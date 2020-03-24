Planet Fitness: Overpriced Even After Share Price Drop

With Planet Fitness trading at a multiple of 14.69x EV/EBITDA, the shares have too much growth expectations baked into the price.

A gym is mostly a fixed-cost investment. There is a high degree of operating leverage in the business model. If customers stop showing up, that operating leverage would accelerate losses. Now, a combination of operating leverage plus financial leverage could hurt even more. Planet Fitness has a lot of debt on the balance sheet. Its net debt/EBITDA ratio stands at 5x.

We believe the company is on the hook for opening new gyms due to the guidance given in the Q4 call, the lag between when lease negotiations start and the construction of the gym. If that is the case, then it will be adding more capacity when demand is practically gone.

Given the uncertainty and leverage of the business, we have a Neutral stand on PLNT.

Business Overview

Planet Fitness is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers. We say franchisor first because its business model relies on selling the franchise license to people wanting to become a franchisee of Planet Fitness. As of its last annual report, the company had 1903 franchised gyms and 98 corporate-owned gyms. Franchised gyms account for 95% of the total 2001 gyms. It had approximately 14.4 million members as of December 31, 2019.

The goal of the company is to grow the number of gyms to over 4,000 in the U.S alone. When new franchised owners buy into the system, Planet Fitness allows them to acquire more franchises under an Area Development Agreement. This simply means you could purchase more franchise licenses for an added fee but given the exclusivity of an area. You then decide to operate the gym or sell the license to another interested party, but under your umbrella. The company has franchisees committed to opening 1,000 stores.

Planet Fitness has been expanding internationally too, with gyms in countries like Canada, Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

How profitable are franchised gyms?

Planet Fitness estimates that EBITDA for franchisees is approximately that of corporate-owned gyms, with EBITDA margins of 40% after applying its royalty fee of 7%.

The company has had very impressive growth metrics and positive same-store-sales growth, including sales from franchisees and corporate gyms since 2007:

(Source: Company Annual Report)

The market rewarded handsomely such growth rates, sending the stock to an all-time high of $88.77 before collapsing as the market began pricing in the effects of the coronavirus pandemic:

(Source: Finviz)

The success of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness found its niche market through clever advertising. Its $10 per month membership fee was a stroke of genius when it knows people who have memberships don’t use them as frequently as they think.

The company’s well-thought strategy relies on people not feeling guilty about not going to the gym because its monthly fees are low. At $10 per month, you have access to a gym for an annual expense of $120. If the median household income is $63,179, an annual membership fee of $120 is a good deal. Compare that to an LA Fitness membership that costs $29.95 per month or a 24 Hour Fitness at $49.99 - we are talking about a $239 and $479 difference, respectively.

We could compare the same behavior as something similar to a streaming service like Netflix (NFLX) or Disney+ (DIS). There might be times you binge-watch a show or open the app occasionally, but you don’t cancel the service because you didn’t use it for a month. The same can be said about Planet Fitness. People like the option of having access to the gym at any time. If they missed a month or so, they are likely to keep their membership due to the low cost of ownership:

We have many of our customers, as you know, as I've mentioned in the past, that half of them don't use the club in a 30-day period. And in fact, some for months at a time don't use the club, where - then I start looking at cancel, but they might take summers off, they might take - come back in September, they may take November through Christmas off, and then they come back in January.



- Planet Fitness Inc. at BofA Securities Consumer, Retail and Technology Conference

The company made comments about its attrition rates in the Q3 2018 call:

Yes, you’re right. We’ve said it’s usually in that 1.5% to 2.5% a month. And what I was alluding to is a slight improvement over time obviously helps right, even if it’s just a small amount each month, et cetera, but other than that, that’s really the only kind of guidance we’ve given.

The company hasn’t provided any other updates about attrition rates. If we use the numbers provided, however, that would equate to an attrition rate of 4.5-7.5% per quarter.

Problems ahead

Gyms are mostly fixed-cost investments. You have the lease expense and the expense of the gym equipment, which you could either lease or purchase. After that, you need some personnel to operate and that’s it. There are not many variable costs. So, it is very important gyms keep their membership fees coming so they can lower their fixed costs per member and make a profit. That is operating leverage.

