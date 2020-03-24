The Virus, The Government, And The Market: An Update

When you decide to invest, pay attention to the balance sheet and to the impact that government assistance likely will have on the company's medium-term prospects.

But knowing what Congress has done, even after it does it, will be difficult to apply to specific companies.

I have published three articles on the psychological impact of the COVID-19 virus on the American stock markets and what government needs to do to help people and businesses. In those articles, I thought I was ahead of the curve. I was, but not as much as I thought. Events are moving even faster than I believed.

What I said and how events have overtaken it

My first article, written in February, right after the first days of the market crash, advised readers to sell down to the point where they could be comfortable with the coming losses. I suggested that readers then wait until about May 1 to see what was going on. I said that there were two key psychological indicators to look for: (1) whether the Olympics had been postponed, and (2) whether Americans were going to take their planned European vacations. It now appears that we will know the answers to those questions a month earlier. The Japanese are clinging to the idea of holding the Olympics on schedule, but in a few days, I believe they will have to capitulate and postpone for year. And gradually, it is sinking in that Americans are not going to be traveling to Europe this summer - or at least, not early this summer. (My own reservations are for September, and I still have time to decide. My granddaughter will not be going to Spain in June.) I suggested that, after May 1, buying stocks that were down at least 25% likely would have moderate risk, so long as one had a medium-term holding period in mind. I am now rethinking that advice, as reflected below.

This speeded up schedule regarding travel likelihood recognizes that the virus is having a far more profound impact on the world than I expected a month ago. The impact on economies is far greater, and the duration of the crisis is likely to be far longer. How great? How long? It will have the biggest negative impact that any of has seen is their lifetime. And for long enough that it will try the patience of all of us. If it plateaus in the U.S. in May, I think we will be lucky. We still do not know whether the disease will follow a hockey stick graphic pattern as it has in Italy or a more modest pattern as it has in Korea or, most likely, something in between. And we do not know whether the American healthcare system can cope effectively.

My second article, published March 15 but written March 10, said that the market would trend downward until the government enacted an adequate response that would save businesses and, through them, employees. I sketched a loan program to accomplish that.

My third article, published March 16, emphasized that only the government could build a floor under the stock market. It described a loan program again and urged that the major thing holding government back from acting was the "no bailouts" mantra. We should have learned at least from our 2008 experience that that mantra will only make matters worse. "This is not a morality play. It is people's lives, fortunes and futures. We need to be bolder to succeed," I urged.

Congress is going to act forcefully

I am pleased to say that, as of yesterday, March 21, Congress - on both sides of the aisle - seems to be gradually understanding. The language now is about saving businesses and, through them, saving employees. Moral hazard and "no bailouts" have fallen from the leading stories.

It appears to me that Congress now will go overboard. It will give away too much. But that is preferable to doing too little. One should not expect Congress to be precisely right. And doing too much this time is better than doing too little. The resulting additions to the federal debt will be huge. But that is better than flushing businesses and people down the figurative toilet.

Update March 23: Republicans and Democrats are still wrangling about the details. But President Trump is optimistic (correctly, I think):

Still, President Donald Trump sounded an optimistic note after the failed vote. "I think we'll get there," he said. "To me it's not very complicated. We have to help the worker, we have to save the companies."

Update March 23: The Fed also is stepping up its efforts to protect small businesses and employees. But the details are unclear, and I fear that the Fed's actions will let some in Congress feel their agreement on major programs may not be necessary. That is not the case. The Fed's actions may give the markets temporary relief, but they are unlikely to provide the kind of relief that can set a floor under economy.

Nevertheless, before the end of the month, we can hope to know the shape of what Congress is going to pass. At that time, we can judge whether Congress has done enough - or is likely to do enough. The market will make that judgment collectively.

Is it time to jump in?

Some market participants will jump in to buy before we really know the shape of what will be enacted. If you have a long time horizon, that may well be a good thing to do. It seems likely that Congress has had its Mario Draghi Moment - telling the American people that it "will do whatever it takes. And believe me, it will be enough." The virus has seized them by their collective throat, and they do not want posterity to judge that they failed in the moment of greatest need that they have imagined.

However, regardless of whether the moment to look at what might be a bottom is in a few days or a few weeks (or much later), the landscape regarding equity investments has changed. This is not the same economy that existed two months ago, and it will not be that economy when the virus passes.

Now is the time of the balance sheets

A large percentage of companies will be losing money. Almost all businesses will be affected in long term ways as well as short term.

But most important, the details of the bailouts will determine which companies are likely to flourish a year from now and which are not.

Yes, be greedy when others are fearful and buy when there is blood in the streets. But this time is, in my opinion, different from previous American market crashes of the last hundred years. (I am a fan of This Time Is Different, which shows that all financial crises have much in common, but nevertheless, I see this time as different.) This time is different because of the almost universal balance sheet damage. Companies were more highly leveraged going into this crisis, and this crisis has uniquely caused a practical stop in business for many, thereby causing them to hemorrhage cash for a period that may last many months.

