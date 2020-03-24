Investing In A Time Of Crisis

In one of the worst collapses since the financial crisis of 2008, - or even 1929 - the market has plunged by around a third in the space of a couple of weeks. Shell-shocked investors, some of whom will never have previously experienced a serious downturn - let alone a genuine bear market - were stunned. Even seasoned veterans from the crashes of 2008, 2000/01 and 1987 were shocked by the ferocity of the move. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), a measure of market volatility, rocketed north of 85, a level not seen since the height of the banking crisis.

Searching for soothing words of advice from the usual sources of market punditry, the average investor might be astonished to learn that they were being counseled to "buy the dip" once more.

It's Not Time to Buy the Dip

Let's be clear about one thing: this is not the time to buy the dip. No cabal of central bankers will be able to print their way out of a lockdown of the global economy. This is going to hurt - a lot. Many people will lose their lives; others will lose their jobs or businesses. We will see a recession and possibly even a depression.

Sure, the market will eventually recover - it always does. But recovery could take years. You don't want to be riding that roller-coaster around and around until normality returns. So, first and foremost, get your remaining capital to the sidelines while you still can and watch the carnage unfold from there. You need to sit this one out.

Because we are not out of the woods, not by a long way. Yes, I see indications of a short-term technical bounce, possibly starting as early as next week. And when it comes, I expect the rally to be vicious. But the effect of such market fakes is to suck in the buyers of last resort, enabling the institutions to unwind their positions. Don't be that investor.

For context, take a look at the chart of the Total Market Cap to GDP ratio. Despite the size of the sell-off, the ratio has so far only retraced back as far as the level it reached during the housing bubble of the mid 2000's. We are likely to see the indicator dropping a great deal lower before this is over - perhaps to as low as 0.60 - taking the market down even further in the process.

Source: ZeroHedge

Get Liquid - Safely

My sister recently asked me what she should do about her real estate investment business. My answer: hit any bids you can find, hard and fast. Because the rate of unemployment we are going to see in the period ahead can only spell further trouble for a housing market that is already burdened by over-supply in many areas.

Secondly, pay attention to where you put your money. Yes, your cash at major financial institutions is FDIC insured, but only up to the level of $250,000 (£85,000 per investor under the equivalent FSCS in the UK). So spread your money across accounts at several different banks.

Source: Chime

There are now several fin-tech firms such as Chime in the US, or Monzo and Starling in the UK, offering banking services that also fall under the FDIC or FSCS schemes. Their accounts are quick to open and easy to operate online. And they can help spread your risk.

Still, there is a case for holding at least some cash in coin or notes, in case we see disruption of ATM services, a run on one or more banks, or a even an enforced "bail-in" of depositors, as in some countries (notably Cyprus) during the last crisis. But be very careful about transporting large quantities of cash around with you: the risk is not only from thieves, but from opportunist law-enforcement agencies who are only too willing to seize assets that they deem might be the product of (drug-related) crime.

Getting a Return on Your Money

Ok your money is now relatively safe, but how do you earn a return in a world where every market appears to be collapsing?

Here is our first bit of good news. Your principal investment strategy - at least if you are a US investor - is to do nothing! Because right now one of the very best investments to be had is the good, old US Dollar. Regarded by investors as the ultimate safe haven, the dollar has been on a tear against other currencies since the crisis broke. Case in point: the run on the US$/Euro exchange rate over the last week:

Source: Yahoo! Finance

So the good news for US investors sitting in cash is that the value of their "investment" is appreciating, in terms of the currencies of other economies. Which means that, when the time is right to purchase goods or services in foreign currency, take a vacation, or make an overseas real estate investment, the purchasing power of your dollars will be considerably greater than before the crisis.

For non-US investors the message is clear: open a US$ account! Get paid in US dollars where you can and, in the meantime, convert some of your local currency and stash it away.

A word of caution is appropriate here: several currency funds with highly attractive historical track records have found themselves in serious trouble due to the recent rise of the dollar. One in particular that I am familiar with simply blew apart last week, after 15 years of successful trading against the dollar, and has shuttered after a suffering a catastrophic margin call. Again, keep it simple and stay in cash.

Go for Gold

Another popular investment in times of crisis is gold. The precious metal has been on an upward trend over the last several years and at times like this is likely to see its value skyrocket as investors look for a universally recognized safe haven.

Give preference to physical metal - in the form of gold coins, ingots or jewelry - rather than derivative securities such as gold ETFs, futures, or gold mining stocks (for those who insist on a quantitative approach to the markets, a review of the methodology used in my blog post Metal Logic is recommended).

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Alternative Investments

Few alternative investments fare well during times of crisis, as investors tend to pile into safe-haven assets. An exception would be hedge funds with a short market, or long volatility bias. But few of these are accessible to ordinary investors.

High frequency trading strategies also perform well in times of crisis since, firstly, they trade highly liquid products and, secondly, they tend to benefit from higher volatility, at the very time when traditional strategies fail.

As an example, here is the daily equity curve over the last month for a HFT strategy in S&P 500 E-mini futures that I manage for a small group of friends and family since retiring from professional money management in 2018.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Generally, the issue with strategies like HFT for the ordinary investor is twofold: access and affordability. While their performance characteristics can be exceptional - double-digit Sharpe Ratios in the range from 10 to 30 are not uncommon - HFT strategies often have very limited capacity and tend not to scale well. Given the attractiveness of the returns, most HFT firms reserve the limited strategy capacity for their own, proprietary capital. This tendency, coupled with an understandable concern with commercial secrecy, explains why many investors, even professionals, are often unaware that such investment performance is even achievable.

A challenge for investors looking to replicate HFT strategies is that they typically call for large scale investments in human resources and technology. Historically, the idea of operating a HFT strategy on a semi-professional brokerage platform such as Interactive Brokers, where my own strategy operates, has been regarded as far beyond the platform's capabilities. In fact, that is not the case. But in solving a technical challenge of one kind, I have simply transformed the problem into a technical challenge of a different order: these trading algorithms involve extensive use of mathematical and machine learning algorithms that are beyond the know-how of all but a relatively small number of quants.

In similar vein, there are knowledgeable options traders who have repeatedly demonstrated the capability to manage the risk of volatility trading prudently during times of extreme market stress, while producing exceptional gains. But the ordinary investor faces a tough challenge distinguishing those few from the vast majority, whose short-volatility plays blow up their hitherto attractive track records - together with their investors' accounts - when volatility explodes.

By and large, investors would be advised to stick to the simpler, tried and trusted remedies at times like these and wait for the smoke to clear before re-engaging with the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.