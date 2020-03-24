Genfit: Near-Term Upside Of 650% As Read-Out Of The Year Approaches

Introduction

It is remarkable how few articles have been published about Genfit (GNFT) lately on Seeking Alpha. The last articles dated from June and August last year. This is quite remarkable since the company is nearing its make-or-break moment and indicates that investors’ confidence is at a low point. Before the end of Q2 the company will have released topline interim phase III results on its lead product (Elafibranor) in its lead indication (NASH). If proven effective, this milestone suffices to get FDA and EMA approval through an accelerated approval process. Less remarkable is that Genfit’s price collapsed to the lowest stock price in years. Unless you lived at another planet you are aware of the global sell-off in stocks triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. During this massive sell-off, investors have indiscriminately unloaded shares of riskful companies. Sadly, early stage biotech is in the first row of a list of risky assets that need to be disposed of at any cost. Additionally, latest news flows surrounding the company did not boost confidence in any way. There were several delays in Genfit’s crucial readout and also disappointing results from a competitor molecule with a similar mode of action. This resulted in a YTD performance of nearly -40%. But there is light at the end of the tunnel. This roller-coaster can turn around fast if Genfit’s crucial NASH trial is a success. Below the surface the low share price is fuelling the ultimate catalyst; a big pharma acquisition. There are good reasons to believe the big sharks will soon fight for this little fish. The goal of this article is to list and analyse the likely big pharma suspects potentially interested in such a take-over.

Genfit’s Elafibranor

Genfit is trying to bring its lead product, Elafibranor, to market in several indications including NASH (Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis). NASH is a very common disease and will soon become the biggest cause for liver transplantation before hepatitis C. In a very early stage of the disease, fat is being built up in the liver and the liver swells up (ballooning). When the liver gets too fatty the body starts attacking the liver leading to liver inflammation. This mechanism of inflammation leads to liver damage and scarring. The first phase of liver scarring is called fibrosis in which liver tissue slowly starts to unravel. When the disease progresses further advanced liver scarring will progressively result in liver dysfunction, called cirrhosis and ultimately liver failure. Consequently, patients with liver failure die unless they have a liver transplant. Elafibranor is a small molecule that falls under the category of PPAR agonists. What makes this molecule so interesting is that it has multiple metabolic methods of action and is targeting both the underlying disease (liver fatting, glucose homeostatis and liver inflammation) and the consequences (liver dysfunction, risk on cardiovascular diseases and fibrosis) at the same time. Additionally, the molecule differentiates itself by its excellent safety profile (more than 3000 years of patient exposure). In its class, a clean safety sheet is quite exceptional. There is a long list of PPAR agonist candidates being buried over safety concerns, especially PPAR molecules that hold γ-activity. Elafibranor solely holds α- and δ-activity and absence of γ-activity might explain its excellent safety profile. The combination of safety and stopping the underlying disease mechanism makes this an ideal candidate for a backbone treatment. Patients with advanced liver damage (fibrosis F≥2) will combine a backbone treatment with other medicines that reverse liver fibrosis or cirrhosis. Not unimportantly, Genfit has IP-protection until 2035 (another 15 years).

NASH market

What makes the NASH market so attractive is its size. Studies are estimating that 3-12% of the US population has NASH, indicating that 10-40 M. Americans suffer from the disease. Furthermore, the percentage of prevalence is expected to increase due to an expected increase in obesity. The prevalence in the rest of the world is lower and is estimated between 1-6%. There is a huge spread in estimates of the total market size. Most bearish estimates indicate a market of $7Bn by 2030. Most bullish estimates indicate a market size of $35 Bn by 2030. Like always, the truth will be somewhere in the middle and many studies predict a market size of around $20 Bn. in 2030. More information on the market size and market fragmentation of NASH can be found in this well-written SA article.

There are several justified reasons why there is so much uncertainty around the market size. Like any drug market, there is the uncertainty of what products will eventually make it to the market and around their clinical profile in terms of efficiency and safety. Ultimately, clinical results will drive drug pricing. Secondly, finding patients will not be easy. NASH is mostly asymptomatic until in advanced levels of fibrosis. Therefore, NASH is stamped as a silent killer with many parallels to the diabetes market. Consequently, there is a lot of uncertainty around how many patients will ultimately be treated.