The first line of defense is to buy only good balance sheets. But there will be relatively few of those, once you look at them closely. Most companies have more debt and goodwill than they should have. They have made too many acquisitions with borrowed money, and they therefore will remain vulnerable to tight credit conditions that likely will prevail for some time, despite the Fed's actions. Even with the money taps open, the credit market is not going to lend to bad credits.

Unless the government programs are sufficiently generous, as they may be, bad balance sheets are likely to lead to subpar performance or failure. But knowing exactly what Congress has done will take more than a week or two, I think. The legislation will be complex. And it most likely will extract pounds of flesh in exchange for assistance for the hardest hit companies and the most highly leveraged companies. I said the new language is not about "no bailouts' and moral hazard, but those thoughts are not far below the surface. Investors are going to have to learn the details of the legislation before they can invest knowledgably.

The details of the legislation are likely to be crucial for many companies

How are you going to know the details of the legislation? (And don't forget that complex legislation usually leaves many details to regulation or administrative discretion - that makes it even harder to know what the legislation means.) You are not a regulatory lawyer (like I was), you do not read legislation. You do not know the legislative framework within which the new laws will be written.

Not to worry. Scores of pundits will offer you advice about what the legislation means and its implications for individual companies.

Of course, they will not all be right. And you will have the devil of a time figuring out which ones are right. So, proceed slowly. And try to figure out whose axe is being ground.

The government is going to make some companies fairly safe. But it will make others investment nightmares. And ordinary stock analysis is not going to figure that out.

Am I going to go into the business of giving you advice as to what the government actions mean? No. I am long since retired from the details of legislation. So, please do not expect me to explain, except in the broadest details.

What about stimulus?

Readers may have noted that, so far, I have not mentioned stimulus. The government is injecting huge amounts of monetary and fiscal stimulus - trillions of dollars. But stimulus will do little to help the economy until after the virus has plateaued and begun to subside. Then, people will come out, go back to work, children will go back to school, etc. But until that happens, stimulus will do little. And when the stimulus takes hold, it will assist businesses differentially. Those that have had good balance sheets or that have been saved by the government without much damage will benefit greatly from the stimulus. But not every business will be in sound enough condition to do so.

"Up, up and away, Baby!" Current White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow used to say on CNBC. Could happen again this time. But a rising tide does not float ships whose keels and hulls are deeply mired in the mud.

Debt overhang

I and many others have written about the global debt buildup and how someday it had to implode. I at least did not know the catalyst. And the last time I wrote about the subject (about a year and a half ago), I did not foresee a catalyst. But the catalyst has come - though not in a form that many would have predicted. It makes optimists like me look a bit foolish. We said something bad would happen, but not soon.

And the catalyst having come, the cascade of defaulting debt is almost inevitable, unless the government effectively backstops a great deal of it. At this point, I cannot judge whether that is going to happen. But I believe there are members of Congress who are bent on not saving the overleveraged companies. And the many of them that are overleveraged abroad are unlikely to get assistance other than through the Fed's swap lines, that only get the dollars to the local central bank, which may or may not honor your favorite investment with its bounty.

Government action will impede the debt cascade. But it is not likely to prevent it entirely.

If all this sounds too political for you, please join the club. Too political for me, too. But that is the current reality.

Opportunities

But there are and will be opportunities. It's just that it may be a "stock picker's market". At the moment, I see a few kinds of companies that should flourish. Examples are technology companies that benefit from people working from home. Not only are people working from home now. They are more likely to get used to the technology over the next few months and, therefore, feel more comfortable working remotely and holding meetings remotely when the virus has passed. Motley Fool recommended teleconferencing company Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), which makes sense to me. Probably, there are others in that field. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) probably will be a beneficiary. These are not beaten down stocks, but they still may be good investments.

Financial advisers to companies also should be good investments, so long as their balance sheets are sound. Companies the world over are going to be looking at restructuring, taking government assistance or not, and their "strategic options". One that I own is PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT), a Blackstone (NYSE:BX) spinoff. And even Blackstone itself should be a good long-term investment. Its stock is beaten down because its portfolio companies are highly leveraged, and therefore, Blackstone likely will not make money for some time and will not be able to pay its substantial dividends for some time. But one also should remember that companies like Blackstone make their money by buying well, and Blackstone has a great deal of "dry powder" that it will seek to deploy over the next year. The earnings will come several years later, but that is what has always made Blackstone a difficult company to value.

The most beaten down probably are beaten down for good reasons. Not all will come back.

Conclusion

Stay safe. Be patient. Be generous with those less fortunate, even if you feel beaten down by the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PJT, BX, ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.