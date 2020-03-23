Natural Gas Finally Starting To Buckle Against The Broader Market Liquidation

Associated gas production is expected to contribute to the market deficit by summer with record high power burn expected. Even in the scenario of LNG exports being cut in half, the market will remain in deficit.

Lower 48 gas production has bucked the downtrend so far this month with Texas gas production up. Basis differentials materially improved since the beginning of the month as more takeaway capacity opens up.

Power burn, industrial, and Mexico/LNG exports are all at record highs for this time of the year. Res/com demand is impacted and down slightly.

Natural gas is getting dragged along with the rest of the market on fears of coronavirus causing massive demand destruction.

Welcome to the sell first ask questions later edition of Natural Gas Daily!

To say we were perplexed by the initial gap down at the open on Sunday might be an understatement. Despite TDD gains and record-high LNG exports and no demand loss, natural gas was selling off at the same pace as the broader market on concerns that coronavirus demand destruction would increase.

As we've stated in the past, the demand for natural gas is very inelastic. Instead, natural gas demand is extremely elastic to weather variables. If a nationwide shut-down occurred, the net demand impact would be around ~3 to ~4 Bcf/d. So extrapolating that across 2-weeks would be the equivalent of 42 Bcf to 56 Bcf. This is hardly enough addition to storage to warrant a major price correction.

Source: PointLogic

Now if we were to look across the demand variables, we can observe power burn, industrial, Mexico gas exports, and LNG all hitting a new all-time high for this time of the year. Residential/commercial is impacted by weather, but also likely related to the shutdowns from businesses in the US so far. Again, it's important to understand the net effect here which is that if workers are forced to stay home instead of offices, power burn and heating demand would still be used, but just to a lesser degree versus an office setting.

We estimate a nationwide shut-down to impact demand by 3 to 4 Bcf/d.

One caveat to the bullish natural gas thesis we've been talking about is the resiliency we are seeing in Lower 48 gas production.

Source: PointLogic

March has so far bucked the overall decline trajectory we've observed since November. If we look at the production breakdown, Texas gas production was largely the delta in this case with basin differentials dramatically improving since the beginning of the month. As oil prices fall, producers are starting to reduce activity dramatically, leading to lower production and more space on the pipelines. Flared gas is also likely making its way back into the pipes now with falling overall production leading to higher pricing and more takeaway capacity.

Net-net, we should start to see production decline accelerate in April and onwards as producers have to start contemplating production shut-in. WTI is trading at $22.66/bbl leaving Permian producer net realized boe at $16/boe including NGL. This means only the leanest producers will survive at this price environment and the less efficient producers with higher opex structure will have to shut-in to reduce the losses incurred just for producing.

Once associated gas production starts to fall, we expect the natural gas market to quickly reflect the production shortfall. By summertime and if WTI prices persist sub-$40/bbl, associated gas production will decline by at least 3-4 Bcf/d leaving the natural gas market in deficit. Even if we take into account potential LNG export losses, structurally higher power burn demand this year resulting from low natural gas prices will help offset the demand loss.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.