Equally remarkable as the market size is the fact that there is still no approved medicine on the market to date. Several first wave candidates have failed in phase II and III. Most advanced drug is Intercept’s (ICPT) Ocaliva. It reported mixed top-line phase III results in 2019. The trial met its primary end point for improvement in fibrosis (the consequences) but failed to hit its second primary endpoint for NASH resolution (the underlying disease mechanism). Additionally, Ocaliva had side-effects such as itching (pruritus), causing nearly 10% of test subjects to stop treatment in its phase III clinical trial and bad cholesterol amongst others. A lot of physicians put question marks on the potential success of Ocaliva arguing that the large discomfort of itching might outweigh the benefits of a largely asymptomatic disease for a patient. In conclusion, NASH is one of the last untapped and largest multiblock buster markets. Genfit’s Elafibranor could become the first drug to be approved for NASH resolution. We recommend you to read through these two presentations (1, 2) by Peter Traber on the competitive clinical landscape in NASH.

Diagnosing NASH

More problematic is that performing a liver biopsy is the golden standard to diagnose NASH to this date. This method implies forcing a needle into the liver in order to obtain a tissue sample. Unfortunately, liver biopsy is expensive, invasive (not without risk) and painful. And even if we would decide this method is worthwhile there are simply not enough certified physicians to perform all biopsies. So to unlock potential in NASH, the industry has to find an alternative diagnostic method. This means they need to develop a non-invasive test that can tell how advanced (fat level, degree of fibrosis, degree of inflammation) is the disease in patients. Genfit takes a leading role here. It developed a non-invasive test called NIS4 based on a combination of 4 biomarkers. This test is able to identify advanced patients (NAS ≥4 or F2) with a low false positive rate. It will file for regulatory approval for the diagnostic in 2020. Likely big pharma will first focus their efforts on patients with advanced levels of liver fibrosis, high risk subpopulations like type II diabetic patients, patients with metabolic diseases or hypertension patients until there is a more disease awareness and scalability of the diagnostics (see also Genfit’s corporate presentation).

Readout of the year

No matter the outcome of Genfit’s phase III trial (named RESOLVE-IT), it will be one of the most bespoken biopharma events of the year considering the stakes. If Elafibranor fails to meet its primary endpoint for NASH resolution (an endpoint recognized by FDA an EMA), it will not be just another NASH failure. Some analysts are sceptic towards Genfit’s decision to push Elafibranor into phase III after it previously failed its phase II Golden trial. Indeed, Elafibranor failed to meet its primary end point in that study. Some argue that Genfit should have started a confirmatory phase II trial first instead of a larger more expensive phase III trial. And if Elafibranor fails again in phase III, Genfit just wasted a massive amount of money. Certainly, it is a gamble yet maybe one worthwhile. If the clinical trial hits its primary endpoint, Genfit will shave off at least 3 years in clinical development. Elafibranor will also be the first molecule on the market for NASH resolution (the underlying disease mechanism). One of the secondary endpoints of the trial is improvement in fibrosis (the consequence of the disease). This endpoint is also recognized by the FDA and EMA. Therefore, Elafibranor also has a shot of being second-to-market as an anti-fibrotic drug.

Phase II Golden 505 trial

The company’s management assigns the trial’s failure on several factors that were inherent with the trial's design. On the other hand, it confidently states the data looks promising and the drug works when looking beyond the trial’s design. So what is causing the apparent failure? Genfit tried to win time on patient recruitment by applying a less stringent entry criterion on NAS score (NAS ≥3). NAS score is a widely accepted composite score representing disease activity by measuring steatosis, lobular inflammation and ballooning. Most NASH trials have enrolled patients with a high disease activity (NAS ≥4) because the effects of a working drug tends to be larger in sicker patients. Genfit selected patients with mild disease activity amongst sicker patients in order to speed up recruitment. Those patients were the main cause of the trial's failure. When accounting for all patients enrolled in the study' Elafibranor did not show improvement versus placebo. However, in a post-hoc analysis there was a statistically significant effect in patients with a higher disease activity (NAS ≥4). Genfit rationalized this subgroup referencing to other NASH trials with stricter enrolment criteria. With that the company’s management also silently confessed a bad trial design. Another explanation for enrolling patients with a NAS score of 3 is that Elafibranor was originally thought to be more effective. The drug also showed a statistically significant effect improvement in all patients versus the placebo arm by changing the definition of NASH-resolution. The company’s management argues that the new definition is more relevant because it is aligned with the latest FDA guidelines (which changed during the course of its phase II trial).

