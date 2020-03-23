Carnival: Let's Run The Numbers

Friday's closing price appears to price in a revenue stress over 35% with slow recovery. There is a margin of safety at recent share price levels in the $10-15 range.

If revenue stress from COVID-19 exceeds 25%, Carnival would likely reevaluate its dividend to better manage its liquidity and leverage.

Carnival Corp's (CCL) (CUK) share price has dropped precipitously in recent weeks as the COVID-19 outbreak has called the company's liquidity, dividend sustainability, and future business prospects into question. While COVID-19 unmistakably presents a serious risk to Carnival and to cruse lines more broadly - including Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Norwegian (NCLH) - a risk-tolerant investor might view CCL as an attractive, if somewhat speculative, investment opportunity.

Let's begin with Carnival's dividend security and liquidity, since there seem to be some misconceptions on these topics. First, a word about Carnival's historical dividend coverage. This may be less relevant right now because of COVID-19, but it's still important because it speaks to the sustainability of the dividend and management's capital plan in general if and when things get back to normal. Carnival's dividend coverage metrics are shown in the chart below.

Carnival maintained good dividend coverage throughout the last decade, whether you look at Free Cash Flow (FCF), Cash From Operations (CFO), or Net Income.

Free cash flow dividend coverage dropped to a very low level in 2019, as Carnival's capex almost equaled its CFO for the year. While having FCF entirely and comfortably covering dividends is ideal, borrowing money to fund elevated capex requirements for a couple of years does not necessarily signal business or dividend unsustainability, especially for a cyclical and capital-intensive business like Carnival. Looking at through-the-cycle FCF and earnings-based payouts is more informative, and we can see that these measures were strong for Carnival at most points through the cycle.

Another important consideration is how Carnival's capital plan impacts the company's balance sheet. Carnival maintained strong credit metrics through the cycle, even as it went FCF negative in 2006-2008 while it spent heavily on new ships and ship improvements. Leverage remained fairly steady during those years, and only spiked when the financial crisis caused EBITDA to decline. In fact, these measures have improved over the last business cycle, and the recent elevated capex had only a minor impact on leverage after several years of deleveraging:

The change in debt to capital over the last couple of years was even more muted, and remained well below the company's covenant threshold of 65%. From a balance sheet standpoint, Carnival has more than enough capacity to sustain a temporary free cash flow deficit.

Next, let's look at Carnival's liquidity. The company generated CFO of $5.5 billion in 2019. As of 11/30/2019, Carnival had $182MM of available cash and $2.8B available under its multicurrency revolving credit facilities, net of commercial paper, and $9.5B available under its committed ship financing facilities. The main facility matures in 2024.

A significant use of Carnival's liquidity is its committed new ship growth capital: the amount Carnival is contractually obligated to pay for new ship deliveries. Carnival will often spend money above this amount on discretionary new ship growth capital and to improve existing ships, but those amounts can be deferred in adverse business environments, while committed growth capital generally cannot.

Carnival's $9.5B committed ship financing facility is a key source of support here, allowing it to finance most of these ship delivery costs. This availability appears to be staggered by year; in other words, the whole $9.5B is not available to be drawn at once. Instead, $3.6B, $2.7B, and $2.3B are available in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively, each covering 75% of that year's shipbuilding commitments. This is shown in the Funding Sources section above. Still, this leaves a portion of each year's ship commitments - about $1.2B in 2020 and $900MM in 2021 - to be funded from other sources.

Another significant use of liquidity is Carnival's upcoming debt repayments. The company's debt maturities are well laddered, with about 16% of the company's total debt maturing in each of the next two years.

Carnival usually seeks to refinance the existing debt as it comes due. In normal business and financial market conditions, this is not an issue.

But, the coronavirus!

The issue arises when we consider the potential impact of COVID-19. If Carnival's dividend coverage and balance sheet are similar to or better than they were before the 2008 financial crisis, why did Carnival suspend its dividend in 2009? And more importantly, why would Carnival maintain its dividend today when the COVID-19 outbreak will undoubtedly impact its business?

