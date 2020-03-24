5 Stocks To Buy When The Tide Goes Out

I feel fortunate I haven't reached my 40th birthday, and this year marks my 21st year investing in the stock market. When I got my first real job at 17, my dad encouraged me to invest my paycheck into the stock market.

The year was 1999, and I remember watching my portfolio double in value and subsequently drop over 50% in a two-year period. I experienced my first market meltdown, the Dotcom bubble.

I was hooked.

The 2008-2009 Financial Crisis was worse, in my opinion, as it impacted a broader segment of the economy than just flimsy Dotcom startups.

Both were similar as each crash wiped out weaker companies, while creating buying opportunities in company's poised to dominate competition.

COVID-19 marks the 3rd major market decline I've witnessed, and it appears to still be in the early stages. Unemployment insurance claims are surging, and recently, the St. Louis Federal Reserve chief thinks the US jobless rate might rise to 30%.

What you do in situations like these really depends on your age. If you are in retirement or close, the advice would be different, if you're just starting out in the market or have 20+ years to hold like I do. Therefore, the following advice really only applies to people looking to accumulate stocks - rather than maintain wealth/income in retirement.

Considering this is the 3rd "crash" I've witnessed, I'm taking the lessons I've learned and applying them to what I will be doing over the coming months.

1. Be Patient

It might be tempting to jump in and buy stocks when they decline rapidly, but history proves you can wait. Consider that the unemployment rate pre-COVID-19 was ~ 3.5%, so even if the 30% rate prediction is wrong by 50% - we have a tremendous amount of financial pain coming.

Notice the tech-heavy Nasdaq peaked in early 2000 and didn't hit bottom nearly 2 years later - well after investors were aware many of the stocks that helped the index soar were mostly smoke & mirrors.

Nasdaq Chart: Yahoo Finance

The S&P 500 chart paints a similar picture with regards to the 2008/09 financial crash. Notice the index peaked in late 2007 only to bottom out about 15 months later in March 2009. Again, after investors understood what caused the crisis.

S&P 500 Chart: Yahoo Finance

I believe the COVID-19 crash will mirror the Dotcom & 2008/09 crash in that it will take some time for the market to bottom out. What's not important is to attempt to pick when the markets bottom but instead focus on identifying when valuations of stocks are poised to rebound when things turn around.

2. Buy Quality Stocks

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's quote "you only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out" often comes to mind during financial disasters. Stocks vulnerable to rapid decline in business during a pandemic (airlines, travel/hotel, restaurants, oil/gas) will be exposed. I personally would avoid them all until the tide fully recedes.

While the pure-play travel/leisure names will eventually rebound, buying in the midst of the storm is a form of speculation I don't think is necessary. Instead, I would focus on higher quality names that have business models that are not only dominant, but balance sheets that can survive being quarantined for long periods of time.

Amazon (AMZN)

Many investors rationalize not buying shares of Amazon based on traditional financial metrics taught in basic finance courses. In my opinion, if investing were only about looking at P/E and other ratios - everyone would be rich & wealthy.

The fact is investing in winning stocks is more than scanning ratios we all learn in finance 101. Owning stock is ownership of profits - both present and future.

Profits are a result of good investment. For over 2 decades, Amazon has invested heavily into creating a dominant e-commerce website. The investment required massive computing power - which spawned Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cash cow cloud computing service.

More recently, Amazon has invested heavily into delivery, recently building out a delivery network that delivers over 50% of the company's shipments. Analysts predict Amazon will soon ship out more packages than UPS (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

This type of investment has put Amazon in a dominant position against competitors - especially ones with little e-commerce presence. The collapse of shopping malls and stores (in part because of Amazon) was already in motion - COVID-19 related closures will surely accelerate the demise of competition.

Most importantly, the COVID-19 crisis has increased demand so much for Amazon, the company had to suspend Prime Pantry orders, and deliveries of non-household items have been delayed. The company responded by increasing worker pay and committing to hiring 100,000 workers.

While the virus has exposed some shortcomings of Amazon's ability to meet surging demand - the competition is being forced to close up shop - with virtually no end-date in sight.

