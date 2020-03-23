Look Beyond The Panic: Spirit Airline's Liquidity Position Relative To Peers

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Luke Thomas as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

The carnage in the airline sector over the last few weeks has been unprecedented, with every airline expect Southwest (LUV) down 60%+. And with good reason, as most air traffic has ground to a halt and demand has fallen off a cliff due to COVID-19. While every airline has been hit hard, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) has essentially been left for dead on the side of the tarmac (down 80% over the last month). Trading at <2x 2019 earnings and 30% of book value, the market is pricing Spirit as if it's on the verge of bankruptcy. In this article, I take a deep-dive into the liquidity situation at Spirit and find that despite high headline leverage, Spirit has a relatively enviable liquidity position and best-in-class cost structure, and the analysis indicates they can weather a ~50% reduction in revenue before running out of liquidity (and before factoring in any potential government assistance). I also compare the key debt, liquidity and valuation metrics of the 7 major domestic airlines and offer my conclusions as to which companies may have been over or under-punished by the market relative to their likely position coming out of the crisis. I am uploading the spreadsheet underlying both analyses and I welcome all feedback/discussion, poking holes in my logic, and pointing out things I have undoubtedly overlooked.

What you need to believe to invest in the airline sector right now

The market is pricing the airlines as if (i) their long-term prospects have changed dramatically in the last month, or (ii) the short-term crisis caused by COVID-19 will force them into bankruptcy. In order to invest in this sector right now, you must believe that both of these points are false. For the sake of brevity, I won't spend much time refuting these two points, but want to briefly address them. I do not believe this pandemic will affect the demand for Americans to fly in 2-5 years, and I think most long-term investors agree with me. I divide my rationale for why most major carriers won't go bankrupt into two camps: (i) the airline industry is an "essential service" for the economy and the government will not allow this to happen, and (ii) I believe that the severe impact on the airlines from the virus itself will have a short-term impact (<1 year, although there are people far more intelligent than I on both sides of this argument). Indeed, it now seems highly likely that passenger airlines will receive $50 billion in government aid, likely in the form of zero/low interest rate loans. I take comfort that the U.S. will be able to get the outbreak under control within 3-6 months based on the example set in South Korea, where cases peaked 13 days after the start of the outbreak (I recognize SK was much better prepared on the testing front, thus my assumption it may take the U.S. a few months to achieve peak cases). If you can get comfortable with these underlying assumptions, then the panic selling and forced liquidation of the last month has presented a rare opportunity.

Impact of COVID on Spirit's 2020 cash flow

I begin with a detailed look at Spirit Airlines' liquidity under a variety of demand destruction scenarios. In order to do this, I first look at Spirit's historical pre-tax cash flow, then use their 2020 guidance issued in February to arrive at a baseline "pre-COVID" 2020 cash flow, and then estimate the impact of COVID to assess their liquidity position.

Below I have shown the historical P&L figures for SAVE, with the expenses broken down between fixed vs. variable and the revenue broken down to allow for the flexing of key demand inputs. The numbers sourced directly from the 10-K are shown in blue and I have explained any assumptions I made to break them down further.

Source: created by author using company filings.

Given this is a liquidity analysis, I have focused on pre-tax cash flow, which I estimate as the Operating Income from the 10-K + depreciation and amortization - interest expense. This is the pre-tax cash flow number highlighted in light orange. Given the complexities involved with estimating exact cash flow (working capital balances, etc.), I have assumed that this pre-tax cash flow number is an adequate proxy.

Spirit's revenue is effectively: volume * price = revenue. The volume is the total number of miles traveled by passengers on their planes ("revenue passenger miles"). The price is how much per mile the passengers paid for the price of their ticket ("fare revenue / passenger mile") and how much they paid per mile in fees such as baggage, snacks, etc. ("non-fare revenue / passenger mile").