A hardcore statistician will point out that you can always find an angle to look at your datasheet allowing you to see what you hope to see. In order to cope with biases, one must use good statistical practices. This means defining a protocol upfront that describes everything from the data collection plan including enrolment criteria, number of patients in each arm, procedures for performed tests by the physician, to the analysis plan of the collected data. In this strict sense, Golden trial was indeed a failure. However, this data is not Elafibranor’s final exam for regulatory approval.

Phase III Resolve-It trial

The real question is how predictive is the phase II data of the Golden trial for the phase III Resolve-It results. My conviction is that the data from the post-hoc subgroup analysis is a good predictor for the nearing phase III readout; both protocol changes have a credible rationale and justify results. In Resolve-It the new operational definition for NASH resolution (in accordance to the new FDA guideline) was implemented in the protocol. This definition is more stringent towards claiming NASH resolution and increases the resolution of the measurement (decreasing the placebo effect*). Most importantly more stringent enrolment criteria (NAS ≥ 4) are implemented to avoid what happened in the Golden study. More insights on the phase II data can be found in this SA article. There is also a possibility that phase III results will outperform results obtained for Golden’s subgroup post-hoc analysis with the new definition for NASH resolution. The duration of the treatment in the phase III study is 72 weeks versus 52 weeks in the Golden study. With a longer treatment duration, the effect of an effective drug potentially increases resulting in a larger difference versus the placebo arm. The number of patients in Resolve-It increased to 2000 (versus 270 in Golden). However, the interim readout will be based on the first ~1000 patients. Statistical power increases with sample sizes resulting in lower p-values yet does not change average improvement. A negative point is the increase in the amount of clinics for treatment from 56 in 9 different countries (Resolve-It) to 317 in 26 countries (Golden). This implies that the average number of patients per clinic decreased from 5 to 3. The number of clinics could contribute to the study variation, yet was necessary in order to cope with the higher number of patients and competing trials. As a comparison, Intercept used 347 clinics to recruit 2500 patients in its phase III Regenerate trial for Ocaliva in NASH. Another unknown is the increasing number of countries and the effect of population heterogeneity on the study variation.

Elafibranor, a strategic asset

It should be clear that Elafibranor is not just another NASH drug. It has a decent shot at being the first approved drug for NASH resolution. Elafibranor’s clean safety sheet makes it the ideal molecule to further build a franchise by developing combo drugs. And opposed to Intercept’s Ocaliva (an FXR receptor) there are very little other clinically advanced drugs in this molecule class (PPAR agonists) due to safety concerns. To my knowledge, there are just four PPAR in clinical development for NASH. The clinical development of one of the four (Seladelpar) was recently halted over safety issues. The other two molecules - Inventiva's Lanifibranor (IVEVF) and Intercept's Bezafibrate - are pan-PPAR’s meaning they have both α, δ and γ-activity while Elafibranor only has α/δ-activity. All three molecules seem equally promising or even more promising than Genfit’s lead. Inventiva refers to impressive results in a small study with pioglitazone, a PPAR-γ agonist, in its company presentation. In the near future, Inventiva will report out phase IIb results of Lanifibranor (expected H1 2020). This will allow a comparison and provide more insights on the contribution of PPAR γ-activity. Both class competitors are at least 2 years behind Elafibranor, yet Inventiva is clearly pushing hard to catch up on Genfit. For bezafibrate (marketed for hyperlipidemia) timelines are less clear. Intercept’s interest in bezafibrate extends beyond improving NASH. Bezafibrate has favourable effects on pruritus and LDL-cholesterol levels. Therefore, it is a perfect match with Ocaliva to enhance both efficacy and safety versus Ocaliva’s monotherapy. Note that Elafibranor also shows preliminary favourable effects on pruritus. Yet not all FXR agonists need to be combined with a PPAR agonist to counter pruritus. Pruritus in FXR agonists is potentially linked with off-target activity of GPBAR1-activation. Non bile acid FXRs (such as Novartis’ tropifexor) do not have this side effect though.

