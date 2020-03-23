A Brief Entercom Stress Test

Since the trading price of Entercom (ETM) shares has declined about 66% over the past three weeks, I thought it would be pertinent to publish some brief information regarding a stress-test of the company’s debt load.

No one is able to predict the extent of the economic damage COVID-19 will cause before things return to normal; even government agencies are unsure. But, with the federal reserve now conducting a $700B quantitative easing program consisting of purchases of both treasuries and mortgages, shoring up the commercial paper market, and the White House floating a $1.2 trillion stimulus package to Congress, everyone can agree that the effects will be substantial. The best that we can do is look at the effects of past economic downturns and stress-test our investments under those same (and worse) conditions. The purpose of this article is solely to be an approximate demonstration as to the magnitude of an economic downturn needed to bring ETM to bankruptcy and not a statement as to whether this may or may not happen. Each investor will have to decide for themselves the magnitude of the economic impact the virus will have.

In the below chart, I’ve summarized Entercom’s cash flow from operations (CFO), CFO net of working capital changes, and, most importantly, adjusted cash operating income (operating income + D&A + non-cash impairment losses) for four years through the 2008 financial crisis. In any sensible forward-looking earnings assumptions, D&A should generally not be excluded as, despite being non-cash, consists of very real costs. However, in an economic downturn, companies can (and generally do) postpone capital expenditures to save cash, and this is, after all, an exercise to determine whether Entercom would be able to continue payments on its debt in dire circumstances.

2007 2008 2009 2010 Net Revenues $468,351 -6.30% $438,822 -15.13% $372,432 5.11% $391,447 CFO $93,437 39.76% $130,588 -43.41% $73,902 22.34% $90,410 CFO (net of working capital changes) $113,547 -4.30% $108,663 -23.77% $82,836 14.17% $94,574 Adjusted Cash Operating Income $142,568 2.30% $145,850 -34.80% $95,097 16.06% $110,369

The most severe drop in all metrics came in fiscal 2009 with the economic downturn in full force. From Entercom’s peak in 2008, adjusted cash operating income, essentially the cash the company has available to pay its interest expense, decreased 34.80%. This was due to both a 15% decline in revenues as well as the company’s inability to decrease costs at the same pace.

Below is a pro-forma translation of the same percentage declines from 2008 to 2009 against 2019 metrics.

2019 PF 2020 CFO $132,188 -43.41% $74,805 CFO (net of working capital changes) $197,160 -23.77% $150,295 Adjusted Cash Operating Income $309,931 -34.80% $202,080.96 Interest Expense $100,103 - $100,103 Interest Coverage 3.10x 2.02x

So if we assume that 2019 was an economic peak, and 2020 will be part of a significant economic downturn with equivalent magnitude to the financial crisis, Entercom would still be able to cover its interest expense 2.02 times with cash operating income.

In order to bring Entercom’s cash operating income down to the level of its interest expense (i.e. the company is just able to pay its debt service), it would require a decrease of 67.7%, about double the decline it saw from ’08 – ’09.

To give additional context, we can look at the interest coverage of both iHeart Media and Cumulus for the five years before each of them declared bankruptcy. It’s important to keep in mind that these results are pulled from time periods with mostly ideal economic conditions.

iHeartMedia, Inc. 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Adjusted Cash Operating Income $1,748,580 $1,816,660 $1,844,909 $2,147,871 $1,581,432 Interest Expense $1,649,451 $1,741,596 $1,805,496 $1,849,982 $1,865,584 Interest Coverage 1.06x 1.04x 1.02x 1.16x 0.85x

Cumulus Media, Inc. 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Adjusted Cash Operating Income $318,497 $299,877 $277,105 $208,538 $283,443 Interest Expense $198,628 $176,981 $145,533 $141,679 $138,634 Interest Coverage 1.60x 1.69x 1.90x 1.47x 2.04x

Compared to both firms, Entercom is in a superior position as far as interest coverage is concerned. What’s more, the company’s earliest major debt maturity is in 2024 (though there is a small maturity of $22mm on the revolver due November 2022).

The other concern investors need to analyze would be a default on ETM's covenants (and no negotiation on the part of the note holders) forcing the company into bankruptcy. The primary covenant to keep an eye on is the Entercom credit facility’s requirement for the consolidated net first lien leverage ratio to be below 4x.

This ratio is measured against EBITDA adjusted for any impairment losses, non-cash compensation, among other small items. Currently at 2.5x, it would of course be negatively affected in an economic downturn and should be stress-tested. Unlike cash flow from operations or cash operating income, the credit agreement’s measure of EBITDA fell for two straight years in the financial crisis, between 2008-2010, and fell a total of 27.33%. If we assume that same decrease from 2019 to 2020 (compressing the decrease to just one year), the leverage ratio would be 3.5x. Again, similar to what would be required to impair the company’s interest coverage, there would need to be a decrease in adjusted EBITDA of 35.87%. This is 1.3x as bad as the effect from the financial crisis.

All in all, Entercom does carry a substantial debt load and its total net leverage was 4.8x at the end of 2019, not an enviable position going into a likely economic downturn. However, in order for Entercom to default, due either to inability to pay or breach of covenants, the economy would need to be impacted by a downturn much more severe than the financial crisis.

