HubSpot Will Have A Challenging Year

In the short term, revenue growth will be hampered by the pandemic and possible recession.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been absolutely hammered since the Covid-19 outbreak. The company's stock has plummeted from a high of ~$200 down to a recent price of $108, a drop of almost 50% in little more than a month.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

In my last article on HubSpot, I gave the company a very bullish rating. But that was before the pandemic. I believe that HubSpot's stock price is suffering for two reasons. The first is the company's target market, which is small and medium-sized businesses that may be hardest hit by mass shutdowns and imminent recession. The second reason is that HubSpot's biggest growth engine is international markets.

(Source: HubSpot)

International revenue has grown by 59% CAGR over the last five years and now accounts for 41% of total revenue. It goes without saying that Covid-19 has shut down most of Europe and parts of Asia. It is likely that growth will be very subdued for the next quarter or two.

Despite the short-term headwinds, HubSpot is a strong company, and I believe the depressed stock price presents a good opportunity for a long-term investment. For this reason, I am giving HubSpot a bullish rating.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

In HubSpot's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 32% + 12% = 46%

HubSpot scores above the 40% needed to fulfill the Rule of 40. Exceeding the Rule of 40 signifies that HubSpot has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates HubSpot's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, HubSpot is situated well below the best-fit line, implying that the company is quite undervalued based on forward sales multiple.

Investment Risks

As mentioned earlier, international markets represent more than 40% of revenue and are growing much faster than the domestic market. A prolonged shutdown of these markets or prolonged global recession could result in little or no growth for 2020. This would likely have a further impact on the stock price.

HubSpot targets small and mid-sized businesses that tend to have a much higher churn rate than enterprises, and this will be exacerbated by a prolonged recession.

Summary and Conclusions

HubSpot is a CRM-based multi-hub platform that is growing revenue at a rate of more than 31% annually. The company has made major improvements to the platform with its biggest product expansion in the company's history. I expect that the product improvements will keep the growth story alive for several more years.

That being said, HubSpot's stock has been beaten down over the last several weeks, trading at just over 50% of its recent peak. This is due to the pandemic that will likely affect the company's performance short term.

I believe that the stock price is now very undervalued, and this presents an opportunity to acquire shares in this high-growth story at a very reasonable. price. This will be a rough investment in the short term, but a great long-term holding. For this reason, I am giving HubSpot a bullish rating.