But Genfit is more than just Elafibranor. It holds the key to the door for the entire industry. Breaking the golden standard of liver biopsy for diagnosing NASH and marketing a validated in-vitro diagnostic is crucial for the success of all NASH treatments. Genfit potentially is the first company to do so (submission for approval expected in 2020). NASH IVD market is estimated to be worth around $2 Bn. or 10% of the total NASH market (20 M. patients x $100 per test). If Genfit’s IVD test becomes the new industry standard it can capture $500 M. in sales. The company is, however, not interested in selling diagnostic tests and therefore partnered up with LabCorp (LH) to market NIS4. Financial terms have not been disclosed but Genfit might receive an estimated 10-15% of sales as milestone payments. This could bring in an additional $50–75 M. in yearly milestones after some years. This will certainly add to Genfit’s image as an industry leader. It is also a valuable sales argument that will help a salesforce in getting a foot through the door of gastroenterologists. And there is more. Genfit is also starting up a phase III study of Elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a life threatening rare liver disease with a highly unmet medical need. Phase II results in PBC were promising and showed much greater effectiveness (~ double) than Intercept’s marketed Ocaliva. The market size of PBC is expected to grow from $562 M. in 2017 to $8.6 Bn. in 2026. Again you also need to consider the cross-sales advantages in PBC/NASH contributing to the validity of Elafibranor and the success in NASH.

What Genfit is really worth

Recently, Genfit’s stock price has hit a multiyear low of just under $10, equivalent to a market cap of $385 M. The company has a small net cash position of €140 M. (~$154 M.) and has plenty of cash (€~300 M. or ~$330 M.) to survive the current financial storm. Elafibranor has the potential as a monotherapy to reach peak sales of $1 Bn. in 2030. Of course no-one really knows what peak sales to expect considering the huge uncertainty and dynamics in the NASH market. Peak sales estimates are ranging from $600 M. to $4 Bn. and are presumably based on a similar effectiveness in the Golden study. My personal view is that $1 Bn. in peak sales seems fairly conservative considering the market size, the large amount of clinical failures so far, the lag of competition, the attractive safety profile and being first-to-market as a backbone treatment for NASH.

This number is quite conservative because it vastly underestimates Genfit’s ability to build a franchise. Genfit currently has its own FXR agonist, ACC inhibitor and GLP-1 agonist under preclinical development. These molecular pathways are big pharma’s most extensively investigated targets under clinical development (read below). If a big pharma company succeeds in validating one of those targets, Genfit can also benefit in term. If it plays its cards right it can stay ahead of the competition by progressing a combo of Elafibranor and its own similar molecule. Interestingly, Genfit also has a repurposed anti-fibrotic molecule in pipeline, named nitazoxanide (NTZ). NTZ is a marketed broad anti-parasitic and anti-viral drug with only minor notable side effects and an unknown mechanism of action in NASH. Genfit is launching a phase II trial to investigate NTZ as an anti-fibrotic monotherapy and also plans to investigate a combination of NTZ and Elafibranor as a backbone treatment for NASH. Notably, a large chunk of the NASH market consists of the NASH fibrosis market. The company states that preclinical data of NTZ looks promising. As a conclusion, Genfit has plenty of weapons to stay a frontrunner in the NASH race and to maximize returns on Elafibranor.

Acquisition multiples for biopharma companies usually range between 2-3 times expected peak sales (corrected with the probability of success). This implies a fair take-over price of $2-3 Bn. However, the strategic value of Elafibranor for being first-to-market as a backbone treatment, the potential for combo’s with big pharma’s in-house molecules, the first IVD test under development, the unique potential of NTZ, the potential of Elafibranor in PBC and the net cash position of $150 M. justifies a price card of $4 Bn. This is the equivalent of a share price of $103 per share. At current share price of $13.8, this would imply an upward potential of 650%. Interestingly, before the Covid pandemic, Intercept as a standalone company was worth around $3 Bn. trading at a historical share price of $90 and is now worth around $50 per share corresponding to $1.9 Bn. So in case Elafibranor proves successful in hitting its primary endpoint, we can at least expect similar valuations for both companies. Especially when you keep in mind Elafibranor holds more potential than Ocaliva. When flipping the numbers you could state that the market is currently estimating the probability of success for Elafibranor at a depressing 13.5% or less.

