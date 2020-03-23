Zoom Video: Beware The Bubble

While many stocks are being hammered during this coronavirus crisis, there is one name that has rallied quite strongly. Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) provides a video-first platform for communications, which has become very popular as many around the globe have been forced to work from home. While this is great for the business in the short term, the stock's rally seen below makes it a tough purchase for long-term investors.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Like many new age technology companies, Zoom is experiencing quite a bit of growth at this point. As the company's 10-K filing shows, revenues in the fiscal year that finished on January 31, 2020, were more than $622 million. That's up from $330 million a year earlier and $151 million in fiscal 2018. For the current fiscal year, management has guided to revenues of at least $905 million, growth of at least 45%.

Of course, with the recent surge in stay-at-home orders in the US and around the globe, analyst estimates are currently rising. As the graphic below shows, the current street average calls for almost $918 million in total sales this year, which is above the top end of guidance for $915 million. It would not be surprising to see guidance raised at least once during the fiscal year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha analyst estimates page)

The problem for Zoom right now is that it is very expensive. With a market cap at midday Monday of $45 billion, you are paying more than 11 times expected sales for the January 2025 year. That's a lot, considering most established tech names go for a price to sales ratio in the middle to high single digits at best. Names like Zoom also do not have very high net profit margins, so it's hard to justify paying a lot for a name that's not very profitable. True tech giants like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) all have tremendous profitability, whereas Zoom might not even crack $1 in adjusted earnings per share for a number of years.

Fellow name in this space LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) is in the process of being acquired by a private equity firm for about 3 times its calendar 2021 sales. Although LogMeIn doesn't have as much expected revenue growth as Zoom, Zoom's valuation for the same rough time period is roughly 37 times sales. Zoom is going to need a lot of revenue growth to get to a reasonable valuation a number of years out, but that's not the only thing to consider. This is a company that will be paying out a lot of stock-based compensation going forward, meaning a bit of dilution. Perhaps, there is a buyback plan at some point, but a rise in shares outstanding at the same current price could mean the market cap rises towards or above $50 billion.

The other part of this name to consider is its dual class structure. Like a number of other new tech names, there are Class A and Class B shares. Class A shares are the ones that trade in the market, and they contain 1 voting right per share. Class B shares don't trade but contain 10 voting rights per share, so early holders have a lot of say. Since going public, we've seen Class B to Class A conversions (at a 1 to 1 rate) add up, meaning the number of shares available in the market is rising rapidly as seen below. The Class A share count still could rise significantly from here with more conversions.

(Source: Company quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

In the end, investors have to be careful with the surge in Zoom Video Communications. The company is benefiting right now from a lot of people having to work from home, but this situation won't last forever. We've seen many bubbles in this market from the "hot thing", with high growth tech names and the cannabis firms being the latest examples, and Zoom could easily be the next. With a lot of Class A dilution coming in the future and a price to sales ratio in the double digits even five years out, investors have to hope for a tremendous amount of revenue growth on top of what's already expected. Once the coronavirus panic calms down a bit, Zoom shares will likely pull back a bit, as the average price target on the street right now is only $105 and change.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.