I next attempt to split up the expenses between fixed and variable. I assume salaries, aircraft rent, and misc. expenses are all 100% fixed. I have assumed that "distribution" and "other opex" is split 50/50 between fixed and variable. Distribution is the cost to sell their tickets, both through third party ticket sellers (Priceline, Kayak, etc.) and through their own site (site upkeep/improvements, etc.), as well as the cost of their call center. The 50% assumption is basically a shot in the dark, so open to debate, but I'm assuming a large portion of these expenses come from third party ticket sellers which is variable based on ticket sales. The "other opex" consists of airport expenses, fees for ground handling, food/liquor distribution, insurance, and training. Again, this is a mix of fixed and variable, so the 50% assumption is open to debate.

This gets us to EBITDA and after deducting interest expense we arrive at our estimate for pre-tax cash flow highlighted in orange.

Next, I use management's 2020 guidance issued in February to come up with a baseline 2020 projection before accounting for the impact of Coronavirus. The assumptions in blue are from the guidance and the assumptions in black are mine.

Source: created by author using company filings and public guidance.

I have taken the low end of management guidance, so using the 17% capacity increase I have raised revenue passenger miles by 17% (assumes the same load factor as 2019). Management did not give guidance on revenue/mile, so I have assumed flat to 2019. I then increased all of the expenses except for fuel by 18% (the 17% increase in capacity and the 1% increase in cost/mile). And finally, I used the management estimate of 540mm gallons of fuel at $2.05/gal to arrive at the fuel expense.

Now that we have a "pre-COVID" baseline for 2020, we can run sensitivities on the impact from COVID through these numbers. To start, I have shown a simple 25%, 40%, and 50% reduction to each of three variables: the price of tickets ("Price"), the volume of passengers ("Volume"), and number of flights ("Capacity"). Keep in mind that these are full year reductions, and the virus didn't have a material impact domestically until 2 months into the year. Also keep in mind that Spirit generally has the cheapest flights available (~20-30% cheaper in my experience), so while other airlines may be cutting prices by 50%, Spirit only has to cut by ~30% to still offer lower fares.

Source: created by author using company filings and public guidance.

On the revenue side, the revenue passenger miles decrease by the change in Volume. The fare revenue/mile decreases by the change in Price. Note this means that revenue actually declines 34% in the 25% reduction case, 62% in the 50% case, and so on. I also want to highlight that I assume non-fare revenue/passenger mile remains steady. This implies that people still spend the same amount on fees per trip that they normally do, which is open to debate. On one hand, people may actually spend more on fees since the tickets are so much cheaper than usual. On the other hand, consumer spending may be shaken by the crisis and likely resulting recession.

On the cost side, I assume all fixed expenses remain the same. This is almost definitely conservative given that I'm baking the pre-COVID growth into these fixed expenses (for example, all the airlines have already announced a hiring freeze, so salaries won't increase by 18% relative to 2019 levels). For fuel, I first decrease the volume of fuel used by the decrease in capacity. I then account for the large decrease in oil/fuel prices by using the 3/10 forward curve on the jet fuel index of $1.45/gal (per this SAVE investor presentation). We can assume this is lower now given the further price drop in oil over the past week. Landing fees decrease by the reduction in Capacity. Maintenance costs should be able to be significantly delayed, but I have assumed a flat 50% reduction in all cases. Variable distribution drops by the reduction in volume (fewer ticket sales, fewer fees to third party ticket sellers). I assume variable other opex drops by the reduction in capacity. Note that I account for interest expense increases in the liquidity analysis below.

Under these assumptions, SAVE essentially breaks even with a 25% reduction across the board, burns ~$550mm in cash at 40%, and ~$870mm at 50%. However, this general slashing to demand is not that useful given the three different demand inputs (ticket price, number of passenger miles, and number of flights) will vary by unique amounts. In order to better approximate a realistic scenario, I have built a "Custom" case where we can plug in our best guess at a realistic downside scenario on a quarterly basis for each of the demand inputs.