The answer to the first question is: liquidity concerns. Here is the relevant commentary from Carnival's 2008 10-K (pages F-28 and F-29 in the MD&A section):

Maintenance of a strong balance sheet has always been and continues to be the primary objective of our capital structure policy. In light of the current uncertainties in the global economy, the highly volatile state of the financial markets, continuing concerns about financial institution liquidity and the unusually high cost of obtaining new debt, we believe preserving cash and liquidity at this point in time is a prudent step, which will further strengthen our balance sheet and enhance our financial flexibility. Accordingly, in October 2008, the Board of Directors voted to suspend our quarterly dividend beginning March 2009.

To begin to answer the second question, let's compare Carnival's liquidity position today to its position in 2008. The sources & uses table below assumes CFO and dividends stay constant for the next two years. It only considers availability under already-committed credit facilities so that we can see whether the company would need to tap the capital markets to meet its most significant financing needs.

This shows that Carnival's liquidity today is significantly better than it was in 2008. In particular, it has a lot more availability under ship financing facilities, especially relative to its upcoming ship commitments. Bank solvency and liquidity are not nearly as concerning as they were in 2008, when many companies were not confident that they would be able to access their committed facilities, let alone the capital markets more broadly. Most of the other risks Carnival cited as reasons for its dividend suspension - uncertainty in the economy, financial market volatility, and the unusually high cost of debt - are also significantly lower than they were at the height of the financial crisis.

This comparison is reassuring, but it's becoming increasingly likely that the last couple of years for Carnival will not be reflective of the next couple: no one will want to go on a cruise as long as the COVID-19 outbreak is in full swing.

Liquidity Stress Test

With that in mind, I've run three stress scenarios based on a FY 2020 revenue decline of 10%, 25%, and 35% to see if Carnival's liquidity still holds up. For a benchmark, CCL's revenue decline in 2009 was 9.9%, so you can think of the first scenario as a Global Financial Crisis equivalent.

I've listed the key assumptions along with each projection, but here's a summary:

Revenues rebound strongly, but take a couple of years to do so.

Cost of revenues in 2020 are mostly (not entirely) flexible. In 2009, cost of revenues fell almost exactly in line with revenues.

Fuel costs fall in line with revenues (no benefit from lower oil prices).

Customer deposits rise and fall in line with revenue.

Capex equals the greater of: 1) shipbuilding commitments; 2) a percentage of Net PP&E or revenues. Through-the-cycle averages are ~10% and ~20%, respectively.

The effective tax rate is constant at 2.5% (2019 rate: 2.3%).

Let's start with my 10% revenue stress scenario. The impact on EBITDA and operating income significant: -16.5% and -31%, respectively. However, Carnival can still comfortably cover its liquidity needs, including the dividend. Credit and profitability metrics also remain strong.

Next up, the 25% revenue stress scenario. EBITDA and operating income decline by 43% and 75%, respectively, and liquidity is much more strained. Without additional financing, Carnival would have to draw down almost all of its credit facility if it wants to keep paying its dividend. While the liquidity is technically there, the risk that Carnival suspends its dividend to preserve liquidity becomes elevated. Leverage spikes to 5.2x, well above Carnival's historical averages, also providing an incentive to suspend the dividend to accelerate debt repayment.

Lastly: the 35% revenue stress scenario. EBITDA and operating income decline by 56% and 97%, respectively. Dividend suspension is basically a must without external financing. Even while suspending its dividend, Carnival would come close to its credit facility limit and ends fiscal 2020 with about $400 million of available cash and revolving credit capacity. Carnival still remains comfortably within its covenant requirements (>3.0x EBITDA/Interest; <65% Debt/Capital) and could likely still access financing if revenues declined by over 35%, but the bull thesis would turn out to be early since Carnival would probably prioritize cleaning up its balance sheet over shareholder returns.

So…is Carnival a buy?

Now that we have a better idea about what would likely happen in certain scenarios, let's attempt to value the shares in each scenario. I've done this in three ways: using a Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) discounted cash flow (DCF) model, a Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE) DCF model, and a dividend discount model (DDM).

