believe this market headwind is biological in nature. It therefore has the potential to be transient.

With that in mind, we’re happy to focus on the recent trailing fundamentals, using them as a sort of status quo when thinking about a possible rebound. After all, STAG has spent most of the last several years trading in the 15x-17x P/FFO range.

Once the COVID-19 issue is resolved, we expect shares to experience multiple expansion from current levels in the 11x range. This means reversion has the potential to generate very strong total-return compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for patient investors.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Conclusion

To reiterate, we have confidence in STAG’s strong cash flows, reliable bottom-line performance, high-quality asset portfolio, and relatively conservative payout ratio.

That combo should allow it to maintain its monthly dividend, paying shareholders while they wait for what we see as an inevitable turnaround.

STAG is a high-quality yet presently undervalued name in the present. We’re happy to take advantage of this opportunity by adding it to our “Cash Is King” portfolio.

Furthermore, as you can see above, STAG remains one of our highest-quality picks in the industrial REIT space. The combination of high quality and low valuation leads us to give it a Strong Buy rating.

To reiterate, we don’t believe in chasing unsustainable yields right now. What we do believe in is taking advantage of the recent market weakness by picking up strong stocks like STAG that are selling at a discount.

Who knows when this kind of opportunity will come around again.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.