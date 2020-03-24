Intel: Good Chance For A Big Rebound

Introduction

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have lost a lot of value in the course of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. But there are some signs that Intel is still surrounded by an extremely strong and bullish sentiment. News from the operating business and the development in China could ensure that Intel will have a strong rebound and could outperform the market on a sustained basis. Overall, I see good chances for such a scenario. Nevertheless, investors should keep a few things in mind.

Performance is relatively but not significantly defensive

We are in a global stock market downturn, and since last week, we have ended the past bull market. For the first time in about 11 years, investors will have the opportunity to examine their portfolio to see how it performs in such phases. In particular, it is possible to identify in such phases which companies or which economic sectors are more defensive and which ones are even more downbeat than the market. If we take the first snapshot for Intel, a positive picture emerges. Since the market-wide crash last February, Intel has lost slightly less value (-22.66 percent) than the Dow Jones (DJI) (-37.23 percent) or the S&P 500 (SPY) (33.75 percent).

However, the performance is relatively close together, and the time window is still relatively small to assess whether Intel could be seen as a defensive investment in this crisis. Intel also (just as slightly) underperformed the broad market until the second week of March. Therefore, investors should not interpret too much into this yet. However, if one looks further into the tech area, it becomes clear that Intel has shown relative strength compared to many other companies. Only AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has lost less value in the time of the SARS-CoV-2 crisis than Intel. Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF) (OTCQX:IFNNY), for example, even lost twice as much value (which had other reasons as well).

Intel has slightly outperformed the wider market, but not significantly. Although this could be interpreted to mean that market participants see Intel as a defensive investment or that Intel is possibly oversold, the time window is very small so far, and the performance gap too small to be able to make a final assessment on this issue. However, the relative strength compared to the broader tech sector is more striking.

Fundamental valuation

Although the relative strength is not entirely indicative of bullish sentiment, I believe that Intel is fundamentally valued in such a way that investors can hope for a strong rebound. First of all, of course, Intel has a relatively low P/E ratio compared to its peers. The same applies to the forward P/E ratio.

And at a micro level, Intel has not left its growth path in the past. EBIT, EBITDA, cash flow, and revenue have risen steadily over the years.

Also, other parameters in comparison to AMD indicate that Intel is relatively favorably valued. Especially when you look at the Price to FCF ratio, AMD seems to be overvalued to a high extend. While the difference is not that big concerning Price to Book Value, Intel seems to be much cheaper than AMD as well.

Future is not only about PC-market and CPUs

Looking further into the future, Intel is also extremely successful in extremely promising markets. Of course, Intel is struggling with AMD in the CPU market and seems to be losing ground at the moment. But Intel investors can find extreme value elsewhere. One aspect is the Mobileye division of Intel that offers a broad portfolio for autonomous driving. Intel now has market shares of 70 percent in this market and can, therefore, be considered the market leader. If Mobileye can develop its full-service approach here and keep its market share stable, this business can become extremely important for Intel. Intel expects the value of the automotive driving-related market to be around USD 10 billion by 2023. Up to date, Intel has shipped 54 million EyeQ chips. CAGR was 46 percent since 2014.

(Source: Intel roadshow/graph by author)

Another noteworthy division is Intel's small but promising Agilex FPGA portfolio. I described the value of this division in more detail in an older analysis:

Processing data at this level requires functionality to achieve the optimal power and performance. Besides that, this requires also deterministic behavior in real time. FPGAs have increasingly replaced high-end CPUs and Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). It is therefore not surprising that the market for FPGAs will grow extremely in the future. The market size was valued at USD 5 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2017 to 2027.

The Agilex FPGA portfolio resulted from Intel's acquisition of Altera in 2015. This acquisition was expensive, but Intel's strong partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) indicates that Intel has created a product family that seems to meet the requirements for data processing. Doug Burger who is a researcher in computer architecture and technical fellow and works for Azure Hardware Systems at Microsoft said the following about Intel's market position:

Microsoft has been working closely with Intel on the development of their Intel Agilex FPGAs and we are planning to use them in a number of upcoming projects. Intel FPGAs have provided tremendous value for us for accelerating real-time AI, networking and other applications/infrastructure across Azure Cloud Services, Bing and other data center services. We look forward to continued collaboration with Intel to deliver high-quality cloud services, big data analytics and ultra-intelligent web search results for our customers."

Things to consider concerning future impacts of the SARS-CoV-2 crisis

Of course, there are still uncertainties in the wake of the SARS-CoV-2 crisis, which investors need to be aware of. As a European, I have seen how the virus has been consistently underestimated. At this very moment, the virus is rolling over Europe and will also hit America hard. Europe is on the verge of standing more or less still for several weeks, if not two months. The same could also affect America. Investors have to take this scenario into account. This would, of course, have extreme consequences for Intel if two-thirds of a quarter business collapses to a large extent, people and companies no longer buy the products or otherwise no longer place orders. At present, it is not possible to quantify the exact effects. Here, investors must note that Intel's debt is relatively high compared to AMD (AMD is now basically cash-flow positive). To that extent, however, the loss of cash flow would hurt both Intel and AMD. Conversely, Intel can still cope relatively well with losses in cash flow. Current liabilities are also relatively low compared to total assets.

There is also good news from Asia, where the SARS-CoV-2 crisis began. The economy there has gradually recovered and is again running in a range between 75 and 90 percent. Furthermore, Intel already announced that it is maintaining over 90 percent on-time deliveries from its factories around the world. This was confirmed by Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Qualcomm said that demand from China has almost returned to normal.

That said, this week, Micron (NASDAQ:MU) will publish its results for the last quarter. Then, we will see how much the industry suffers under the SARS-CoV-2 crisis. Of course, there could be a nasty surprise here, in case Micron gives extremely negative insights into the business and also provides bad news for its forecast. The publication of the figures is on 26 March and could be groundbreaking.

Conclusion

I see a good risk/benefit ratio for Intel to reach its recent highs again. This would result in a concrete upside potential of 33 percent for Intel investors. Concerning the SARS-CoV-2 crisis, which is just beginning in America, there is an extremely strong negative catalyst. I see the risk here that many investors are still greatly underestimating the effects of the virus and the associated shutdown in the global economy. Accordingly, the stock markets may lose another double-digit percentage loss in value.

Conversely, investors get the opportunity to get Intel at the same price range as at the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018.

Facing these uncertainties, investors have two concrete options. For example, they can invest in tranches or increase their existing positions. For risk-averse investors, however, it could also be worth waiting for the Micron quarterly results. These could provide an initial outlook on the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 crisis.