Fuel for an acquisition

Genfit is considered a one-trick-pony on Elafibranor and is therefore suitable for a bolt-on acquisition by big pharma. Additionally, Genfit still holds all licenses for Elafibranor (except for greater-China) keeping the door wide open for a potential suitor. Another argument towards an offer is the low market cap as seen today. A low market valuation will catalyse a big pharma offer because it allows for dazzling premiums on current share price. This will put the current management under pressure to sell their company (or partner up as a counter move). A bidding war might start with one opportunistic offer and a refusal by Genfit’s BOD ending with a knock-out offer from another pharma giant. You might wonder why no one has approached Genfit so far? Afterall, why wait if you could swipe the company off the market today for a lot less. The answer is simple. No CEO or CFO will risk its position and career over an acquisition that could be worth zero in a short time span. In such a scenario, most investors would question management’s ability to spot quality assets rather than biopharma’s binary nature. Therefore, my expectation is that there will be activity after Elafibranor is derisked by top-line interim data on effectiveness. Now the question remains which pharma companies are potential suitors for Genfit?

Gilead

Gilead (GILD) is one of the frontrunners in NASH and has already splashed quite some cash in this disease area. The company acquired Nimbus Therapeutics in 2016 in a deal worth $1.2 Bn of which $400 M. upfront and $800 M. in milestones. With this deal it acquired a handful of preclinical programs and more importantly Fircosostat, a phase II ACC inhibitor. Its most advanced molecule, however, was selonsertib. Selonsertib is an ASKi and failed two phase III studies last year. One against cirrhosis and one against advanced fibrosis. Gilead also payed $470 M. in 2015 to acquire Phenex Pharmaceuticals for a handful of FXR agonists. One of them, Cilofexor, showed positive results in a phase II trial. Worth mentioning is that Gilead has an agreement with Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) to use Cilofexor and Fircosostat in combination with Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide (GLP-1). Gilead’s CEO O’day is a true believer that drug combinations are the future in treating NASH. Of course, you first need good ingredients to make a good cocktail.

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk’s interest in NASH comes quite natural as the company’s therapeutic focus lies in diabetes and obesity which are both closely related to NASH. Not surprisingly, Novo’s two main leads in NASH, called semaglutide & liraglutide (both GLP-1 agonists), are already marketed for type 2 diabetes. Both molecules are currently in phase II for NASH and semaglutide is also in phase III for obesity. Especially liraglutide was able to show impressive results. Interestingly, there seems to be a synergetic effect of PPAR agonists and GLP-1 agonists. However, the synergetic effect is due to the enhancement of PPAR-γ which Elafibranor does not have. Another markable fact is that Genfit itself has a combo-drug with Elafibranor and a GLP-1 agonist and thus believes that the classes are a good match. If I had to bet money on just one pharma company to acquire Genfit it would be Novo Nordisk. An early entrance ticket seems like the perfect runway for a long lasting franchise in NASH with at the basis Novo’s GLP-1 molecules and Genfit’s elafibranor. How logical this may seem, up until now Novo has only acquired several early stage molecules. Even more disappointingly CEO Jørgensen claimed that he has no interest in acquiring a late stage candidate because they have a better long-term play. This is of course in contrast with big pharma’s vision that only through drug combinations satisfying results can be achieved. In this light, any molecule with a different mechanism of action can be a valuable asset in their pipeline. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if they finally do make an offer. It is of course not in the Danish company’s interest to put their cards on the table so we have to wait until the curtain falls.

