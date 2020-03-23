GDX Looking To Regain Long-Term Support

After the Fed announces unlimited QE, it will be interesting to see where the US Dollar trades over the next few sessions. At present, the greenback is down just under 1% against the euro as the dollar is worth 1.077 times the euro at present.

All of the gold bugs and gold dealers are out in force telling their followers that now may be the last time to load up on both gold and silver. The Fed, though, as we know, has been undergoing quantitative easing pretty much non-stop since the great recession with the result that gold and especially silver being well down from their respective 2011 tops.

To cause rampant inflation, two things need to happen.

First, the money supply needs to increase significantly, which it obviously has done in spades since the great recession

The second reason, and this is not talked about a lot, is that newly printed currency needs to circulate in order to effectively cause inflation. In effect, if more currency is chasing the same amount of goods and services, inflation will happen, guaranteed.

Therein lies the problem (from the Fed's point of view). Banks, for example, are far better-capitalised at present than they were during the great recession. However, for the lion's share of the past decade, that capital has remained pretty much stock on their respective balance sheets.

There is a big drive now from governments to get currency into circulation. Whether that is sending cheques straight to citizens or making available emergency relief, the result is the same. If economies recover to the point that businesses and society feel like spending again, we will get high levels of inflation.

There is every likelihood, though, that we get some real deflation before this occurs. Therefore, our stance is the same. For the moment, we recommend holding cash, some beaten-down equities, as well as precious metals.

One position that demands that we continue to trade what's in front of us is our VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) position. As we can from the chart below, GDX was not immune from the sell-off over the past three weeks. In fact, the ETF dropped almost half of its value over in the space of less than three weeks. GDX holds many of the large cap mining companies such as Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Barrick (NYSE:GOLD) and basically replicates the performance of all of its holdings depending on their weightings.

The weekly chart going back to GDX's multi-year bottom back in early 2016 demonstrates that the ETF broke long-term support. Furthermore, there is still the possibility that a double top reversal pattern is in play. If price can regain support quickly, we may dismiss that trend-line breach, but it is still too early to say.

The issue we would have with GDX at present is that it is long overdue a yearly cycle low. For example, GDX last printed a clear yearly cycle low back in August of 2018. The speed, though, of the recent decline means that the slow stochastics have not stooped to oversold levels as of yet, which is what we invariably see at yearly cycle lows.

In times of uncertainty, we like to turn to what gold is doing as gold leads the precious metals market. As we can see from the chart below, gold actually came down and successfully tested its most recent intermediate cycle lows. Furthermore, price has rebounded strongly today (23rd March) to hit $1,540 an ounce at the time of writing. If price can take out its 10-week moving average of $1,576 as well as print a weekly swing low this week, it would be a very strong signal for the mining complex (GDX).

To sum up, although being invested in the precious metals space, the chart of the gold mining complex commands us to trade only what is in front of us. Let's see if price can get back above that long-term support and keep its bull argument intact.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.