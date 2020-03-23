Micron Technology: Cheap Downcycle Valuation In An Upcycle Period

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has been punished quite hard during the coronavirus outbreak, despite its unique global leadership in growing memory and storage industry. Its share price was down 40% in the past 30 days, making Micron a very attractive buying opportunity.

Prices of DRAM and NAND are expected to move higher

Several factors, including increasing demand for remote work globally due to the virus outbreak, low inventories, and tightening supplies, have led to the higher prices of memory products. DRAMeXchange currently forecasts DRAM price would be up 30% and NAND Flash price would increase by 20% in 2020.

Source: DRAMeXchange

In the bear case, as growing demand and limited supply (due to capital spending cut) has a considerable gap, DRAM price is estimated to increase by 20%. NAND Flash price, on the other hand, would be down 5% if the demand drops significantly. Because DRAM is a biggest revenue contribution to Micron, taking account of around 67% of the total revenue, the continuing increase in DRAM price would be quite favorable for the company, even in the bear case.

All end-markets are favorable tailwinds for Micron

Micron has kept developing high quality products with all of its end-markets with the mission to help the world work smarter, play more spontaneously, and communicate more efficiently. Because Micron is the only company in the world having all three products, DRAM, NAND and 3D XPoint, which is the world’s fastest SSD, it can offer customers differentiated high-value products for its customers. In addition, all of Micron’s growing end-market segments, including SSDs, Mobile, Datacenter, and Automotive have favorable conditions for Micron’s growth.

Source: Micron’s presentation

In the SSDs market, the pricing trends is improving, due to the industry supply shortage. Its 96-layer SATA datacenter SSD has received qualifications with multiple OEMs.

In the Mobile market, its MCP DRAM and NAND bits experienced 50% quarter-to-quarter growth, increasing MCP’s market share by 50% year-over-year in the first quarter 2020. What really drives the memory and storage demand in the future is the 5G development in mobiles, including the launch of affordable 5G phones, which would be sold for as low as $300 and has a minimum 6G of DRAM. To position itself well in the rising demand for 5G, Micron began to produce LP5 DRAM product, which has highest bandwidth but consumes the lowest power. Micron estimates there would be around 200 million 5G sold in the global basis in 2020, and this LP5 DRAM is expected to be widely used along with the acceleration of global 5G adoption.

In the Datacenter market, as everything is moving to the cloud, and the surge in remote work demand due to the virus situation, the datacenter segment is estimated to experience significant growth. TrendForce expected a growth of 5.1% in shipment growth under the current projections and a 3.1% growth under a bear case scenario.

Source: DRAMeXchange

In the Automotive market, although the global auto sales have been struggling, the memory and storage content have kept growing, along with the rising trend of autonomous vehicles. In the first quarter, Micron has qualified and shipped BGA NVMe SSD for automotive applications, which is quite suitable for storage demand in autonomous features. As the autonomous vehicle market is estimated to reach more than $200 billion by 2025, the global automotive system on chip market would reach more than $2 billion during the same period. If Micron can be the global leader in this market and takes 50% of this market alone, it would add $1 billion annually in sales by 2025.

A Strong Balance sheet and most of the debts are long-term

Micron has a strong balance sheet. As of fiscal first quarter 2020, it had around $7.59 billion in cash & short-term investments, while the total interest-bearing debt is only $5.65 billion. Thus, the company had the net cash of $1.94 billion. Most of its debts are long-term, due in the next several years between 2024-2033. Most of notes and term loans do not have high effective interest rates also, ranging between only 3.10% to 6.33%.

Source: Micron’s 10-Q filing

Micron also has a credit facility which the company can tap into to increase its financial flexibility. Just a week ago, it announced to draw down the entire amount of $2.5 billion, scheduled to mature in July 2023. This move will increase both cash and debt level by the same amount in the fiscal third quarter. It is quite a good move to guard the company against the uncertainty in global markets caused by recent coronavirus outbreak.

Micron's Valuation

As Micron is in a capital-intensive business, with the total book value of property, plant and equipment of $29.3 billion as of first quarter 2020, the price-to-book value (P/B) ratio is a good proxy to determine the relative valuation for the company.

Source: Ycharts

In the past five years, P/B ratio has been a really good proxy for the company’s share price. In the low point of the previous circle in 2019, Micron’s P/B dropped to around 1x, and then rallied to 1.8x before collapsing back to nearly 1.1x now. The low P/B indicates Micron’s cheap valuation. It is interesting to note that, this time is not a downcycle for memory and storage industry. With the rising prices, growing demand and supply shortage, it should be considered an upcycle for the whole industry, so Micron should be valued at around 2x P/B, not 1x.

Conclusions

Micron’s share price has been punished along with the overall negative market sentiment. That is why even in the upcycle, it is still selling at the downcycle valuation. In the short-run, it might still go down further. The negative impact of coronavirus in China, Japan and Taiwan could reflect in the company’s second-quarter earnings. I think its second quarter will be a weak quarter. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra also thought that the company’s financial performance would hit bottom in the second fiscal quarter and start to improve from the third quarter onwards. Nevertheless, given a cheap valuation, a strong balance sheet and an industry upcycle, Micron is a buy now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.