Amazon gives you exposure to retail, grocery, e-commerce, cloud computing, streaming, subscription revenue, logistics and more. With more brokers offering fractional share investing, accumulating Amazon shares makes sense for the long term investor regardless of portfolio size.

Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Disney stock has been hammered, considering it has significant exposure to its theme parks, ESPN network and movie theaters. Ultimately, that's where your upside will be once the virus fears/effects has dissipated. Understand that it will take time for demand to return and the longer the virus lingers, the more Disney will be impacted from a financial perspective.

However, you have some safety nets in the fact that Disney's content library is essentially unmatched. This content is monetized both through media networks on television, but also through the company's new direct-to-consumer offerings via Disney+.

Examination of Disney's revenue shows the Parks, Experiences and Products account for roughly 38% of the company's total revenue. However, it was also the slowest growing segment over the past 12 months.

Source: Disney 10-k p. 37

Consequently, Disney should cause some investors anxiety over the coming months, as its largest revenue source is essentially closed for business. Additionally, with the suspension of the NBA, MLB, The Masters and other sporting events ESPN will likely drag down the media networks revenue to a certain degree.

However, Disney has proven time and time again, demand for its content will return. Sports fans likely feast on a plethora of sports that will return all at the same time. Additionally, during the last recession, movie ticket sales actually went up 17.5% - as many in the industry believe going to a movie was a form of entertainment many could still afford even in a financial crisis.

Disney is trading at a share price not seen in over 5 years. However, the theme parks and movie theaters' revenue drag isn't known yet. I'm anticipating further declines before I buy more shares.

Facebook (FB) and/or Google (GOOGL, GOOG)

While plenty of small/medium businesses will get wiped out over the next 6-12 months, new businesses will form, and digital ads will be one way for a new business to reach customers. While Google and Facebook are very different companies, both derive the bulk of revenue and profits from digital ads.

Facebook and especially Google have exposure to the travel/leisure market - which will be severely impacted by COVID-19 and subsequent unemployment surges. In fact, travel ads make up roughly 10% of Google's ad revenue. It's likely travel related companies dramatically reduce ad spend in the coming months due to evaporating demand.

However, the bright side is Facebook and Google should give you exposure to the eventual recovery to travel/leisure stocks - without having to buy a pure-play in that space. Additionally, both companies are far more financially healthy than pure-plays like airlines, hotel or cruise ship stock - who are hoping for a Washington DC bailout.

According to Seeking Alpha data, FB is trading near or below 5-year averages for virtually all major valuation metrics including P/E, Price/Book, Price/Cash Flow. The same is true for Google. The longer the virus lingers, the more these will compress and the more excited I get about acquiring a dominant name at a good price.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart is in a unique position since the business is strong if COVID-19 vanishes quickly - and potentially stronger, the longer it lasts, considering the struggles Amazon has had maintaining service levels and the fact Walmart is viewed as lower cost.

Like Amazon, the demise of competition will also benefit Walmart on the brick-and-mortar and e-commerce business it operates.

Also, like Amazon, Walmart's stock has performed relatively well considering the broader market decline. Analysis of the company's stock chart shows a company that survived both the Dotcom and 2008/09 crashes with ease. I love WMT stock, especially on any pull-back that is more or less tied to the broader market sell-off.

Conclusions

It is very tempting to jump in and buy when the market sells off rapidly. However, history has proven you have time to wait for the tide to recede to a level where you can see "who is swimming naked".

Some companies' stock won't be impacted much at all. In fact, some will outperform the broader markets. I believe this will be the case with Amazon and Walmart.

Other companies are going to feel the effects of the virus long after quarantines are over; likely causing investors headaches. However, these companies are fully clothed and ready to ride the next wave to success. Facebook, Google, and Disney should be closely monitored for accumulation as the valuations will likely get more attractive in the coming months.

Finally, you control how you feel during these times. If you are panicked - fear isn't an effective investing strategy. If low valuations get you excited about buying - that's a strategy that has made many investors rich. Stay well, stay positive, and stay patient.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN WMT GOOG GOOGL FB DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.