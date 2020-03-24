Dividend Aristocrat Round-Up (Focus On Kimberly-Clark) For 3/16-3/20

Top dividend yields for the week

Helmerich & Payne (HP): 21.58%

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT): 20.65%

Meredith Corp. (MDP): 14.9%

Exxon (XOM): 10.63%

Chevron (CVX)

Bottom dividend yields for the week:

West Pharmaceutical (WST): +49%

Tootsie Roll (TR): 1%

RLI Corp. (RLI): 1.25%

Sherwin-Williams (SHW): 1.30%

Ecolab (ECL): 1.33%

Top-performing aristocrats for the week

California Water Service (CWT): 15.75%

American States Water Company (AWR): 12.04%

Hormel (HRL): +6.42%

Clorox (CLX): 5.74%

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX): 2.38%

Bottom-performing aristocrats for the week

Pentair (PNR): -33.59%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): -32.3%

Genuine Parts Company (GPC): -30.18%

Meredith Corp.: -28.93%

Chevron: -28.81%

There are some underlying trends to the above data:

Water utilities did very well last week. They're a classic safety play during a panic.

Basic goods companies - Clorox and Hormel - also caught a bid. This is due to the run on grocery stores that's occurring.

Realty groups are getting creamed. There's a concept in law called "Force Majeure" which for our purposes translates into, "Act of God." When there's a natural disaster, parties to a contract can argue that the event allows them to not perform their contractual duties. Expect every tenant's lawyer to argue this right now, probably with decent results. As a result, REITs are going to have serious problems.

Oil companies dropped in sympathy with the extreme volatility in oil prices.

Next, here's a table of the stocks I've highlighted over the last few months: I'm taking Tanger and Helmerich & Payne off the list. As of this writing, California, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois have told their residents to shelter in place. Similar moves are more than likely, which will result in a massive drop in retail spending. This is Tanger's bread-and-butter. As I noted above, I'm expecting a massive spike in contract law disputes, which will directly impact Tanger. Helmerich & Payne - despite having good financials - is simply in the wrong industry at the exact wrong time. At minimum, there needs to be a lot more visibility about oil prices to put HP back on the list. The remaining three stocks - Exxon, AT&T (NYSE:T), and Universal Corp. (UVV) - are either large companies with good financials or they fall squarely into the consumer staples category.

Let's take a look at the charts of the remaining companies on the watch list: Universal (Middle) and Exxon (right) XOM are trying to form bottoms. AT&T (left) was trying to, but Friday's sell-off put that in jeopardy.

Let's turn to the spotlight part of the column. As I mentioned last week, I'm building a shopping list of aristocrats for when the markets stabilize. The vast majority of the charts are very ugly, as even this very safe group of companies has been hit in the sell-off.

Today, let's focus on Kimberly-Clark (KMB). According to Finviz.com, the company has three product lines:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional.

At times of extreme panic, people will continue to buy basic goods. In fact, people are hoarding these goods right now, although that won't last for long. Let's dive into its financials, starting with the balance sheet. There is little equity, as assets and liabilities have been nearly evenly balanced for the last five years. The main issue here is the long-term debt situation, which was $6.14 billion in 2015 and which increased to $6.49 billion in 2019. However, assets have fluctuated between $14.5 billion and $15.28 billion over the same time period, so creditors are well protected from an asset perspective. Turning to the income statement, gross income has been remarkably steady since 2015, essentially fluctuating between $18.2 and $18.5 billion. Net income has fluctuated between $1.01 billion and $2.16 billion during the same period, giving the company some fairly tight margins.

Now, let's turn to data on the dividend, which is safe. Let's look at it from three perspectives: Data from Marketwatch.com; author's calculations

The top panel is directly from the cash flow statement, which is always divided into cash from operations, cash spent on investments, and cash from financing. The company - like most other aristocrats - generates enough cash from operations to fund investments. This gives the company plenty of flexibility on its financing. It also means there is plenty of cash left over after making investments.

The second panel shows how free cash flow - net income plus depreciation - relates to dividend payments (remember: net income is the amount of cash after all expenses except dividends have been paid, while depreciation is a non-cash expense, so it can be added back to net income). The only year the company didn't have sufficient free cash flow for its dividend payment was 2015.

The third panel looks at the relationship of EBITDA to dividend payments. Again, the dividend is covered.

Finally, let's look at the chart: There's been a ton of volatility over the last few weeks due to market turmoil.

This is not the time to take a position. But it is the time to put KMB on the watch list.

Have a safe week, all things considered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.