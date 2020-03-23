Masimo To Acquire TNI Medical For Pulmonary Ventilator Tech

My bias on MASI is Neutral due to its still-high valuation multiple.

With the acquisition, MASI gains a system that it can scale up and sell into heavy demand for ventilation systems as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

TNI has developed ventilation technology that does not require compressed gas sources.

Masimo said it will acquire TNI medical AG for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Masimo (MASI) has announced the proposed acquisition of TNI medical AG for an undisclosed amount.

TNI has developed ventilation technologies designed for patients with serious pulmonary conditions.

With the deal, MASI will scale up production to meet heavy demand from customers worldwide for cost-effective ventilation technologies due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, MASI’s stock still appears priced for perfection, so my bias is Neutral.

Target Company

Wurzburg, Germany-based TNI was founded to design high flow rate, warmed and humidified gases as a support to breathing patients suffering from pulmonary conditions.

The company's primary technology is called 'softflow,' and it can provide either all-oxygen or a combination of room air and oxygen to patients without the need of a compressed air source.

The system can be used in both a hospital setting and at home.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ewald Anger, who has been with the firm since 2007 and was previously Director of Marketing at VIASYS Healthcare.

Below is an overview video of TNI's system:

Source: Arab Health

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for mechanical ventilators was $4.3 billion in 2018.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The main driver for this expected growth is a significant increase in the number of patients suffering from COPD and other respiratory emergencies.More recently, the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus and expected future viruses that affect the pulmonary system will increase demand for ventilation technologies.Below is a pie chart showing the 2018 market share for various categories within the mechanical ventilator market:

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Draeger Medical

GE Healthcare

Maquet Holding B.V.

Koninklijke Philips

Teleflex

Smiths Medical

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Masimo didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management also didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recently published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 Masimo had $687.7 million in cash and short-term investments and $228.3 million in total liabilities and no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $153.2 million.

In the past 12 months, Masimo’s stock price has risen 15.5% vs. the U.S. Medical Equipment industry’s fall of 17.5% and the U.S. overall market index’ drop of 18.7%, as the MASI chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in all twelve of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $8,340,000,000 Enterprise Value $7,680,000,000 Price / Sales 8.84 Enterprise Value / Sales 8.18 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 31.37 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $77,710,000 Revenue Growth Rate 9.27% Earnings Per Share $3.44

Source: Company Financials

Compared to a basket of publicly held healthcare product providers aggregated by the NYU Stern School in January 2020, MASI’s current EV / Sales multiple of 8.18x is still significantly higher than the basket’s average of 5.94x.

This indicates the stock may be overvalued even after the most recent sharp selloff.

Commentary

MASI is acquiring TNI after having invested in the firm in 2019 which provided MASI with an option to acquire.

As MASI founder, Chairman and CEO Joe Kiani stated in the deal announcement,

We believe this technology will provide clinicians with important additional tools to address the growing number of people affected by pulmonary diseases and respiratory-related illnesses, including those suffering from COVID-19.

So, the deal appears to be a bolt-on to address the now exploding market for coronavirus pulmonary equipment needs worldwide.

It is also likely one of the first among others for the scramble to provide greater ventilator options for a government stockpiles and healthcare system requirement on a global basis.

While we don’t know how much MASI is paying for the deal, it makes strategic sense and MASI’s job now is to scale manufacturing of the TNI 50 system to get it into sales channels as quickly as possible.

It’s a smart and obvious move and MASI’s stock will need new growth drivers if it is to justify its still high price, in my opinion.

Given MASI’s premium stock price even after the stock market selloff, my bias is Neutral based on a still high valuation multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.