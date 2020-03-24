ConocoPhillips: Strong Position, Not So Strong Actions

I don't find the strategy compelling, as capital spending and dividends should really be earmarked to share repurchases if management believes shares are cheap.

This looks compelling amidst low expectations, yet ConocoPhillips is not really resorting to dramatic actions just yet in terms of capital spending, share repurchases and dividends.

Unlike many peers, the company has relatively modest net debt position and better unit economics after it has been shedding assets with higher breakeven costs.

Like the rest of the energy sector, ConocoPhillips (COP) is facing the impact of the dramatic price decline in oil and energy prices, causing real hardship for the shares and capital allocation plans.

As recently as the start of February, the company reported its 2019 results, and while the operating conditions were not rosy, investors and management could only wish current times resembled the same world as we saw about a month ago. The outlook has changed completely in recent weeks, and while ConocoPhillips is well-positioned to ride out this storm, investors have few developments to look forward to.

The 2019 Numbers

To see where ConocoPhillips is standing today, it is crucial to look at the 2019 results. The company produced 1.3 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day last year, yet in dire times it is not absolute production or production growth which is important, but more so the cost levels of this production and the capital spending plans.

So, let's first look at the financial position of the firm. ConocoPhillips ended 2019 with sound liquidity; in fact, it held about $8.1 billion in cash, equivalents and investments. The $14.9 billion debt load (most long term) looks relatively reasonable, as it translates into a net debt load just shy of $7 billion, although that number excludes many billions in asset retirement and environment liabilities as well.

For 2019, the company reported net earnings of more than $7 billion, yet that picture is misleading, as it included some mark-to-market gains on equity investments and gains reported on asset sales. Adjusting for many items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted net earnings of $4.0 billion. Adding back about half a billion in net interest expenses as well as $6 billion in depreciation, EBITDA comes in at around $12 billion, actually resulting in modest leverage ratios.

Note that the mark-to-market gains reported in 2019 mostly related to the investment in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), acquired when the company sold its oil sands assets. These gains will revert and turn into steep losses due to the horrific share price developments of this company as well in recent weeks.

With EBIT of around $4.5 billion and production approaching half a billion barrels a year in 2019, the company was making about $9 per barrel of oil-equivalents in operating earnings. This came at a time when oil prices (depending on which benchmark you look at) hovered in the high fifties and low sixties. Those levels are just an illusion in today’s world.

The Changes

In February, the world looked a lot friendlier to ConocoPhillips, as the company guided for 2020 capital spending of $6.6 billion, plus or minus a hundred million, with production seen around 1.25 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day, while depreciation expenses are again seen around $6 billion. ConocoPhillips furthermore hiked the quarterly dividend by about 10% to $0.42 per share, as these payments run at $2 billion a year, while the company earmarked funds for share repurchases as well.

Like many of its peers, the company came with some changes as well halfway into March. Recognizing the severity of both the demand and supply shock in the oil market, ConocoPhillips has resorted to taking measures, although far less drastic as reported by some peers.

The company will cut the midpoint of the capital spending budget by $700 million to $5.3 billion. This has an anticipated impact of 20,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day on production. This cut in spending should provide about $700 million in net cash flows from net divestments to the business.

What is worrisome is that the company is not suspending share buybacks, but instead, cutting the rate by two-thirds to $250 million a quarter. This means that buybacks and dividends run at roughly $3 billion a year.

While ConocoPhillips reported EBIT of $4.5 billion last year, or about $9 per barrel, one should not expect this achievement to be replicated in 2020. With oil averaging in the high $50s/lower $60s last year, prices have essentially been cut in half. This makes it pretty much certain that the company will report losses in the coming year, and hence, paying about three billion to investors does not sound prudent, even if the balance sheet is relatively strong.

After all, the money might have been better spent on acquiring troubled peers, or perhaps by suspending dividends and resorting to share repurchases if these are more accretive to the valuation and long-term value creation.

Thoughts Going Further

The last time I looked at ConocoPhillips was April of last year as the company sold its UK E&P assets in the North Sea. Shares were still trading at $67 as I praised the divestments of lower-yielding assets and the resilience of the balance sheet, as the company has been pursuing a "shrink-to-grow" strategy for years now.

Despite non-demanding multiples at 12-13 times, I noted that continued pressure on production, still some debt being apparent on the balance sheet and the lack of economics in the oil industry, not to mention the true long-term headwinds from an environmental point of view, made me cautious.

Fast forwarding in time, shares traded at a similar $65 valuation in January before the recent turmoil unfolded and shares even hit a low of $20 last week, during the absolute depth of turmoil, before rebounding to $25. The good news is that this is one of the stronger players out there and arguably trades at non-demanding multiples if 2019 earnings could be replicated in 2021, yet that applies for the entire sector, as I am not impressed with the aggressiveness of the recent measures in response to the price action of crude.

If management really believes the stock is cheap, it should not have continued to following automatic buyback programs, and in fact, it should cut capital spending further now and even the dividend to buy back shares hand over fist, which are down two-thirds over the past year. The fact that management is not doing this is very informative and shows that the current business mantra remains one of steady automatic movements and thus decision-making, as such times require decisive action.

The company's size, unit economics and resilient balanced sheet mean that investors will probably survive this downturn as well. At the same time, extraordinary times and extraordinary good decision-making allows for great value creating opportunities, as the actions taken by management do not indicate that this is really taking place at ConocoPhillips at this point in time, with much of the decision making apparently being done on auto-pilot and being everything but counter-cyclical.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.