Source: created by author using company filings and public guidance.

As has been the theme of this article, these assumptions laid out in the custom case are very open for discussion, and I would love to get feedback on whether they represent a realistic downside scenario. I also urge readers to bear in mind that these are Spirit-specific, not projections for the whole industry. Since SAVE specializes in domestic leisure travel, they are avoiding the two segments experiencing the most pain (trans-Atlantic and business travel). These assumptions also generally reflect the virus peaking at some point in Q2 and no nationwide domestic travel ban for any lengthy period of time. This last point is debatable, but I believe there is no scenario where this comes to pass and the government doesn't provide significant aid to the airlines to ensure none of the large domestic carriers that were otherwise healthy before the outbreak go bankrupt. I recognize there can still be significant shareholder value destruction under a government aid scenario (i.e. severe dilution), but it appears to be the best situation for the government (and people critical of bailouts) and the airlines would be to provide zero/low interest rate debt to get airlines through the peak of the outbreak.

For Q1, I assume there was no impact to the domestic market before March. For March, I assume a 30% reduction in ticket prices (significant for the low-cost carrier), and a 45% reduction in volume. I assume the virus peaks in Q2, and Sprit is forced to cut prices by 40% while also suffering an 80% reduction in volume, while they cut capacity by 40% (the latest comments from Spirit indicate 20-25% capacity declines in April and May). I assume a slight recovery in Q3 when people emerge from their foxholes after the lock down and slowly start traveling again (50% reduction in volume and 20% reduction in price and capacity). Things finally start to resemble normality in Q4 but are still slowed down by the lingering economic affects of the virus (20% reduction in volume and 10% reduction in price and capacity). I encourage readers to play around with other assumptions in this Excel file to spur more discussion.

Spirit liquidity analysis

In this scenario, which I view as a realistic worst-case scenario (any worse and I think favorable government assistance is inevitable), SAVE loses ~$550mm. Not great. But, to determine whether they survive, we need to factor in their liquidity and other cash obligations in 2020.

Source: created by author using company filings and public guidance.

I begin with Spirit's YE 2019 cash/equivalents balance of $1.08 billion, and then subtract the fixed 2020 cash obligations from their 10K (repayment of LT debt, fees, and lease obligations). The only 2020 obligation we still need to factor in is their commitment to Airbus for the purchase of new planes ($988mm per the 10K). For context, Spirit has an agreement with Airbus through 2027 to purchase a total of 100 new planes, with 15 scheduled for delivery this year. Given the importance of this contract to Airbus, I imagine there will be some wiggle room to negotiate delayed deliveries and payments. Importantly, the 2020 number includes both payments for delivered planes during the year and also prepayments on planes delivered after 2020. Airbus has already confirmed that many companies are no longer making these prepayments given the outbreak. Unfortunately, Spirit doesn't break out this commitment between prepayments and payments for planes delivered this year. Given these factors, I have taken a 25% haircut to the 2020 payment to Airbus (I believe this is conservative, as the amount of prepayments is probably equal to this 25% reduction, so if you believe they can delay any of the deliveries in 2020, then this number should likely be haircut more). I then factor in the amount of debt they can raise on these new planes - this number was $512mm before any reduction per February Spirit guidance, so I have haircut this by the same 25% as the Airbus payment haircut. Next, we factor in the amount of debt they could raise on their existing fleet that they own free and clear. Per the JPM conference last week, they own $700mm of unencumbered assets, and I assume you can leverage these at 70% - this should be doable even in a crisis scenario given these loans will be fully backed by the asset value of the planes. Finally, I factor in the increase in interest expense from these two sources of additional debt.