As we mentioned previously, Planet Fitness had the goal of targeting over 4000 stores in the U.S. Most of its new gym openings relate to its Area Development Agreements with franchisees for 1000 gyms. The company expects half of those gyms to come on-line in the next three years.

During their last conference call, the company guided for 240 new stores. The interesting thing is that management didn’t back down from that guidance when they presented at the BofA Securities Consumer, Retail and Technology Conference:

So what we looked at, same thing last year, we looked at where are we, what are we hearing from our franchisees, what's required, and then based on both qualitative and quantitative factors, what do we think is an appropriate number to guide to for equipment placements. And we came up with a 240. (emphasis added)

This conference took place on March 11th, when news about the coronavirus was disrupting the markets.

There is a lag between the paperwork and due diligence necessary to open a gym, to the start of construction:

So all of our stores that are going to open in Q1, generally speaking, at the beginning of the year had a lease signed in some stage of development. And then past that, we have some more insight.



Generally, from the time you start looking for a site, negotiating an LOI, finally getting a lease signed and getting up. That's about a 6-month period.



- Planet Fitness Inc. at BofA Securities Consumer, Retail and Technology Conference (emphasis added)

Now, we believe that if the company guided and affirmed the number of new gyms, it is because it had already signed some form contract or lease to proceed with the transaction. Since these negotiations take about six months, they were done in the back half of 2018, when there was no news about the coronavirus. From the following comments, there are good reasons to think that most of those new gym locations were prognosticated to open in the first half of the year:

So we have some insights into that next 3 months. But past that, basically, the back half of the year, most, if not all, of those stores that we're going to open in the back half of the year, there's no lease signed.



And so we said last year and this year that as we get further into the year and start getting data points on that back half of the year, how many leases are signed, how many leases are being negotiated on, how many leases have sites under development, et cetera, then we have better visibility and can put more clarity around that back half.



- Planet Fitness Inc. at BofA Securities Consumer, Retail and Technology Conference (emphasis added)

This brings more uncertainty to Planet Fitness. We do not know how many leases it has signed up to this point. If the company and franchisees start opening the new gym locations, they could be adding capacity when demand is gone. That could even hurt the company and franchisees more, because as explained earlier, gyms are mostly fixed-cost investments.

On the other hand, if the company stops any new gym openings but the leases were signed, then it is on the hook for operating leases with no revenues coming in. Either way is not good news for Planet Fitness.

We think the return to a normal environment is going to take a while, hurting the return on investment for new locations and existing ones.

Balance sheet and liquidity

Planet Fitness has $1.86 billion of debt, including operating lease liabilities. It also has $479 million in cash and restricted cash on the balance sheet. That brings net debt to $1.38 billion.

During its last fiscal year ended in 2019, the company reported $271 million in EBITDA. Its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at 5x. The company generated $233 million in operating income and had $61 million in interest expense. Its interest coverage ratio stands at 3.8x. FCF for 2019 was $93.6 million.

Stretched valuations

At a current price of $33.93, we believe PLNT is still selling at very rich valuation levels. The company is selling at a forward EV/Sales multiple of 5.33x, a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.69x and a forward P/E multiple of 18.32x.

To compare those multiples, we use as a proxy the acquisition of Lifetime Fitness by private equity Leonard Green & Partners and TPG. In 2015, it acquired Lifetime Fitness for $72.10 per share, valuing the company at more than $4 billion.

Looking at the proxy for the merger, we find the multiples paid were as follows:

(Source: Merger proxy)

They also provide a history of the type of multiples paid to acquire companies in similar industries:

(Source: Merger proxy)

From the following transactions, we find that private equity has paid on average a 9x EV/EBITDA multiple. With PLNT trading at a comparable multiple of 14.69x EV/EBITDA, the shares have too much growth expectations baked into the price.

Takeaway

We believe the shares are being too aggressively priced in a very uncertain period. If growth stops, we could expect valuation multiples to contract significantly.

We are neutral on the shares of PLNT. There is, in our opinion, too much leverage on the balance sheet plus a high degree of operating leverage embedded in the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.