Predicting The Unpredictable: When The Market Will Turn

Is there anything like predictability?

Recently, I have looked at some second-order effects of the pandemic and concluded that not the coronavirus itself and its near-term financial consequences, but the emerging unpredictability of the post-coronavirus world was causing the market panic.

Markets obviously love predictability for a reason: Steady performance provides the illusion of safety and certainty, which leads to the - often false - conclusion of predictability. But external shocks like the current pandemic can cause all those certainties to vacillate.

For example, take Live Nation (LYV): Since musicians can't make anymore a lot of money by selling CDs, a trend towards more and more spectacular live performances has formed, increasing the value of large-scale, international concert promoters and providing a steadily growing influx of commissions on ticket sales and cross-selling opportunities, all of which created an illusion of safety. Live Nation was expected to grow earnings year after year, for a long time, either thanks to the secular tailwinds or thanks to increased scale, better pricing power and M&A.

These lofty expectations justified a relatively high leverage ratio, alongside an even more lofty price-earnings multiple.

Well, all this is gone now. And it is gone for a reason. Which is not that five years from now, people won't love live events anymore and nobody will sell any tickets. It has more to do with second- and third-order effects.

For example: Will Live Nation go bankrupt, as it has to pay interest on its loans alongside leasing rates, while income will crash? If not, will the company be able to operate with the same capital structure even after the pandemic, or will leverage decrease, taxes increase, capital efficiency be lower? Will it need to sell parts of its business to stay afloat? Will there be massive dilution, as the company might ask shareholders to kick in fresh capital? And if there won't be a vaccine anytime soon, will its business remain subdued for a long time? Will there simply be less artists, as a long stop of activity will lead to many of them looking for an ordinary job?

I could go on for a long time. The questions are endless and their implications hard to understand, especially since the combined effects of all these issues are impossible to predict.

This is what makes the stock so attractive for short sellers at this time. Anything is possible, suddenly there is zero predictability for Live Nation. Which begs the question, if that business has ever been really predictable - or if its apparent safety was just an illusion. I think it was an illusion, and this means I believe it was overvalued before the crash. Markets should have discounted the possibility of a shutdown (for many potential reasons) and its second-order effects.

The predictable reaction to unpredictability

As irrational as the financial markets' love for predictability is, their hate for unpredictability is even stronger. The typical reaction is volatility and an extreme discounting of risks. When an ugly surprise hits and the extent of the damage is not clear at once, they put heavy weight on deep negative tail risks.

One week earlier they ignored basic uncertainties, now uncertainties are everywhere and out of fear they discount all these uncertainties heavily, only to discover that the combined effects of uncertainties and their own actions create even more negativity - a phenomenon called reflexivity: For example, as markets panic, prices go down and potential capital raises become extremely dilutive. In addition, everybody hoards cash, so funding dries up, which means less demand in the market, while supply skyrockets, so prices go even lower. And as prices spiral downwards, fear begets even more selling, so there is no way out of the panic.

How predictable is unpredictability?

Finding the bottom in such a situation seems impossible, yet there is a way "to predict unpredictability". It might not work for every single business out there on an individual basis, but to some extent it works for the market as a whole.

Effectively, in every crisis, there comes a point where an element of certain progress enters the sheer darkness of total unpredictability like a single ray of light. This is usually when markets turn.

In the current crisis, people don't only hoard toilet paper, they hoard weapons, too. The fear of anarchy is out there, just like the fear of banks going belly up, states failing (Italy?), with further consequences down the road for the EU and the political stability of the entire world.

For some time we will have to watch the terrifying spread of the coronavirus, as global cases climb and healthcare systems implode. The effect of stimulus, monetary policy, lockdowns and quarantines will be hard to notice. They may not be sufficient, the virus might be stronger.

But when, at some point in time, we will get more indications about some of the worst tail risks likely not materializing, it may be that ray of light. If Italy manages to flatten its curve of daily new cases and the extent of the so far invisible U.S. spread transforms into hard data, we can estimate the damage done and identify corrective actions. At that point, the world will feel a lot safer and will actually be a lot safer.

Even if our current situation will be really horrible, we know that from there it will get better.

My prediction

My own prediction is that we are not there yet. The market still has to cope with tons of deep tail risks, some of the largest being related to the real extent of the U.S. spread, as so far testing has been too little. I guess the U.S. will show the largest infection rates of any country in the world and a very high CFR, maybe not as high as in Italy, but certainly above average. So the case count will go up for many days, unless severe restrictions are implemented immediately. And the market needs to see the extent of the damage with some degree of certainty before it turns.

Looking for more ideas? My Marketplace service Stability & Opportunity is all about identifying certainties, doubts and ultimately probabilities of success through in-depth analysis of a narrow selection of potential investments. All investments present multiple layers of safety arising from carefully identified market inefficiencies, which ultimately skews the risk/reward to our favor and significantly reduces the long-term risk of losing principal. Subscribe now to Stability & Opportunity and get access to a treasure trove of independent research!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.