Allergan/AbbVie

The biggest spender in NASH until now is Allergan (AGN). In 2016, Allergan acquired Tobira Therapeutics for $1.7 Bn. of which $600 M. was payed upfront in cash and the rest in milestone payments. With that acquisition, Allergan became a frontrunner in NASH with its lead molecule Cenicriviroc (a CCR2/5 inhibitor). The drug candidate is currently under investigation against fibrosis. With that deal, Allergan also acquires a less advanced phase I asset (DPP-4 inhibitor). In 2017, Allergan also teamed up with Novartis to combine Cenicriviroc with Tropifexor (an FXR inhibitor) against fibrosis. Novartis is lending out the same molecule in a collaboration with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to test several combos. Note that Allergan is also developing its own FXR inhibitor currently in phase I. Last year AbbVie launched an offer on Allergan, however the deal is not yet closed (expected in 2020). AbbVie’s offer was considered as opportunistic and was aimed at wheeling in Allergan’s cash flows from their Botox franchise at a steep discount. AbbVie has not been active in NASH and it remains a question if they see this therapeutic area as strategic. The logical answer is that AbbVie will build further on Allergan’s pipeline in order to diversify further away from the world’s bestselling drug Humira. The sound of the next untapped 20 Bn. $ market will be music in the ears of CEO Richard Gonzalez.

Novartis

Novartis (NVS) currently only has two drug candidates in NASH, called tropifexor and LMB763. Both molecules are FXR agonists that are currently under investigation in phase II. It is important to note that both FXR agonists are non-bile acids. Consequently, it is less likely that these molecules have pruritus as a side effect opposed to Ocaliva. Interestingly, Novartis has lent out its lead candidate (tropifexor) for combo therapies to both Pfizer and Allergan. In 2016, Novartis also in-licensed Emricasan from Conatus for a small upfront payment of $50 M. Emricasan was at that time one of the most advanced second wave NASH candidates. Last year Emricasan failed to prove itself effective against fibrosis in a phase IIb trial after also failing against cirrhosis in another clinical trial. Until now, Novartis seems mostly interested in the fibrosis and cirrhosis market. If Genfit is proven successful against fibrosis (a secondary endpoint in its phase III trial) Novartis might show interest in Elafibranor to combine with its FXR agonist.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer has one phase I (DGAT2i) and two phase II (ACCi & KHKi) molecules in the pipeline for NASH. It is also investigating an in-house combo of the DGAT2i and ACCi molecule in a phase II trial. Pfizer also expressed interest in the FXR agonists class as there is an agreement with Novartis to launch combos on all 3 Pfizer molecules with Novartis’ lead FXR agonist, tropifexor. CEO Bourla has made it the company’s strategy to launch 25 new products by 2025. Half of those will come from acquisitions. On several conferences, CEO Bourla stated that the age of doing incremental acquisitions is over. Instead, Pfizer is looking to acquire assets that are truly changing a disease paradigm. Genfit would fit needlessly under Bourla’s strategy of bold moves as Pfizer is not yet a frontrunner in NASH (but holds ambitions).

Other big pharma players

Eli Lilly (LLY) is a similar story to Novo Nordisk. The company is active in the diabetes market and is testing a marketed dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor (Tirzepatide) agonist in NASH (phase IIb). They do not seem very committed towards NASH as they have sold out several assets rather than building their pipeline. Maybe the pharma giant will await a success of Tirzepatide’s IIb phase to further commit into this therapeutic area. The Suisse pharmaceutical giant, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), did a small acquisition in NASH of preclinical assets in 2018 but hasn’t made any major moves. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) bought itself into the NASH race in 2017 by acquiring a phase I asset with a unique mode of action (CB1 receptor). Other than that it remains awfully quiet at the front of the biggest pharmaceutical company. Merck (MRK) recently (2019) brought itself into the NASH race by acquiring a phase Ib asset from NGM after it showed promising results in reducing the amount of liver fat. Merck intends to launch a phase IIb trial soon. Bristol-Meyer Squibb (BMY) has its in-house molecule (FGF21 analogue) under investigation in NASH and fibrosis. Their lead met its primary endpoint in a phase IIa study in 2017. It remains unsure when they will start a phase IIb trial.

Recommendations

In a matter of weeks, phase III results will be published to investors. This make-or-break event could unlock an intrinsic value of $4 Bn. through a near-term big pharma buyout. It is always tricky to predict the outcome of such an event. Therefore, my recommendation is to wait for top-line results of the phase III study in NASH and buy immediately after announcing good results. You might miss some part of the rally but you don’t risk a stock meltdown when results are not as good as expected. The upside of such a strategy will still be considerable. For those of you who can stand the intrinsic risk of a binary phase III event, buying now gives you an upward potential of a staggering 650%. Importantly, this valuation is independent of the evolution of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNFT, GNFTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.