Under our custom scenario, where revenue is cut by 47%, they still survive (albeit by the thinnest of margins, with ~$25mm in liquidity at the end of the year). Of course, this analysis is inexact at best, but I believe it captures the major factors that will drive SAVE's liquidity. However, I want to highlight a few factors not captured here. On the positive side: (i) this assumes an 18% growth in labor vs. 2019 (will likely be lower than 2019 levels given furloughs/layoffs, (ii) oil prices are down ~25% from 3/10 levels, (iii) only assumes a 25% reduction in the Airbus commitment. On the negative side, the largest demand cuts are happening during the busy season for airlines (spring/summer).

Regardless of the imprecise nature of this analysis, I believe it highlights SAVE's most important advantage over traditional carriers: the lowest cost structure of any company in the industry. The ability to survive a ~50% hit to revenue and still be able to limp through the year is impressive. Obviously, the analysis also does not include any government aid.

Industry-wide debt/liquidity/valuation metrics

I spent the majority of this article on Spirit, which is one of the highest risk/highest reward plays in the sector. However, I am equally bullish on Delta (DAL), which is much lower risk, as illustrated by the chart below which compares key metrics from all 7 major domestic carriers. I also believe this chart illustrates the unappealing position of American (AAL), given highest debt load and lowest margin yet valuation metrics in line with the safer airlines.

Source: created by author using company filings and public guidance.

I think most of the chart is self-explanatory, but I want to explain a couple points and add a few of my summary takeaways. From a liquidity standpoint, I think the green highlighted rows are the most important takeaway. I ultimately wanted to arrive at a proxy for how long each company could fund itself absent any revenue using only the various liquidity sources reasonably available to them. I believe this is best represented by the "potential liquidity runway" line highlighted in green. This statistic is: (the current cash position [A] + potential cash raised from unencumbered assets [B] + undrawn revolver capacity [C] + potential cash raised from debt on 2020 purchases [D])/(cash obligations for 2020 [X] + estimated fixed operating expenses [Y]). Essentially the number of months each company can fund their fixed opex and current cash obligations with no revenue before running out of all available sources of liquidity. This highlights the weakness of AAL's position relative to the rest of the industry and shows that Spirit is comparable with the better capitalized players. However, Spirit is already highly levered, so in this scenario they would take on a potentially untenable debt load (6.5x 2019 EBITDA). This isn't meant to be a realistic scenario (they will have some revenue coming in over the year) but highlights the worst case "hunker down" runway for each company.

On the valuation side, you can see that the market is essentially already writing Spirit off as bankrupt: an 80%+ decline in market value, with the shares trading under 2 times 2019 earnings, and ~30% of book value. No company that has any going concern value should trade at these levels. Especially a company that was profitably growing revenue at 15-20% a month ago (with some of the best profit margins in the sector). This implies the market believes Spirit will file. However, when looking at the liquidity metrics, they stack up fairly well against the rest of the industry, albeit with high leverage. Therefore, if you believe they will make it out of the crisis (even if they take on too much short-term government aid debt and must work to pay it off for a few years), the return potential is massive.

Delta also shows favorably, trading in-line with the rest of the industry on valuation metrics (and still ridiculously cheap by any normal standard at ~3x 2019 earnings), while having one of the best leverage and liquidity profiles in the industry. Add to this that they were growing at a nice clip (7%) pre-COVID and have the best margins in the industry, and I believe this presents one of the best risk/reward profiles of any investment. With Delta, we can also take comfort in the fact that if they file for bankruptcy, that means essentially the entire industry also must have filed given they're one of the best capitalized and largest players in the space (i.e. the government will not let this happen). As a nice cherry on top, Warren Buffett is one of the largest shareholders, and I'm sure he would be all too happy to provide some of his signature 8.5% paper to get them through this crisis if the government doesn't step in.

In summary, this is one of the most interesting and unique moments in the history of the airline industry, and I believe there is investment opportunity for both high risk/high reward investors (Spirit) and for lower risk investors (Delta), which should still provide a multiple of invested capital over the medium term. However, not all airlines entered the crisis on even footing, and I believe American will be hard pressed to recover from this, even with the government's help.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE, DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.