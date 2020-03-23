Double Margin Of Safety CEF Ideas

This article uses fund data as of Friday close.

One of the key concepts in investing is the idea of a margin of safety which describes the difference between the intrinsic and market value of a company. In this article, we expand upon this concept and apply it to the CEF market in two ways. We select funds whose discounts appear attractive versus their sectors and whose NAV returns have held up better than average. Funds featuring these metrics should provide a kind of additional margin of safety for investors. We highlight the following funds:

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)

BlackRock Build America Bond Trust (BBN)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)

CEFs have taken a beating over the last few weeks as fleeing risk appetite hammered both NAVs and discounts. We don't know how long the current market drawdown episode will last, but it seems clear that on both the health and macro fronts, it is going to get worse before it gets better.

In order to manage both portfolio valuation as well as behavioral monsters, we have been tilting towards selective and higher-quality opportunities. In this article, we apply the margin of safety concept to the CEF space to identify potentially attractive funds in two ways:

funds that are trading at relatively more depressed discount valuations versus their sectors i.e. funds featuring discount sector spread percentiles below 33% funds that have seen their NAVs hold up better than average i.e. funds featuring NAV drawdowns of less than 20%

Readers familiar with our systematic CEF strategies may recognize the discount sector spread percentile as the DSSP strategy which has been a top-performer and has easily beaten the equal-weight CEF benchmark over the last decade. Part of the reason for its outperformance is the fact that discounts within the sector tend to be highly mean-reverting.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Strategies Tool

The other leg of our screen is the NAV return since the beginning of this drawdown. This component selects funds that tend to be oriented toward higher quality assets. The chart below presents the results. Municipal CEFs are colored in green and the highlighted funds in red.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

In this section, we highlight some of the funds in the chart that look interesting to us at the moment.

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund

JHY is a high-yield debt focused fund. As the name suggests JHY is a target term fund which means its mandate is to return the original $9.85 NAV on November 1, 2020. The current NAV of the fund is $9.11, and given the corporate default rate is likely to increase from here and the fact that the portfolio contains bonds that mature a bit past the term date suggest that the fund may very well fail to deliver on its mandate. The fund has already cut distribution to a puny 2.32% current yield in order to conserve the NAV. This doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment, however. Its short duration - the longest maturity is in April 2021 - should make it relatively more resilient to an increase in defaults or a reversal in interest rates. And its low leverage of 11% as of February end should ensure there is no need for deleveraging. On Friday, the fund closed at a 9.33% discount which was the second widest reading ever for the fund. This should provide a boost of similar magnitude over the next 7 months. In addition to the discount amortization, there should be a boost to NAV unless the default rate explodes quickly - the 0-3-year S&P High-Yield Bond Index has a yield of around 10%.

BlackRock Build America Bond Trust

We've been hot and cold on BBN as its discount valuation has wildly swung around. It is now trading back at an attractive discount of 14.2% which is about 5% wider than the next fund in the sector. BBN has, historically, taken a more aggressive credit and duration stance which has delivered historic sector-beating NAV returns. Distribution coverage data as of January end was above 100% with positive UNII.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

TEI is an unusual fund for its barbell portfolio profile. About 20% of the fund is in cash with another 11% in US Treasuries. Its currency exposure is quite conservative with nearly 80% in USD or the Japanese yen with a 10% short in the Australian dollar which has worked out well. The rest of the portfolio is in local and external debt across various Latin American and African countries.

This relatively conservative orientation makes this more of a discount play in our view although it's likely that the fund will take the current sell-off as an opportunity to add risk.

The fund closed on Friday at a 19.8% discount and a 10.18% current yield. The fund's conservative orientation means that the yield is only about 80% covered, however.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Conclusion

We don't know how long the current drawdown episode is going to last. However, having a margin of safety on your side, while it lasts, is not a bad idea. We highlight a number of funds that feature attractive discounts relative to their sectors - a metric which has proven to deliver in the past - as well as funds that have relatively conservative risk profile judging by their NAV returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TEI, JHY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.