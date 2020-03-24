Midstream Prices Crash: Maybe We Have Seen This Before

Midstream is in a rough spot. With the shale industry under attack from OPEC+ and demand taking a hit from COVID-19, overall energy demand looks rather bleak, particularly in crude oil. Even the quality names in the space have been shellacked, trading at significantly depressed valuations. In order for these numbers to be justifiable, we would need to see a complete upheaval in the still nascent American energy industry.

But have we been here before? From the middle of 2014 to early 2016, the energy industry faced one of the steepest declines in oil prices in modern history, enduring a fall of more than 70% peak to trough. Natural gas, not to be outdone, fell from highs north of $5.50/mmbtu in January 2014 to less than $1.75/mmbtu by early February 2016. Why? As the shale industry forged ahead, lowering its breakevens and becoming a competitive global producer, Saudi Arabia cried foul, leading OPEC to pumping the most oil in over three years - well ahead of its production ceiling - in order to defend market share. Later in the cycle, deteriorating demand also contributed as the global economy grew at a tepid pace, primarily out of China (at the time, the slowest growth reported out of Beijing) but also in Europe and across most of the developed world. Shale companies were "drowning" in tons of debt, and bankruptcies spiked more than 300% in 2015 versus prior years.

History Repeats Itself

Sound familiar to what is going on today? It should. As shown below, the depth of the original collapse early on 2014 essentially mirrored that of the recent fall, with the caveat that the trajectory has headed much lower versus where it leveled off in the past. That is understandable, because the breadth of the supply/demand balance - what amounts to just a fraction of global daily oil demand - is larger today than it was then.

Oil declines of this weight and magnitude are, at least in the grand scheme of things, not altogether uncommon and tend to materialize every five to ten years or so. Most investors have gone through one, if not many, of these commodity blowouts in their time. Like clockwork, this means weak hands get shaken out, ill-prepared companies file for bankruptcy, and smart investors make money on the upswing as prices return to around the marginal barrel breakeven price.

The market tends to acknowledge that the energy business is cyclical when this happens. During 2014-2016, many exploration and production ("E&P") companies traded well above net asset value ("NAV") and at a premium to their historical valuations, a signal that investors foresaw a return to higher prices down the line. The market caps of Exxon Mobil (XOM) fell 30% over this period; Chevron (CVX) a little more than 45%. While those are steep drops, they did not price in the magnitude of difference when it comes to cash flows for these companies between $100.00/barrel and $25.00/barrel crude. That showed a little bit of foresight, but the situation is different today. E&Ps are trading at closer to NAV, with the market assuming a lower for longer scenario despite an oil futures curve that signals a return to the mid $30s per barrel by 2021. That is a fundamentally different reaction, and right or wrong, that difference in treatment will make a difference as to whether E&Ps survive. 2014-2016 saw some tightening by banks on energy lending, no question, but the move in bond markets today is much more severe. Investors have to acknowledge that.

What About Midstream?

The share/unit prices of midstream also proved resilient during 2014-2016, but for arguably stronger reasons. As a whole, the group really saw no change in its earnings power. Pulling data from ten publicly-traded midstreams still trading today, the majority grew their distributable cash flow ("DCF") per share over the 2014-2016 period. The dip in American energy production proved to be short-lived, and E&Ps focused on areas other than shipping transport rates to address costs, either internally (cost cuts, drilling plan improvements) or via pressure on oilfield services providers (contract drillers, proppant, pressure pumping, etc.).

Note: List includes Kinder Morgan (KMI), DCP Midstream (DCP), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Genesis Energy (GEL), Energy Transfer (ET), Plains All American (PAA), Magellan Midstream (MMP), MPLX (MPLX), NuStar Energy (NS), Holly Energy Partners (HEP).

Over the past several weeks, I've spent dozens of hours updating models for roughly four dozen midstream firms I cover to account for 1) the impact of lower pricing on non-fee based businesses and 2) mild production declines (or lower growth expectations) in many basins where capital expenditure budgets have been cut.

As can be seen below, by all accounts, midstream will have held steady over the past several years throughout a very volatile commodity market. While there are some caveats to the below data (some partnerships went through IDR simplifications or other corporate action that impacted DCF growth), even accounting for the recent dip, the average partnership is basically on the same footing as it was in 2016. Unfortunately, for many, recent action has depressed the outlook, examples being Genesis Energy forecasting big declines in its soda ash business it levered up to purchase or DCP Midstream struggling with a model that has always had significant commodity-exposed margins.

What this means is that, just like many sectors, some companies get a pass on performance here and some do not. At least, using these two datapoints in time, the benefits of heavy capital spend and/or cash retention (as midstream partnerships targeted higher coverage) are not all that clear for many publicly-traded firms above, and it is a common critique I hear from institutional investors in this space: "Where are the capital expenditure returns?" This is most present in the small-cap arena, a contributing factor as to why smaller partnerships have significantly underperformed larger ones in recent years. The drivers of that is a great discussion to have for another day.

For now, these are the numbers that investors need to be looking at. The sell-off in midstream energy has been aggressive, with many of these firms now throwing off substantial cash flow, given the current 2020 outlook. The market rarely, if ever, hands over the opportunity to buy firms with double-digit free cash flow yields of this size. With the right capital allocation policy, investors can see their entire investment returned to them inside of five years - before "peak oil" demand is ever seen globally.

Takeaways

That does not mean every single one gets a buy rating. Customer quality, balance sheet health, and the impact of changing shale economics can mean that some of these partnerships that are throwing off great cash flow now might see significant declines, likely starting in 2021 as hedge books evaporate and producers have to start swimming without a life vest.

Contract renegotiations, unlike from 2014 to 2016, are going to be a thing. We have already seen them occur within captive partnerships (EQM Midstream (EQM) and EQT Corporation (EQT), Antero Resources (AR) and Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)), and we have seen them start to occur among independents as well (Energy Transfer (ET) announcing a multi-basin strategic agreement with Chevron (CVX) that lowered rates in exchange for longer contracts). The proverbial cherry on top is COVID-19, and whether it has any lasting implications, particularly if this drags out into an election year. An under-duress energy industry is a great excuse for Democrats to take it out back and put it out of its misery rather than extending lifelines in what looks to be a very rough year for shale, assuming no change in Russian/Saudi policy.

In my view, there is a lot of money to be made in this space. Valuation multiples have come down significantly, and while I was not jumping up and down callling midstream firms a buy in 2016, I am here in several cases. Investors, even those that have shunned this area of the market in the past, ought to take a long, hard look at their potential.