Using the 60-month and 24-month Betas in Seeking Alpha and an equity market risk premium of 6%, Carnival's cost of equity works out to 8.3% and 9.4%, respectively.

I used the 10-year US Treasury rate as the risk-free rate. The yield has been volatile recently, but is fluctuating around 1.0%.

The WACC calculations below show the outcome using these three costs of equity, with varying costs of debt (2% is in line with Carnival's effective interest rate in 2019). I chose to use option 2 (24m Beta) - to give a higher weighting to recent share price volatility.

Valuation Results

Below, I've shown the valuation results using a 5.8% WACC, an 10.4% cost of equity, and terminal growth rate of 4% for dividends and free cash flows. My conclusion is that at a closing share price of $12.00 as of 3/20, the market seems to be pricing in a revenue stress scenario greater than 35% along with a dividend suspension and a prolonged (2 year +) recovery in revenues. In fact, at these levels, the market seems to be pricing in liquidity issues too. Valuations using less severe assumptions lead to the conclusion that Carnival is undervalued.

The first scenario I'm displaying is the 25% stress, which I view as increasingly likely given the extensive actions taken by companies and governments to contain the spread of the virus. In particular, cruise lines including Carnival recently announced a one-month suspension of all cruise voyages. One month with no revenue generation, combined with reduced activity over the last few weeks, would correspond roughly to a 10% revenue stress. On the other hand, Carnival generates a disproportionate amount of its revenues and earnings in the third quarter - June, July, and August - and there is still some time before that period is impacted; however, it's plausible that the reduced activity drags on beyond the currently announced suspension, thereby leading to a scenario closer to our 25% revenue decline case.

In this scenario, all the valuation methods lead to the conclusion that Carnival is worth more than double its current price. If Carnival preemptively suspended its dividend in 2020 and reinstates it in 2021, the implied returns for the dividend discount and FCFE valuations drop to +126% and +153%, respectively (the respective share prices are $27.16 and $30.34). The valuation would drop more if Carnival reinstated the dividend at a lower amount, but there is a very large cushion before your implied return disappears. While I hesitate to put a firm number on it given all of the uncertainty, I'd estimate that Carnival's fair value is somewhere in this range provided by this scenario ($24-30) given currently available information. If you really pressed me for a number, the midpoint of that range is $27. This implies a 225% upside to Friday's closing price.

Next, the results of the 35% stress scenario. Note that even though the FCFF method provides a significantly lower result, mostly because of the large cash outflow in 2020, it implies CCL is about fairly valued at Friday's close. You could even call this result an outlier, since the cash outflow would be covered by debt issuance and because the reduced cash flows to shareholders are considered in the DDM. The other two methods imply significant upside.

Finally: the results of the 10% stress scenario. All that needs to be said about this analysis is that if COVID-19 is contained quickly, there is significant upside in Carnival's stock. The implied return averaging across the three valuation methods is 200%.

Sensitivity Analysis

I also performed a sensitivity analysis on the valuations, one using the lower 4.8% WACC and 9.3% cost of equity, and the other using a 6.8% WACC and a 12.0% cost of equity (assuming a Beta of 2.0 and elevated interest rates). The results on the downside sensitivity analysis are similar and lead to the same conclusions. Using the lower (more forgiving) WACC and cost of equity values results in a higher conviction that Carnival shares are undervalued.

Conclusion

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Carnival's stock, and things can get bad for the company if COVID-19 continues to spread and depress leisure travel through the summer. However, as an investor, it's important to think in bets. I'm going to bet that even with a significant stress, Carnival will still be around. In all likelihood, the company will find a way to manage through the disruption without massive equity dilution. I'm going to bet that the cruise industry will continue to prosper given its attractive value proposition, even if there is a temporary depression in demand. I'm going to bet that even if Carnival suspends its dividend, it will reinstate it in fairly short order.

It may not be prudent to jump all-in given the uncertainty, and the company's next earnings release will provide a lot of valuable information. However, the selloff seems overdone at these levels and appears to provide a margin of safety. Given the huge upside potential, the risk/reward ratio seems attractive for a risk-tolerant investor looking to initiate a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCL, RCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to my position over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.