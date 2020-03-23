You Can Invest WITH Warren Buffett Through The Recession. And You Can Invest 'LIKE' Warren Buffett.

Or you can simply hand over some funds to Mr. Buffett. You can let the world's greatest value investor go to work for you in the correction.

You have the option to wait until Mr. Buffett gives the attack signal.

Also, there are public filings of Berkshire Hathaway holdings. We can see his moves.

Maybe 'the answer' for getting through this global health and economic tragedy is sitting right in front of us, with a Coke in hand.

We are entering uncharted territory. We have a global pandemic that is forcing the world to kill the economy. The 'cure' for containing COVID-19 involves decimating the global economy for a few months or longer.

A recession is all but inevitable. Estimates for unemployment are in the range of 20% to 30%. Of course that surpasses the unemployment rates produced by the Great Depression.

Will we enter a Depression? That's anyone's guess. I'll line up on the side of no. Government agencies are lining up the tanks. They'll bring those tanks to a knife fight. The blitzkrieg of monetary and fiscal weaponry has already begun.

And speaking of war references, yes we are at war. And this is a global war.

In fact, it is World War 3.

Please have a read of that post. The world has a common enemy. And who knew that the enemy would not not be armed with guns and tanks and ships and planes and missiles. The enemy uses biology and genetic replication to attack our lungs. It uses us to kill us. It only had to press play.

We do the rest. And we are complying in fine fashion.

No one was really prepared for this. Not exactly sure how I 'knew' that this would get out of control, but on February 1 ( a week or more before the stock markets started to collapse in record fashion) I offered to my readers ...

How to prepare your portfolio for the coronavirus outbreak.

Of course, on Seeking Alpha I've been writing about those U.S. Treasuries and greater diversification since 2012.

Mr. Buffett, please do NOT go out in public!

As we know COVID-19 is more likely to attack and kill the elderly and those with existing conditions. That said, don't be too cocky Mr. and Ms. Millennial, it will hurt and kill the young as well. It's also killing healthcare workers who receive massive doses of the virus in the fields. That is a terrible tragedy of course on many fronts. We owe everything to these healthcare workers.

How can you support them? You know the wartime drill - isolate and practice social distancing. We already know how to defeat COVID-19. We know the military strategy that works.

Or you can keep on partying on the beach ...

And then you can head home to give Mom and Grandma a hug.

I sure hope Mr. Buffett does not have any grandkids who are Spring Breakers.

Mr. Buffett is at risk and so is your portfolio

Mr. Buffett is known as the world's greatest investor. And he's a value investor. He likes to buy companies when they go on sale. And he likes those 'Everything must go!' sales. The cheaper the better. The greater the fear the better. We all know the all too worn cliche that we should be greedy when others are fearful.

But how many of us can actually buy companies when we are at peak fear. Now keep in mind that peak fear may come when we see peak deaths, peak new cases, and peak scary images on CNN and on social media.

Heck, those images will even scare the young folks off of the beaches in Florida and off of the lovely ocean-side paths in California.

Will you be able to buy if the images of Italy are replayed in the U.S.? That is when doctors don't have the equipment to treat the critically ill, so they leave the old folks in the hall and save the young. Yes, that's a terrible irony.

We are nowhere near peak scary. This is from Worldometer from March 22. Daily new cases doubled overnight.

I'm not an epidemiologist but I don't think we'll be flattening that curve any time soon. Because the cure for the curve will be that peak fear.

For those of you that are listening to your governor, your mayor, your President, your local healthcare officials - thank you. And keep on doing your thing for the greater good of your neighbors. You will have a positive effect.

And it's certainly possible that with enough isolation and social distancing -- and with the production of more ventilators and respirators -- this does not have to look like Italy. That said, it certainly has the potential to get out of control.

You control the curve.

Will peak fear = peak investment opportunity?

I know that sounds more than crass. Profiting from fear and human misery. That said, most are probably in more of a fear and survival mode compared to the excitement that is being served up for Mr. Buffett. And certainly Mr. Buffett appears to be a very nice man, a very compassionate man. He loves his family and friends. He loves his country. He is one of your top cheerleaders who believes in the indomitable American spirit. I do too.

But Mr. Buffett also has the responsibility to his shareholders. He will attempt to profit from this in a meaningful way. He's been waiting for this. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) is sitting on some $128 billion or more in cash. That's his greatest cash pile in history. That cash hoard is about one-third of the value of the total Berkshire Hathaway.

Scenario: The world's greatest investor is waiting with $128 billion in what may turn out to be the biggest stock market correction in our lifetime. How bad this gets is anyone's guess. We are already down some 34%.

I'd guess there's much more to come. That seems like a reasonable guess. And certainly Mr. Buffett has been quiet. What is he up to? What financial reports is he pouring through. Is he also reading scary coronavirus reports such as this one?

Investing with Warren Buffett

One option (if you can't bear to watch) would be to hand over some monies to Mr. Buffett. You'd still have equity exposure and it's an instant massive cash pile in the right hands. I suggested that in this post Berkshire Hathaway: The Timing Might Be Perfect.

Of course pay attention to taxes if you decide to slide Warren some dough in your taxable account.

We have held BRK.B from 2014, we've been waiting for this, as well. We added to that position a few times as well. It is the largest equity position in my wife's accounts. That holding is part of the greater risk management strategy as well, working alongside Canadian bonds and U.S. Treasuries.

We also hold U.S. Dividend Achievers and some juicy Canadian wide moat dividend payers.

Investing Like Mr. Buffett

To invest like Mr. Buffett you might wait for Mr. Buffett to give the attack signal. In your personal accounts you may decide to hold back all monies until Berkshire Hathaway starts to 'go all in'. If you've already been adding to your holdings during the correction you might at least save some monies for when you hear Mr. Buffett's elephant gun go off. Be patient.

Given Mr. Buffett's past instincts and insights, we might as least know that we are in the vicinity of the bottom. And that the conditions are very favorable for value hunting.

And Warren Buffett likely won't call the bottom exactly. It will depend on his deals of course. In this article from November 2009 - Is Warren Buffett Calling A Bottom? - we see that he waited. This was a couple of weeks after TARP, the troubled assets relief program. He waited until there was a government backstop.

In the financial crisis Mr. Buffett was not looking to call a stock market bottom, perhaps he was just waiting until there was greater odds that investments would not fail. You know Mr. B's number one rule - don't lose money.

We know that he loaded up on beaten down banks, those railways and more.

I wonder what he will be buying for us in a few weeks or months.

Keeping it simple?

And that said, BRAVO if you've simply been investing on a regular schedule through this. In late February I had offered Don't Be Scared, Keep Investing.

I would not argue with someone executing a simple plan through trying times. The only investor to likely catch the market bottom might be the investor who is adding monies on a regular schedule.

What's your plan?

What is your recession or depression investment plan? Are you investing on a regular schedule? Are you waiting? Have you changed your investment approach with respect to your asset allocation or the types of companies that you want to own in this new financial paradigm?

Please kindly offer your thoughts in the comment section.

Take care. Be safe.

Dale

