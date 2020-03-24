Dislocation In Pricing Of REIT Preferreds

We look at a group of preferreds that look particularly interesting at the moment.

In the long run, stocks gravitate toward fundamental value. In the short term, however, other forces can have a greater influence on price. In rapid market crashes such as the coronavirus related crash that just happened (or is still happening), liquidity tends to be a major determinant of how a stock moves. Illiquid stocks will tend to fall further as there are fewer bids to match the sell orders. When someone places a large sell order it can just fall through the floor.

We believe this sort of trading action has caused a sizable dislocation in REIT preferreds. Preferreds generally have small market caps and very low trading volume which can cause prices to fluctuate wildly in times like this. Further, we believe that the sizable discounts represent opportunity in cases where the drop was unrelated to fundamentals.

Fundamental value change versus price change

Preferreds are mechanistically safer than their common counterparts due to being higher in the capital stack and getting a priority dividend. Yet due to their relative illiquidity, many preferreds have fallen more than the common stocks of the same companies. Below are 5 preferreds that look opportunistic at current pricing.

AFINP

GNL-A

GNL-B

FPI-B

UMH-C

American Finance Trust (AFIN) is a triple-net REIT with long lease terms and all of its top 10 tenants are implied investment grade. Given the economic damage from the response to the epidemic, there will likely be some difficulty for tenants as is going to be the case for the majority of companies. We feel that AFIN is moderately more resilient because the tenants will still be contractually obligated to pay rent even if revenues are weakened. As AFIN has a long weighted average lease term, the portion of leases that get re-signed during this recession should be relatively less.

They are far from immune, but I don’t think the damage will be enough to impact the preferred fundamentally. My base case is that the preferred eventually returns to its par value of $25 per share. This makes the current $15.33 quite attractive.

Source: SA

Note how quickly it got here. The preferred formerly traded at a slight premium to par as would be typical of the preferred of a relatively stable company.

Similar reasoning applies to Global Net Lease (GNL) as it is also a triple-net REIT with long lease terms and high quality tenants. Critics of GNL say the payout ratio is too high and that the dividend will be cut. They are right that the payout ratio is high, but I don’t see a cut as a bad thing. If, for example, GNL cuts the dividend to 70% of where it is now, the yield is still double-digit and it would be well-covered.

Further, a dividend cut is a good thing for the preferreds. More retained capital puts more equity underneath the preferreds. GNL-A and GNL-B have fallen to $17.57 and $16.65, respectively.

Source: SA

Note how each has a similar price pattern to the AFIN preferred. These preferreds traded at slight premiums to par until very recently where the low liquidity caused prices to fall through the floor.

The economic damage of COVID-19 will touch nearly every company, but unless it lasts for many years, I see it as unlikely to damage triple-net REITs enough to impact the fundamental value of the preferreds. Outside of triple-net preferreds, we see a couple opportunities as well.

Farmland Partners (FPI) common stock has held up quite well in the crash. We think the market was correct to spare the stock because even when people are cooped up in their homes they still have to eat. Farmland values, as measured by the USDA, remain strong, so it makes sense that a REIT with nearly 100% of its assets being farmland would maintain its value. While I like FPI common stock, I believe the preferred offers a more compelling value proposition at the moment.

Source: SA

Unlike the other preferreds, FPI-B’s liquidation preference is not a fixed $25 and its coupon is not fixed at 6%. Instead, the liquidation preference accrues value as a pre-specified basket of Farmland appreciates. Presently, the liquidation value is just north of $26 and we anticipate it rising approximately $0.25 a year. This creates a hidden extra return that is not visible in just looking at the dividend yield. In 2024, FPI-B’s coupon jumps up to 10% if it has not been redeemed. Thus, we see it as likely that FPI will redeem the preferred around that time. Given current pricing, FPI-B represents a nice yield to redemption over a roughly 4-year hold.

In a recent article we discussed taking advantage of different layers of the capital stack. UMH Properties (UMH) Preferred C (UMH-C) now represents a great example of how different corporate actions impact different layers of the capital stack in divergent ways.

While UMH’s property-level performance has been exceptionally good, the NOI gains have not shown up in FFO/share as the company has issued an extensive amount of common stock. This issuance may be fine in the long run, but it has been dilutive to common shares in the short and medium term. However, it is a clear positive for the preferred as it puts a broader equity base underneath it which makes the preferred safer. Through this issuance, UMH has become a low leverage REIT. I firmly believe its preferred should not be trading at just over half of par.

Source: SA

UMH is somewhat cyclical as its primary customer is blue-collar workers, so it will be sensitive to the economic impact of COVID-19.

The Bottom Line

We believe much of the moves in these preferreds were related to liquidity rather than fundamentals. The stock prices have become dislocated with intrinsic value and could be opportunistic. We have no idea what is going to happen with prices or the economy in the next 6 months; these are merely ideas as to what could rebound nicely when the recovery eventually happens.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH, AFIN, AFINP, GNL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer